The Coming Inflation Boom Is Going To Catch A Lot Of People Off Guard

So, while there are two diverging market forces at the moment (higher move in gold/copper and lower move in USD vs low bond yields and elevated growth stocks), we believe the inflation forces will win. And, as a result, investors should be positioned in value and cyclical stocks.

Not only will oil prices have to move to the level to stop production from declining, but it will need to move to the level of starting to incentivize much higher cost production ($70+).

From an energy micro viewpoint, the US shale growth engine is now reversing. At current frac spread and rig count, US shale is losing ~250k b/d of production per month.

But the moves in macro markets suggest this narrative to be bogus. And although bond proxy growth stocks and bond yields suggest no incoming inflation, we are arguing otherwise.

The current prevailing macroeconomic narrative is that government budget deficits no longer matter and that inflation can be tamed (e.g. MMT).

Over the weekend, we wrote a WCTW piece titled, "This is it." In the piece, we compared the narrative behind the bullish gold thesis and how it compares to the bullish oil thesis. For a solid 9 years, gold bulls had to watch government deficits climb globally, and Central Banks pumping out billions in liquidity only to see no response in inflation.

As many have commented in the past like 13D Research, quantitative easing or QE combined with the debt shock of 2008/2009 turned out to be a massive deflationary force rather than an inflationary one. So, while the drivers of the gold bull thesis have been true since 2011, gold prices didn't break out to new highs until this year where COVID-19 accelerated the "modern monetary theory".

For those of you unfamiliar with what modern monetary theory or MMT as it is often referred to, it's a macroeconomic theory that argues countries that issue their own currencies never "run out of money" the way normal people can. As a result, budget deficits are a myth, and the government can just issue more debt, print more money, and "grow" your way to Infinitum.

Obviously, we are oversimplifying it, but the gist is that inflation can be controlled via higher tax rates and that governments should perpetually operate at a budget deficit to increase growth.

The problem with the MMT is that there have been so many historical examples of countries going bust because of a "crisis in confidence". The only reason, we believe, that MMT is even gaining prominence today is that people forget what a currency crisis looks like. If you want the easiest example you can find, just look at Venezuela. It issues its own currency, yet, its currency is worthless. Along the lines of simplistic thinking of the MMT advocates, Venezuela can just print their way out of any issue. That's certainly not the case when no one believes in the value of the currency anymore.

What's also rather infuriating about the new proponents of MMT is that they are ignoring the signals the markets are flashing this year. In our latest Open Insights newsletter, we talked about how much each country is spending in relation to its GDP.

And as these charts clearly illustrate, we are at an unprecedented crossroads. Never in the history of fiscal and monetary policy, have we spent and borrowed this much this quick. Now, one could argue that COVID-19 is also once in a lifetime type event, but there are repercussions to borrowing and spending on this grand of a scale.

So, while we have our own theories as to what will entail in the following months/years, the markets have already started to price these in. Gold started the whole COVID-19 mess leading its way higher and it hasn't looked back since.

But while gold is getting all of the attention, other markets are confirming a similar view taking shape.

The copper market saw it making a huge move this week. The move is material on many fronts from a technical/psychological perspective. It finally broke out of this decade long downtrend since the previous inflation boom narrative in 2011. And given the nickname of Dr. Copper, which has, historically, been a better predictor of global growth than any other commodity market, the breakout could also signal much better growth than what the market currently expects.

Then, there is the more headline known markets like the breakdown in the US dollar.

But while these major macro markets are signaling seismic shifts taking place and foreshadowing the incoming inflation boom, bond markets have not reacted the same.

Bond yields remain at historic lows and growth stocks, which are proxies to bond yields, remain extremely elevated.

So it's rather clear to us that one of these markets is wrong. How could the market see an inflation boom coming (via drop-in USD, higher in gold, and higher in copper), while also pricing in extremely elevated valuations for growth stocks and unattractive bond yields?

In our view, one of these markets will be proven wrong in the near term. Either the mania that's happening in technology stocks will cease or the commodity/inflation boom narrative will reverse and fall on its head.

Now, there are anecdotal pieces of evidence we've gathered in the market to suggest the latter market (tech and bonds) is wrong like the tweet suggests.

But given the unbelievably strong rally in bond proxy growth stocks, it's hard to time the call on just when this mania will top.

Now, from an energy micro-driven perspective, we can more confidently argue for an incoming inflation boom. US shale oil production, which has been the key supply growth engine for the last 5 years, is all but falling apart.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

We estimate that the current monthly decline rate is ~250k b/d at the current frac spread and rig count. So, unless oil prices move materially higher in the next 3-4 months, this decline will continue to eat into the existing US shale production base.

Every energy agency firm now shows an oil market deficit of 1 to 3 mb/d for 2021. And even in the midst of the incoming deficit, US oil production is not expected to respond due to the historically low frac spread and rig count.

Source: Baker Hughes

As a result, we believe the incoming oil price move will not only have to factor in the price needed to stop production from declining but also enough to start incentivizing growth from other more expensive sources.

This is why we wrote the article, "Oil Prices Will Spike Because Linear Extrapolations Have Never Worked For Oil Markets."

So, combining our bottoms up understanding of the drivers in the energy market and what we are seeing on the macro front, we are strong believers that the market is not ready for the incoming inflation boom.

The resulting consequences and market implications are that bond proxy growth stocks will head materially lower as the current multiples are unjustified and global bond yields will be forced to rise.

We think now is the time for investors to be positioned in value and cyclical stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.