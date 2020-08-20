Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Anna Sidorkina - Head of Investor Relations

Alexey Yankevich - Chief Financial Officer

Igor Shkirov - Head of Planning and Efficiency Management Department, Upstream Division

Sergei Vakulenko - Head of Strategy and Innovation

Nikita Anichkin - Head of Economics and Investment Department, Downstream Division

Alexander Burgansky - Renaissance Capital

Mitchell Jennings - Sova Capital Limited

Good afternoon, dear colleagues. Anna Sidorkina speaking, Investor Relations. We are yet again happy to welcome you to our conference call, which is dedicated to the Company's performance results for Q2 2020 and the first half, respectively.

Traditionally, let me introduce those who are in attendance at this call. We will hear comments on about financial performance, the Member of the Managing Board, Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance, Alexey Yankevich. We will hear about upstream, Igor Shkirov, who is the Head of the Planning and Efficiency Management and E&P Data Department; Nikita Anichkin, who is the Head of Economics and Investments in the Logistics, Refining and Marketing will tell us about the downstream. And following him, during the Q&A, we are going to be joined from all of our different core divisions.

And before we are to start, I would like to again remind everyone that all the comments in the presentation and statements which may be made in the course of today's conference call may and will contain various outlook statements about the financial and operational Gazprom Neft performance, and all of the statements, except the actual facts may be deemed as those of an outlook nature, which are the statements about the Company's future expectations based upon the current situation and various executive assumptions take into account known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may lead to the fact that the actual results and performance indicators may be materially different from the ones that may have been announced during today's conference.

So thank you very much. And now let me pass the floor to Alexey Yankevich.

Alexey Yankevich

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our quarterly conference call. Today, we are presenting to you the results of Gazprom Neft's performance in Q2 and the first half of 2020. But I shall begin by saying that we continue to live within pandemic environment, but at the same time, try to do our best to be more efficient and effective with the utmost care of our employees, contractors and our communities. We continue to work on our antivirus program, trying to resist the COVID-19, which definitely meant social distancing, regular testing, extending the timeframe for the regular shifts and many other measures as well as for our partners and customers and clients.

We also have testing, trying to help people to maintain proper distancing, also broadening [various functioning] available for the contactless payments. And as far as the communities were concerned, the healthcare professionals were in our focus. And so the comprehensive program that Gazprom Neft continued in support of the healthcare professionals also went on. We provided the volunteers with free motor fuels, the ones who fought against the pandemic. We issued more than 1,600 cards for free filling. We also extended help to the regions in combating this coronavirus infection.

And let me now pass over to our operational and economic results. Certainly, Q2, as I think, mentioned when we were releasing our Q1 performance, it was not less complex. We all are aware that the pinnacle of the crisis and the oil price decline took place in the second quarter in April. So it was difficult to expect any wonders during Q2, but irrespective of it, we are demonstrating the company's ability to survive for the crisis days.

And what’s important that we've been able to achieve the net positive profit, which in Q2 was RUB22 billion against the losses in Q1, but overall in the crude results, we've been able to come up with a net profit in H1, which is not really a big, but it creates the foundation for the net profit to be further generated in Q3 and Q4 and towards the end of 2020 for the full-year, so the adjusted EBITDA was RUB182 billion.

Production of hydrocarbons speaking about the full half year, it grew by 1 million tons of oil equivalent, 24% in refining, and we slightly went down here, it's because of the scheduled maintenance and overall weaker demand because of the pandemic.

Now as far as the quarter-on-quarter results are concerned, like I said, the positive net profit against the loss in the first quarter, the output going southward that was to be expected because of entering into the OPEC+ agreement and refining decline, primarily because of the demand being weaker. And most important, because of the scheduled maintenance that I am going to say a few more words about later.

So with that, let me pass the floor over to our colleagues, and we will start traditionally with E&P, and then we will hear about refining and marketing. And then I will finish off giving you the overview about the finance. Igor Shkirov is now speaking.

Igor Shkirov

Yes, good afternoon. From the point of view of E&P, we are continuing in establishing partnership and diversifying the risks within our portfolio with respect to all of the resources that are currently being produced and where we have a high subsurface risk. We are not alone. We are creating partnership in the first half of 2020. We set up a partnership with Shell to develop [Novoportovskoye], a field where there are still some big substance certainty in terms of the tight reserves.

We created a joint venture with LUKOIL and Tatneft to develop the Bazhen information formations together with Zarubezhneft. So in the first half of 2020, we are receiving rights for the new three acreages and the auctions took place last year. But nevertheless, that produced us additional 90 million tons, which is the aggregate incremental growth.

And as far as the production of oil is concerned in the first half of 2019, we grew by 24%, primarily because of new projects. If we compare quarter-on-quarter, I mean, the first quarter of 2020. So respectively, we went down like many oil companies and the reduction was 4%.

Now in terms of the OPECs, we can keep them up at the level of last year, so generally, I mean, taking into account, the additional expenditures and the overall trend is basically pushes them down. We actually work with the OPECs in terms of the recovery of liquids as well as various optimization works. So we are remaining quite active in terms of the quotas that we are very much focused in terms of what we can do.

