Intrepid Potash (IPI) has three business segments namely, Potash, Trio and Oilfield Solutions. Though Q2 2020 results were lackluster, it seems that the worst is over. Our analysis shows that IPI’s earnings can recover as its businesses are expected to rebound from their troughs. A catalyst can be the strike at Belarusian potash miner, which in our opinion could potentially tighten the potash market and prices somewhat. Besides, IPI’s valuations are dirt-cheap. Let us quickly recap Q2 2020 financial results. Q2 2020 net loss was at $8.9 million as against $5.6 million net income during the corresponding quarter of 2019. H1 2020 net loss stood at $16.3 million compared to $11.7 net profit in the first half of 2019. During Q2 2020, Potash segment gross margin was $2 million. On the other hand, Trio posted gross loss at $3.2 million. Further, Oilfields Solutions gross margin shrank to $0.6 million in Q2 2020 as against $4.8 million in Q1 2020.

Potash segment can benefit from a more tightening market

The overcapacity in Potash globally is no secret. However, it is important to distinguish between nameplate capacity and operational capability. The latter is primarily pertinent because it determines the annual achievable production based on technical and staffing factors. Based on Mosaic’s August 2020 Market update, the Global Potash market is expected to be pretty much balanced in 2020 (Chart 1). In the best-case scenario, global potash demand in 2020 could be 4% higher. With potash prices already at multi-year lows, prices can only improve from here.

Chart 1: Global Potash Demand-Supply

Source: Mosaic Investor Relations

On top of that, the miner’s strike in Belarus can restrain short-term supply. Though the impact, at this point, is not clear and may not be drastic. The impact on potash prices will only be positive. As can be seen in Chart 2, IPI’s realized potash prices not only track the benchmark but have on certain occasions commanded a premium because of location and supply chain advantages.

Trio segment, which is 30% of Intrepid, offers the advantage of stable prices

The Trio segment contributes approx. 30% to revenue. Trio is a low-chloride potassium fertilizer. Over the years, Trio’s revenue contribution to IPI has increased. Until 2016, Trio constituted 20% of total fertilizer sales volume. Now it constitutes 40%. We believe that IPI focused on increasing Trio production in an environment of Potash oversupply. Chart 2 compares IPI’s realized prices with benchmark potash prices. We assign the benchmark to be the average of Granular MOP NOLA and Granular MOP Corn Belt. IPI’s potash realized prices are aligned and correlated with the benchmark. Nonetheless, Trio prices have remained firm i.e. simply flat around the $200/ton level. This shows that Trio is a niche and value-added product as it is able to abstain from price declines, even in an environment of weakness in the general potash market.

Chart 2: IPI – Average Realized Prices of Trio vs Potash (USD/ton)

Source: Bloomberg, IPI Investor Relations

The reverse stock split removes concerns of non-compliance with NYSE listing standards

IPI’s Board approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split last week and the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis from August 14th. This was in the pipeline for the last few months as on June 30th IPI announced that it is holding a stockholders’ meeting to vote on a non-dilutive reverse split of its common stock. Recapping briefly, IPI’s stock had fallen out of compliance with NYSE listing standards in April before regaining compliance on June 3rd. Listing requirements stipulate that generally stocks must have a share price of at least $1. Post compliance, IPI was hovering around the $1 level. This in our opinion left the company prone to future non-compliance if the stock price consistently remained below the $1 mark.

When announcing the 1-for-10 reverse stock split, IPI’s management emphasized that one of the key reasons for this move is continued adherence with NYSE requirements:

“Intrepid’s Board of Directors approved the split and determined the 1-for-10 ratio to be appropriate to meet Intrepid’s goals of improving the marketability and liquidity of its common stock, regaining compliance with NYSE listing requirements, and minimizing the risk of future noncompliance, allowing Intrepid’s management team to focus on the company’s underlying business.”

We concur with IPI’s management that the reverse split ensures compliance with the listing requirements and removes any concerns related to this. In our belief, it does not alter the company’s fundamentals as there is no impact on its equity and balance sheet. Despite losses in recent years, IPI is not in any sort financial stress nor it is not in any need of funding or capital injection. This makes sense as IPI is a small cap and not a micro-cap.

Water segment has yet to deliver

IPI’s Oilfields Solutions or water segment has yet to deliver and its contribution is a question mark going forward. The segment contributed 12% to revenue in 2019. Q2 2020 revenue for this segment was $2.7 million. This marked a steep QoQ decline compared to $7.7 million last quarter. The cost structure for Oilfield Solutions is predominantly fixed. However, the massive decline in shale industry drilling and exploration activities is causing havoc for IPI. The outlook for E&P activities is still lackluster. H1 2020 financials of IPI include $4.7 million gain on land sale. But we do not consider this to be a sustainable source of revenue.

Valuations are dirt-cheap

IPI is not without risks. The Oilfields Solutions segment is not only struggling but is also facing a lawsuit pertaining to its water rights. On an objective note, IPI is not a tangible takeover story considering the staggering surplus potash capacity in North America. On the positives, the balance sheet is not overly leveraged. As a matter of fact, IPI made a $ 17 million early paydown of senior notes in July. Besides a likely recovery in potash could translate into a turnaround story for IPI. The comforting thing is that valuations are cheap, both from a historical perspective and on a relative basis. Let’s look at the P/B chart for IPI. Though at 0.4x P/B currently, IPI has consistently traded between 1-1.5x P/B in the past. Besides, at the present stock price of $12.25, IPI is actually trading at $1.22 pre-reverse split. Thus, we see a bargain and little room to lose from here. We think that the reverse stock split at the very least shows management’s desire to fix things and punctuate IPI’s image as a going concern. In the past we have been negative on the stock. But on improving prospects and dirt-cheap valuations, the investment case towards IPI does make sense.

Chart 3: IPI - P/B Daily

Source: Morningstar Direct, Author’s analysis

