How To Value Biotech Stocks

In this video, I explain how to analyze biotech companies from a fundamental perspective. Since biotechnology companies do not have traditional financial metrics, I built a formula to help analyze them from a more potential based perspective.

I personally do not trade biotech stocks due to the difficulty of estimating the true size of the total addressable market (TAM) and the probability of success of a drug successfully passing its FDA trials. This is why I generally recommend leaving single stocks in biotech to those with a scientific and medical background who have the knowledge to handicap these better. However, trading indices to bet on more macro trends in the sector (IBB/XBI) is something I would do when catalysts are favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.