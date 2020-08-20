3 Dividend Achievers To Hold For The Next Decade

From the 288 Dividend Achievers, I've selected 3 you should buy and hold for the next 10 years.

Over the years, I've built my own model to identify the best dividend paying companies. The core of my investment strategy has been built around dividend growth. Over time, I didn't want to limit myself to a short list of companies and preferred to study the wider group of The Achievers. The Dividend Achievers is a lengthy list of 288 companies showing 10 consecutive annual dividend increases. Going through the full list would take hours. Therefore, I've reduced the list's size by applying the following metrics:

Minimum yield of 2%, Minimum revenue growth over 5 years of 5%, Minimum EPS growth over 5 years of 5%, Minimum Dividend growth over 5 years of 5%, Covering only stocks I've already reviewed in the past.

This allowed me to drop the number of achievers to 32:

Ticker Name Sector HD The Home Depot Inc. Consumer Cyclical CMCSA Comcast Corp. Communication Services MDT Medtronic PLC Healthcare LMT Lockheed Martin Corp. Industrials BLK BlackRock Inc. Financial Services ADP Automatic Data Processing Inc. Industrials NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. Industrials ADI Analog Devices Inc. Technology DLR Digital Realty Trust Inc. Real Estate WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Healthcare KLAC KLA Corp. Technology TROW T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Financial Services SYY Sysco Corp. Consumer Defensive WEC WEC Energy Group Inc. Utilities FAST Fastenal Co. Industrials ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. Healthcare BR Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Technology CAH Cardinal Health Inc. Healthcare ESS Essex Property Trust Inc. Real Estate SJM J. M. Smucker Co. Consumer Defensive PFG Principal Financial Group Inc. Financial Services ALB Albemarle Corp. Basic Materials HUBB Hubbell Inc. Industrials CSL Carlisle Companies Inc. Industrials CFR Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Financial Services SWX Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. Utilities OZK Bank OZK Financial Services JJSF J&J Snack Foods Corp. Consumer Defensive R Ryder System Inc. Industrials SYBT Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Financial Services SRCE 1st Source Corp. Financial Services CASS Cass Information Systems Inc. Industrials

Source: Author's chart and Invesco. Get the complete list of Achievers here.

From this list, I've already discussed Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) here and Essex Property Trust (ESS) here. There are three other companies that should be part of your portfolio for the next 10 years. On top of being all achievers, those companies are also leaders in their respective markets and poised for strong growth going forward.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock does not need an introduction anymore. The investing firm is the world's largest asset manager with over $7 trillion in assets under management. The company is well-known by retail clients as it also manages iShares, the largest ETF brand. BlackRock also enjoys a stable business coming from institutional clients. Finally, the company offers a wide variety of products ranging from active management funds to ETFs.

Source: BLK Q2 2020 presentation

BlackRock dividend growth perspective

The company has shown an impressive dividend growth rate track record since 2010. Over the past 5 years, BLK maintained a 10%+ annualized dividend growth rate and its latest increase (from $3.30 to $3.63) is on the same pace. Even better, the current payout (50%) and cash payout ratios (80%) are well under control. I expect a high single-digit dividend growth rate going forward even if the payout ratio permits growth rates in the low teens. The reason BLK will be able to maintain such a great growth pace is due to its many and varied sources for growth.

How BlackRock will thrive in the next 10 years?

BlackRock is a winner and will be a keeper for decades to come. When uncertainties hit the market, most institutional investors will stick to reliable asset managers. This is exactly what BlackRock is. While revenue may get hurt temporarily as money goes from active management to money market funds, the BLK investment products portfolio is wide enough to keep all their investors with them. BLK's net inflow of assets under management continues to increase quarter after quarter. Even during the first quarter of the COVID-19 crisis, BLK posted a net inflow of $35B. In other words, there is always new money coming in.

