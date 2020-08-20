Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HOLHF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen very good morning to you all. We welcome to the Second Quarter 2020 Presentation of Hoegh LNG's Financial Results. My name is Sveinung Stohle, CEO of Hoegh LNG. And I am here together with our CFO, Mr. Havard Furu and our Head of IR Mr. Knut Arnholdt.

Since the Q1 presentation we have made some changes to the format of our presentation which I hope you all will appreciate.

So turning to page number two, the forward-looking statements. So please have a look at that.

On page number three we will cover the following agenda point. The company review and outlook, Q2 financials and market update and then the summary followed by a Q&A session.

So for the highlights on Page 4. For Q2, we delivered an EBITDA of $57.7 million and improved net profit of $2.9 million compared to the first quarter. This driven by stable operations despite the COVID-19 challenges. In addition, our cost saving plan is in progress, as we will also discuss later. We have completed the upsizing extension and the independent debt facility. We in the quarter completed the repayment of the 02 bond. And our cash position improved significantly in the quarter. So, therefore, I'm very pleased with our overall performance during the last three months.

Turning to Page 5, and the COVID-19 updates. And here I would like to start by saying that ensuring the health and safety of our personnel remains the group's top priority. And this is clearly shown by operational HSEQ results. Because so far the pandemic has had limited operational and no contractual impact on Hoegh LNG. All of our assets are operating in accordance with plans and charters. And in particular, all assets accrued in accordance with relevant safety requirements.

And this very good result, I put down to the tremendous efforts of the complete Hoegh LNG team to make sure that our assets are running in a safe and efficient manner in these difficult times.

We have, of course, also seen that some of our business development projects are affected. But in actual fact some actually pushed forward by the low price in the current environment. And some are being slowed down due to the uncertainties and the logistic challenges that are currently prevailing.

And finally, we do see that in terms of operations onshore, that there's been some improvement in terms of cost of return to the office for certain personnel.

Turning to Page 6 and a view on our ongoing cost saving plan, which we implemented early March. As you have seen from the numbers, we have already seen clear and solid results from this plan. Our target is to save or postpone roughly 11 million of cost, that is ongoing and a direct and clear effect on this quarter, which shows a 38% quarter-over-quarter decline in SG&A. We are very focused on continuing this cost reductions and are actively pursuing additional cost optimization for the longer term for SG&A and OpEx in particular.

Turning to Page number seven, and an overview of our financial performance quarter-by-quarter since mid-17. As you can see, with respect to total income for this period it shows a cumulative annual growth of in excess of 9%. And as for the EBITDA, a growth of 25.5%. Obviously, our objective is to continue and improve on these numbers going forward by securing firm long-term contracts for the four FSRUs currently trading as LNGCs.

Turning to Page number eight, and the fleet and contract overview. First, I believe it's important to address the current contract coverage with a focus on next year in 2021. And in particular, the assets on shorter term contracts. In actual fact, for three of these assets, there are options to extend in place, that is for the Giant, the Esperanza and the Gannet. And if these were to be exercised, these three assets would be fully covered for 2021 and into 2022. We also see that, that two of our assets meaning the Galleon and the Gallant, which also have contracts that expire in 2021. The forward looking rate for the short-term market is improving into the winter. And clearly, we think that the tightening there should give us a good position to also extend the contract on these two assets.

Turning to Page Number nine, so what does the charter coverage look at it in the short term. So, as can be seen on the graph on the left side. For this year, net charter coverage is close to 100%. If we include the options if they were to be exercised on the assets I mentioned on the previous slide that would bring the coverage for 2021 to 85. And we are of course, very focused on this and working very hard on near the near-term charter coverage, either for shorter term FSRUs contracts or intervene LNG in carrier contracts, before the longer term contracts kick-in from the period end of 2021 and 2022.

This brings me to the next slide, Slide number 10. And an overview of our project pipeline. As you can see, we have on this slide three categories listed. On the left side, where we actually have been selected as the provider. And in that box there are four, there are the ongoing tenders in the middle and then a list of some of our ongoing bilateral projects, where we are discussing directly with the customer.

When you look at this, you will see that as I mentioned earlier, we have five assets which we are securing long term contracts for two of these we have already allocated to the two projects in Australia. That leaves three.

And on this list, there are actually nine projects, which means that there are seven projects remaining to cover for the three assets that we have not yet allocated any FSRU to. Of course, if anything, we are fully aware that there is no deal until there is a firm contract. However, we do seem that with the portfolio that is shown here, we are in a good position to secure the long term contracts in the timeframe that we are looking at meaning 2021 to 2022.

I can also add that was in the quarter, for example, for First Gen, in the Philippines. The owner there, the company announced that we have 103 tenderers that was not done by Hoegh LNG it was done by First Gen. And of course, that's a project where we feel that we are in a good position and a project in one in the markets in the South Asian markets which we follow very, very closely.

