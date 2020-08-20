Over the last few months, we’ve learned that the unprecedented market uncertainty that has emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way investors view precious metals as a protective measure of security and liquidity. Legendary investment minds like Warren Buffett have recently joined the gold rush, as his firm Berkshire Hathaway has already started accumulating exposure within the metals mining industry in an effort to capitalize on these impressively bullish trends. As a result, it’s now clear that even the most stalwart critics of the sector seem to be changing course and this could continue to support the long-term outlook for precious metals assets. But with all of that said, prudent investors also understand that nothing lasts forever in the financial markets and this is why the meteoric rise in the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) could be vulnerable to a downside correction in the weeks and months ahead.

Source: ETFdb

Early indications of this potential for a corrective reversal to the downside can be seen in the net inflow activity that has developed over the last month. During this period of time, the SPDR Gold Trust has encountered an increase in selling pressure and this could be an early indication that precious metals investors have started to take profits on their bullish positions. Here, it is important to remember that the underlying trend remains bullish because the fund’s net flows over the last one-month period have held in positive territory (at 2.76 billion). However, most of the negative investment activity has been weighted toward the second-half of this monthly period and this suggests a slowdown in investor momentum that could begin to weigh on GLD.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In addition to this, our technical analysis strategies have highlighted multiple warning signals on both the short-term and long-term time frames that should be of concern to bullish investors. Specifically, monthly readings in the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have started to roll over from overbought territory and this should send warning signals to anyone with a long position in the ETF. Clear divergences are now present when we are viewing objective indicator readings and GLD price action, so the balance of the evidence is currently favoring a correction from recent highs.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In the event that we do actually see a downside correction in GLD, it is important for investors to have a strategy to play the potential reversal. Given the clear strength that is present in the market’s underlying uptrend, investors should be looking for price zones that can be used to build new long positions in the weeks and months ahead. Our price analysis models have highlighted the 165.20 region as a potential support zone that has the potential to work as a base and support prices if investors begin selling the fund in an effort to capture established profits.

Interestingly, this analysis places the potential buy zone near important psychological levels and this is particularly important for high-liquidity instruments like GLD which have the benefit of receiving extensive news coverage in the financial media. For these reasons, certain buy and sell zones are likely to be clustered around psychological price zones that are clearly defined (and heavily discussed amongst the investment community). At this stage, we can see that this appears to be the case for GLD and this could help the precious metal ETF find support near the 165 handle before rebounding higher.

Source: YCharts

If we are looking for potential catalysts that could lead to the next historic move in GLD, it is important to understand the fund’s position as a safe-haven asset within a macroeconomic context that has become increasingly uncertain. Of course, this is a supportive element that could send buyers into GLD even after a COVID-19 vaccine is eventually made available because global trade tensions between the U.S. and China now look as though they could go unresolved for several years to come.

When we are dealing with high-volume instruments like the SPDR Gold Trust, the strategic trading decisions that are made by market influencers like Warren Buffett and Robery Kiyosaki tend to command tremendous power throughout the market in terms of their driving bullish sentiment. Berkshire Hathaway’s recent decision to establish new stock positions in Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) has been well-documented and this is a topic that we have covered extensively in a previous article published on Seeking Alpha.

Source: Kitco, Youtube

Robert Kiyosaki has also made comments which outline plans to buy precious metals assets as a way of avoiding the “totalitarian” tendencies that he believes have emerged within the United States. In my view, these are the types of high-profile investment decisions that have brought precious metals to the forefront in this uncertain trading environment and I would not be surprised to see new conversions of prior market critics in the weeks and months ahead.

As a result of these emerging trends, GLD is currently the world’s sixth-largest ETF with more than $80 billion in assets under management. Overall, I am expecting these trends to continue through the long-term time horizons and I am looking at the 165 handle as a potential rebound zone if we do start to see enough profit taking in the market to generate a major correction in GLD. Bullish traders that missed the initial move might encounter new buying opportunities in these areas and this is why any downside corrections should not be viewed in a negative light.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.