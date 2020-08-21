An inside look and new name that iREIT is adding to the research terminal.

Yesterday, I interviewed Mark Manheimer, CEO of the brand-new net lease REIT known as NetSTREIT (NTST). I threw a whole series of questions at him, and he caught them like a pro.

That included when I asked him about the size of the net lease universe. Here's how he answered: "How big do you feel like that playing field is?"

"I've seen some peers try to quantify it around $3 trillion. I've seen others around $1.5 trillion… "But really, the way I look at it is: How much really transacts over, in each year, which we typically see between $15 billion and $20 billion - which has been pretty consistent. And so, it's almost endless. I mean, you think about who are the players. Real Capital Analytics says about 10% of the properties are owned by REITs."

In other words, it's a very fragmented space with lots of opportunity for NetSTREIT to take advantage of.

Now, as my readers know, I'm intimately familiar with the net lease sector. Back in the day, I developed hundreds of stores for companies like Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and CVS (NYSE:CVS). And I've been covering the sector as a research analyst for over a decade since.

Although REITs have seen a market cap decline in certain sectors like lodging, malls, and prisons - with CoreCivic (CXW) declaring its intention to move back to a C-Corp early next year - the net lease side of the equation is actually adding names. As I explained in a recent Forbes article:

"This week, two net lease REITs are entering the publicly- traded universe in separate IPOs: NetSTREIT Corporation, trading under the ticker "NTST," raised $225 million at $18.00 per share (below the range of $19 to $21) and Broadstone Net Lease filed recently to raise up to $100 million in an IPO (this is likely a placeholder for a deal that could raise up to $500 million)."

And today, I'm providing a closer look at the former. In fact, I just finished scanning the S-11 for the "newest kid on the block" to see what I could see.

The Basics

On the aforementioned S-11 form, NetSTREIT calls itself:

"… an internally-managed real estate company that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high credit-quality tenants across the United States."

It plans to focus on:

"… necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including discount stores, grocers, drug stores and pharmacies, home improvement, automotive service and quick-service restaurants."

The majority of the portfolio is comprised of properties leased to tenants operating in these defensive retail industries, with 86.6% of annualized base rent (ABR) stemming from necessity, discount, and/or service-oriented industries.

NetSTREIT says it generally looks to buy properties worth $1 million to $10 million, an undercapitalized segment of the market. Moreover, it "can maintain a consistent pipeline of relatively small assets" this way "to acquire on attractive terms without the threat of broad competition."

Right now, its average purchase price is $3.2 million. And its leases typically have initial terms of at least 10 years, complete with two or more options for the tenant to extend the term, most often for additional five-year periods.

As for its client type, about 61% of its $29.6 million in ABR comes from investment-grade, credit-rated types. Which, as NetSTREIT notes, have "exhibited a strong track record of making scheduled rental payments," even during tough economic times.

Its weighted average remaining lease term is 11 years. And its portfolio is 100% occupied by 142 single-tenant retailers across 33 states from 50 different brands/concepts in 22 sectors.

None of those tenants represents more than 14.8% of its ABR, and its top 10 are listed below:

7-Eleven

[A1 (Moody's); AA- (S&P)]. 7-Eleven is the world's largest convenience retailer. Based in Irving, Texas, it operates, franchises and/or licenses over 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

CVS

[Baa2 (Moody's); BBB (S&P); (CVS)]. CVS is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. It operates more than 9,900 retail locations in 49 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Lowe's

[Baa1 (Moody's); BBB+ (S&P); (NYSE:LOW)]. Lowe's is a Fortune 50 home improvement company that operates or services to more than 2,220 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Founded in 1946, it's headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

[(unrated; (NASDAQ:OLLI)]. Ollie's was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It offers drastically reduced prices in approximately 360 stores in 25 states.

Walmart

[Aa2 (Moody's); AA (S&P); (NYSE:WMT)]. Walmart was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company has approximately 11,500 physical locations under 56 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites in 10 countries.