So, good progress on most of these projects in the quarter. And with the portfolio as I mentioned, we feel that we are in a good position to secure the long term contracts that we are working very hard to achieve.

Moving then to Page 11. And a word on HSEQ and ESG. If you look at the slide on the left. You will see that in the quarter we had a LTI of zero and then uptime of close to 100%. These are outstanding achievements from the company and in particular, under the current circumstances. As for ESG, we have a very strong focus on ESG. So, here a view on what we are doing on the E side. So, the environmental side we joined the getting to zero coalition in 2019.

And in this group, the objective is to launch the first zero emission vessel by 2030. That is a work with which we have a strong focus on together with a number of other companies and organizations. Recently we have joined an organization called Maritime CleanTech, which is basically pooling technical resources into exploring new business into non-carbon fuels and projects area, with a particular focus on hydrogen and ammonia. And even if this is early days, we see great potential, especially for hydrogen, given our long and proven experience in gas technologies and especially cryogenics. These activities are part of the energy transition to a carbon free future, and at Hoegh LNG we are fully committed, and definitely going to be part of that transition.

With that, I give the word over to Havard.

Havard Furu

Thank you, Sveinung and very good morning, everyone. Turning to Page 13. We have the Group's quarterly results which are showing a relatively stable operating performance quarter-on-quarter. The total income decreased from $86.7 million to $82.3 million in the second quarter. The second quarter EBITDA of $57.7 million was almost the same as the previous quarter. The lower revenue was offset by reduced expenses, owing primarily to partial reversal of unrealized loses on currency hedges and that has improved from a loss of $1 million in the first quarter to profits of $2.9 million in the second quarter.

The net profits variation is illustrating the vertical graph and is largely explained by the following factors was Hoegh LNG was acquired for upgrades in the first quarter, which did not reoccurred in the second quarter and that's improved results with $1.9 million. Hoegh Esperanza operated LNG in the second quarter totaling $1.1 million less than in the first quarter and operated in FSRU remote. Hoeh Galleon suffered from a lower market in the second quarter, and the results declined by 2 million. Hoeh Galleon came off by the end of April, and it's been traded on a lower rate as also encouraged some idle time during the second quarter. Consequently, the results declined by $2.8 million.

SG&A expenses were reduced by $3.5 million from the previous quarter with two thirds from cost saving measures, including reduced travel activity caused by COVID-19. One third of the decline is explained by seasonal effects with holiday pay in June, which has been accrued for over the previous year.

Currency hedges for our 2020 admin expenses pull results down by $4.8 million in the first quarter, because of loss movements in exchange rates between the Norwegian kroner and U.S. dollar. In the second quarter, this partially reverse and quarter-on-quarter the variation was positive with $6.4 million. There are also other smaller factors that put a net negative effects of $2 million, explaining the sum of variations between the two quarters.

On the next slide, we have the Group's balance sheet. Showing total assets of $2.5 billion, which is almost unchanged from the previous quarter. By the end of June, the adjusted book equity ratio was 30% and net interest bearing debt was about $1.6 billion.

On Page 15, we have included the cash flow statements. The cash flow from operations improved from $51 million to $59.6 million quarter-on-quarter mainly explained by working capital changes. In both quarters, cash flow related to investments were relatively low, and for the second quarter mainly related to investments made in Avenir. Cash flow related to financing improved from a negative of $116 million to a negative of 17 million quarter on quarter.

During the second quarter, we made a drawdown of the upside independent facility with $45 minutes, and a drawdown of $60 million other new RCF. This was in part to us to repay the HLNG02 bond at $65 million security in June.

Regular debt service remained at the same level as in the previous quarter. Moreover, the large outflow of cash seen in the first quarter related to cash collateral for hedging instruments started to reverse in the second quarter on the back of the strengthening of Norwegian kroner against the U.S. dollar. During second quarter $15 million of cash collateral was thereby released by the banks.

Go to Page 16. We have shown the group's liquidity position and debt repayment schedule. The debt maturities for this year have all been addressed. The cash balance at the end of June was $162 million. And the group has no material capital commitments.

The group has a leverage of 6.7 times net debt to EBITDA and our adjusted liquidity ratio stands at 30%.

And with that I hand it back to you Sveinung to take us through the market section of the presentation.

Sveinung Stohle

Thank you, Havard. Moving on then to Page 18, which shows the movement global energy trade in the first part of this year. And that shows a growth of 6.5% which is I believe, a remarkable result given the current state of the energy markets in general during that period.

And actually, the latest data shows that if you look at the graph for 2020 has turned up and this is the latest data from July.

And definitely this, again shows the resilience of the LNG market despite the negative effects of COVID-19 in the world economy. And in my view, we also strongly driven by the very competitive price for LNG which I will refer to shortly.