Another strong trend BlackRock will benefit from is ETF investing. Retail investors have opened record numbers of broker accounts in early 2020 and many of them will select ETFs as their main investing vehicle. Being a leader in this market will support growth for years to come.

Finally, BlackRock has built an impressive platform to support portfolio managers and advisors named Aladdin. Aladdin is a risk management solution used by investment professionals. We are talking about portfolio management, trade execution, analysis and risk management along with investment operations. This platform will continue to grow in popularity as the market looks for more affordable and performant investing solutions for future retirees.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since being awarded the F-35 program in 2001. LMT is one of the government's favorite contractors when it comes down to fighter aircraft and missiles. The F-35 program represents about 30% of all revenue and will be a staple income source for many decades to come.

Source: LMT Q2 2020 presentation

Lockheed Martin dividend growth perspective

The company has increased its dividend each year since 2004. Lockheed Martin has become a shareholder friendly company by increasing its dividend by 60% (10% annualized growth rate) over the past 5 years. The company is also buying back shares regularly. As LMT shows a payout ratio of 41% and a cash payout ratio of 39%, I think shareholders can expect a high single-digit dividend growth rate going forward.

How Lockheed Martin will thrive in the next 10 years?

LMT now benefits from more generous international sales regulations. As geopolitical tensions continuously rise around the globe, Lockheed Martin is in a great position to offer its products to other countries. LMT counts on its F-35 fighter aircraft program and missile defense systems to grow in the coming years. National security tends to prioritize missile and missile defense systems in its budget. This fits well with Lockheed Martin's product offering.

The company enjoys a strong bond with the U.S. government and provides high-quality defense products. There are very few competitors in these marketplaces and LMT is increasing its backlogs at a rapid pace. Unfortunately, LMT is not trading at a cheap price. Therefore, I mentioned it's best to hold those picks for the next decade!

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Digital Realty owns and operates over 275 data centers worldwide and is now the 5th largest publicly traded U.S. REIT. The REIT focuses on wholesale data centers and counts major clients such as IBM (IBM), Comcast (CMCSA) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) (source).

Source: DLR May 2020 investor presentation

The company generates 75% of its revenue from wholesale data centers, 13% from co-location space and 11% from connections. DLR's goal is to continue its diversification toward more co-location space through acquisitions (notably Interxion in March 2020). After integrating Interxion, DLR will likely decrease its exposure to wholesale data centers to 60%.

Digital Realty Trust dividend growth perspective

Source: DLR May 2020 investor presentation

DLR has shown impressive Funds from Operations (FFO) growth over the past 12 years. Management has been generous with a 111% dividend boost over the past 10 years. But, because they now need money to grow their asset base, the dividend growth rate is not likely to be sustainable. The last 5 years shows roughly a 5% dividend growth rate (31.67% in 5 years). Shareholders should expect similar increases going forward. The need for such services isn't about to hit maturity in the near-term future. According to management, the FFO payout ratio should be maintained at around 82% for 2020 which allows for both growth and dividend growth!

How Digital Realty Trust will thrive in the next 10 years?

Digital Realty Trust is at the right place at the right time. DLR already shows an impressive list of clients such as IBM, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Those businesses will count heavily on data centers to grow in the upcoming years. This means substantial additional revenue for DLR. Between 2006 and 2019, DLR showed double-digit FFO growth. DLR has also developed co-location models where many enterprises can benefit from fast & secure connections to their cloud. As the company is present across the world and can support major clients, I think you can both enjoy stock price appreciation along with some steady dividend increases.

Final thought

While you may argue none of those three companies are cheap right now, I'd say one must pay the price when buying shares of a high-quality company. BLK and DLR are trading at their all-time highs while LMT hasn't fully recovered from the March 2020 crash.

I think all three companies will thrive in the next 10 years, but if I had to pick one right now, I'd go with BlackRock as the trend for ETF investing won't stop anytime soon.

Disclaimer: I'm long BLK and LMT.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.