Dollar General

[Baa2 (Moody's); BBB (S&P); (NYSE:DG)]. Dollar General offers frequently used - and therefore frequently-replenished - products such as food, health and beauty aids, housewares, cleaning supplies, and seasonal items at low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Established in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, it runs 16,500 stores in 46 states.

Walgreens

[Baa2 (Moody's); BBB (S&P); (NASDAQ:WBA)]. Walgreens was founded in 1901. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, it operates 18,750 stores across more than 25 countries.

Kohl's

[Baa2 (Moody's); BBB- (S&P); (NYSE:KSS)]. Kohl's has an omnichannel platform that began accepting free, convenient, unpackaged returns for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) customers in July 2019. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Kohl's has more than 1,100 stores spread across 49 states.

Tractor Supply

[(NAIC-2; (NASDAQ:TSCO)]. Tractor Supply runs 1,863 stores in 49 states along with its e-commerce operations. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, it was founded in 1938.

Camping World

[(sub-investment grade; (NYSE:CWH)]. Camping World was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois. With more than 165 locations in 36 states, plus an e-commerce platform, it's one of America's largest retailer of recreational vehicles, or RVs, as well as related services and products.

A Bit on the Management Team

I'd be remiss if I didn't go into more detail about management before I closed this article.

The aforementioned CEO, Mark Manheimer, has 14 years of experience in dealing with net lease properties. That includes underwriting, acquiring, leasing, financing, managing, and disposing of them.

In short, his track record of growing net lease businesses to significant scale is already solid.

Manheimer was chief investment officer of EB Arrow's net lease portfolio. And before that, he served on the investment committee of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

There, he oversaw the acquisition of more than 1,500 properties - an impressive amount, to be sure. Plus, he led the company's effort to restructure the master lease of its largest tenant.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Blocher also needs to be mentioned. Here's how he's highlighted on the S-11 form:

"… Blocher leads our conservative balance sheet and capitalization strategy and manages our liabilities, capital raising, financial reporting, and investor relations activities. Mr. Blocher has over 20 years of experience in financial reporting, debt and equity financing, investor relations, capital allocation, corporate governance and strategy for publicly traded REITs, including five years serving as the chief financial officer of First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE: FPO) and four years serving as chief financial officer and an additional seven years serving in a capital markets and investor relations role at Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT)."

From my perspective, I'd say it's safe to say that NetSTREIT is operating under knowledgeable and capable leadership.

A Few Nuggets from Brad's Interview

As previously referenced, I recently interviewed Manheimer. While the full interview is only available to iREIT on Alpha subscribers, I did want to include a few interesting nuggets for my free readers too.

It was too good not to share.

For instance, after starting out with a private fund worth about $350 million, NetSTREIT:

"… sold off about $90 million of that portfolio (and) used those proceeds to pay off debt. And so we're left with about a $260 million portfolio of pretty high-quality assets."

From there, the company easily determined that going public was the right thing to do. That can be quite the drawn-out process, but Manheimer has that impressive background in publicly traded companies already.

As for navigating the pandemic - a question that is and should be on all of our minds right now - Manheimer assured the REIT is "focused on what we think is working in retail," particularly:

"… retailers that have very strong balance sheets and great access to capital. Really, it's survival of the fittest… who can adapt to an evolving retail environment, which we're certainly seeing."

Here's a bit more worth quoting:

"We think if we come out and execute our strategy - having the most investment-grade tenants, and… what should be viewed as a very high-quality portfolio, and continue to execute a cap rate that makes sense for investors - we think, that way, we'll continue to drive that cost of capital, which will allow us to continue to drive increased AFFO per share, which allows us a little bit more freedom, and our board more freedom as they think about our dividend, on a go-forward basis."

As I told him, it's pretty unprecedented to take a REIT public during such volatile times. But considering everything I've seen so far, I'm glad he did.

For my part, I look forward to seeing what this new addition to the REIT universe can do!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, STOR, WPC, ADC, VICI, SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.