Also to note for the second largest importer of LNG in the world mainly China, the report bounced back and show the strong increase during the second quarter with a growth of 20%.

Turning to Page 19, a picture of what is the expectation for the next few years in view of

the strong changes in energy demand over the last six months. As you will see here and this is a forecast from IHS which in our view is one of the best in the business when it comes to following the LNG markets in particular.

As you will see on the graph on the left, the expected demand growth has definitely shifted to the right. But the expectation as I already mentioned is also for a positive growth in 2020. And as you can see from 2021 onwards, the expectation is that demand will pick up again and leading to a total demand of roughly 430 million tonnes per annum in 2024, up from an expectation of around $365 million tons a year for this year, that represents a growth of around 4% a year, which, in view of other LNG markets, certainly is a very strong growth

led in particular by China and the other Asian markets.

Turning to Page 20, and a look at what is really behind the very strong performers of the LNG market in the face of the combined negative forces of the COVID pandemic, and the oil price crash, which has happened over the last six months. Obviously, as you can see here, the demand is driven to a large extent by the very competitive price for LNG, which actually today is priced lower than coal that has never happened before. And this is causing a strong demand for coal to gas switching and also switching away from oil products. Will this continue? Well, even if LNG prices definitely will fluctuate, and certainly also will increase, I certainly believe so. This is again part of the LNG transition away from coal and oil and that will push the development towards higher demand for natural gas in the form of energy.

Moving then to the final part of the market on Page 21, the fleet order book on the FSRU segment, this shows a very stable picture. There has been 2 deliveries in the quarter, 2 modern FSRUs, one for Maran and one to SWAN Energy. That means that what remains in the order book is for what is built for only FSRUs of which two are currently without the contract. And then four conditions which all are on contract. Obviously the competitive landscape that looks as it has over the last couple of years actually. However, with the addition of the FSRUs that have been loaded directly by certain projects. At the same time that this is a very manageable order book, and there has been no new orders placed for new built FSRUs in the period.

That completes the market overview. So, to sum-up, I'm very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter 2020, with an EBITDA of 67% in million and a net profit of 2.9 million stable operations. Our cost saving measures in place and progressing, and a LNG market with a surprisingly resilient performance with a growth of 6.5% in the first half of this year.

Thank you for your attention. We now go over to the Q&A session. And we look forward to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Lukas Daul from ABG. Please go ahead.

Lukas Daul

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Sveinung Stohle

Good morning.

Lukas Daul

I was wondering on the project pipeline slide, if you could sort of talked about the progress of those projects maybe compared to three or six months ago to give us a bit of a better understanding of which stage they are and how they are moving forward?

Sveinung Stohle

Okay. So, first, on the two projects in Australia as we also mentioned in the last quarter, for AIE, we expect there, what they have said publicly is that -- well last point they have done this to complete the pipeline access with actually two companies. And they are planning to take on FID on this project. I would say imminently but certainly before the end of this year. The start up remains in 2022.

For AGM they are in the environmental approval process, they made a statement I think some days back that this should be completed at the latest, by the first half of next year, and the original plan I think was for the end of this year.

So, that is basically dependent on completing the formal environmental process. For what you have listed here as the projects. One on the Indian subcontinent, for this quarter, progress there has been slow because of the logistical challenges caused by the pandemic. But project is still very much in progress, even though slower than what was anticipated.

For the fourth project will be have been selected we are discussing with the developers. They are also looking at some other potential solutions But I would say that this, this project also has a later start-up. So even if it's going a little bit slower right now, I'm not too concerned with that.

On the tender side, we are in the final stages, meaning that the selection of the preferred bidder is going to happen very soon on all these three. And as for the bilateral negotiations, we are on the first one in detailed discussions on this project. And in Cyprus, we are in dialogue with the authorities on the highest level and I would expect a decision on that relativity soon.

Lukas Daul

Okay. That’s good. Thank you. And just sort of thinking that there has been some talk recently about maybe sort of trying to find a few more off-takers for FSRU because sometimes their capacity is under utilized. So I was just wondering, when you sort of are looking at the project, or just looking at it from the traditional sort of a perspective of one client, one FSRU or any sort of been investigating a new way to sort of accommodate that unit into a potential market?

Sveinung Stohle

Absolutely, that I saw that was presented as something new, I think that's something that we have looked at for quite some time. So some of these projects would involve more than one capacity holder. And in particular, on the projects where we are discussing directly with potential customers. So that is part of our commercial model, and we're also looking at commercial models where you basically would be paid a base rate and then the rate would vary with the throughput obviously, leading to an average which would be more acceptable than a flat rate.

Lukas Daul

Okay. Thank you very much.

Sveinung Stohle

Thank you.

Sveinung Stohle

Okay, very good. If there are no further questions, thanks everybody for listening in. And thanks for your attention. Goodbye.