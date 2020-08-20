Despite the nitpicking above, this cloud computing ETF has solid growth potential in the long term.

However, the ETF has, in turn, underperformed compared to two of its peers, CLOU and WCLD.

Cloud computing ETFs and stocks are on a roll, and First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has even outperformed the NASDAQ between March 2020 and August 14, 2020.

I don't need a hard disk in my computer if I can get to the server faster… carrying around these non-connected computers is byzantine by comparison. - Steve Jobs

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an open-ended fund that invests in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) stocks. The ETF tracks the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index (CPQ).

Information Technology stocks and ETFs have been flying high since the March 2020 crash, and SKYY is no exception. This ETF has outperformed the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) by a small margin, in the period between March 2020 and August 14, 2020.

Source: Investing.com

SKYY has a great future ahead of it, but before I get to it, here are the fund's internals:

SKYY's Portfolio

Source: ETF.com

As of August 14, 2020, about 37% of SKYY's funds are invested in 10 stocks, which include Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG), the primary drivers of the NASDAQ Composite Index.

After COVID-19 smashed into our economy, cloud computing has become a basic necessity in our lives. And the sector still has miles to go because many companies have latched on to the WFH concept and people these days are shopping, working, socializing, and entertaining themselves by subscribing to cloud-based platforms and software.

Though tech stocks are currently overpriced, people are not left with many choices to invest in. Interest rates are down in the dumps and the only plays that seem investable these days are companies that will do well in the post-COVID-19 age. That's why tech stocks, and cloud computing stocks, in particular, are preferred by investors.

SKYY vs. CLOU and WCLD

Though SKYY's prospects look really solid, it has been outperformed by peers like Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) and the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD).

Source: Investing.com

Between March 24, 2020, and August 14, 2020, WCLD has gained 68.87% and CLOU has appreciated 51.22% as compared to SKYY's rise of 42.05%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On the flip side, SKYY has outperformed related peers like Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR) and ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) from the long-term (3-10 years) point of view.

SKYY's Dividend Track Record

Source: Seeking Alpha

SKYY is a consistent dividend payer, which it pays every quarter. In H1 2020, it has paid $0.08. Maybe it will end up paying about $0.18 in 2020, which works out to an annual yield of 0.24%.

Cloud computing is a growth sector and SKYY should not be purchased by dividend investors. Maybe the ETF will dramatically increase its payout after 2021, but at the moment, it is not a dividend chaser's ETF.

Summing Up

SKYY has always been a solid performer and I've been bullish on this low-expense (0.6%) ETF even before COVID-19 landed on our shores. If you were connected to me on Twitter or were subscribed to The Lead-Lag Report, you would have latched on to SKYY in February 2020 and would be sitting on handsome gains today.

Source: Twitter

SKYY's fundamentals have always been good but are now excellent because of the pandemic impact. I am bullish on the ETF in the long run. However, in the short run, the ETF can witness a lot of volatility because the tech sector is overheated, elections are coming up, COVID-19 can wreck the economy some more, and there may be an ugly U.S.-China trade war in the near future.

Perhaps, investors can consider buying two or three cloud computing ETFs instead of just SKYY to ensure momentum coverage because a couple of other cloud ETFs have outperformed SKYY in the recent past.

SKYY, or a combination of two to three cloud ETFs, can be bought in a SIP because the near-term outlook appears uncertain. A staggered buy should help investors ride out any volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.