The next slide demonstrates that we continue to actively invest time and money into the raising level of technology in our exploration with a very strong focus upon such things, and not just a standard approach to technology application, but the technology of organizing our operations and specifically, we are developing the cluster drilling well construction methodology. And as far as the shale oil is concerned, we are drilling down a certain number of wells.

We do a conductor section with one rig, and then we continue. And that basically requires no additional spending into the technology of the drilling. But overall, creates a very good outcome in terms of the application of this particular technology, which is a large-scale of drilling that really amasses some good results. In terms of the Zapadno-Zimniy, and overall, the Zima project never stops surprising us with apart from this year producing 1 million ton from the [indiscernible], this is the anchor acreage in this oil project.

We continue doing exploration and effectively, we continue to grow high effective reserves. The total five-year one in terms of recoverable grew almost four fold. So this year, we did the fracking and exploration which also turned out to be quite successful in terms of growing additional resources.

Next slide is about utilization. It's an important factor. We are very much going for it. And here is the example of the innovative approach enables us to do it quite successfully because the main production comes from the East Messoyakha. But thanks to the fact that the subsurface conditions created to create a very good quality underground gas storage at the East Messoyakha. We were able to come up with a very good effective way to utilize by back-injection into the underground that we started this year.

The next slide demonstrates our priority for safety precautions because I'm sure that you've previously been able to see that Gazprom Neft provided a very serious help in localizing the leaks in the Krasnoyarsk. And there's a key lesson and the conclusion, in our case, which is about the speed and readiness to get mobilized because within 24 hours, we were able to come out fully with a fully mobilized technically team, which demonstrates our higher level of preparedness in as far as the liquidation of any consequences in our fields maybe concerned. I mean, apart from the fact that we are quite mindful about how to prevent it, but we've been able to demonstrate that in case something happens, we are fully prepared. Thank you very much.

Nikita Anichkin

Dear colleagues, good afternoon. Let me introduce your attention to the review of the Logistics, Refining and Marketing performance in H1 2020. In terms of the environment for the downstream, as you know wasn't very favorable, but despite the Brent going down in terms of price and the refined product price is going down as well as the tax burden going up, reduced our netback, and we have to work below the export parity.

But it's important to note here that even in such conditions, downstream continued to upgrade its refineries and build the modern technology, also introducing the modern digital system because we believe that such an approach would enable us to really come out with kind of the basket that the market is requiring, which is particularly important in the current environment.

A few words about the refining indications, the refining volume compared to HI 2019 went down by 2.5%. The serious effect was at the Moscow Refinery, which is supplying the regions, which suffered from the pandemic most, which is the Moscow, but it's important to note as well that because of the diversification and flexibility, the reduction of refining volumes is much less than the demand going down because of the pandemic, which is good result. Thanks to also being able to optimize our planning.

It is also important to note that we have been able to increase the depth of refining and started to produce the lighter products by 1.3 percentage points. Well, principally the media covered it, an important event was the EURO+ production that was started at the Moscow Refinery because it enabled us to make redundant the five outdated installations and raise our production out by about 40% also reducing the environmental impact, which is extremely important as well.

Apart from it, commissioning into operation, the EURO+ production would enable us to switch into the four years in between maintenance period, which will definitely improve the efficiency of refining in the future periods.

Speaking about the B2B segment, it is worthwhile noting here, such an important fact that despite the pandemic effect and the overall reduction of demand, the company in H1 2020 was able to grow its market share within all the premium channels and programs. For example, in bunkering, the market share compared to the similar period in 2019 grew by 6 percentage points.

Within the Russian market of the premium bitumen, Gazprom Neft continues to retain an undoubted leader. We also continue to grow the premium volumes in the first place, we've been able to achieve such a position by developing our own very broad scientific technical base, which we also continue to improve as well as the destinations of export bitumen deliveries expands also Gazprom Neft grew its share in the Russian jet market fuel. We should also mention the launch of the LIS, which is the single lab system, which enables online to analyze the quality of the jet fuel.

Separately, I'd like to note a few words about the retail network, an important event here that the Gazprom Neft went out to introduce modern technologies for energy efficiencies, modernizing the equipment at more than 600 of its retail location, which enabled us to raise the level of energy efficiency by 50%.

And concluding the topic of the development of our retail marketing, I would like to say a few words about the AZS – retail GO application. In addition to what Alexey Yankevich said, this is application, which was developed within the company. That's only supports the global trend towards digitalization in terms of the interaction with the retail consumers, but what is even more important enables us and creates the possibility for a very safe remote payment for fueling at a retail location, which is a very important aspect.

And apart from it, today this application creates a full hub of services and ecosystem, which results such traditional things as a payment for fueling online, accumulating bonuses, paying for various traffic fines and many, many others.

So basically, this is it. Thank you very much for your attention.

Alexey Yankevich

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, going back to the financial results. As I have noted, an important basic event was that we have achieved a positive net profit, which became possible, thanks to the ruble exchange rate recovering as well as the suspension of the one-off factor effects that took place in the first quarter and our ability to maintain our financial performance despite the decline, which led us in enjoying in second quarter, the positive net profit in terms of the overall H1 results.

As far as the dynamics are concerned, you should definitely take a better look at it in the overall analysis. But as far as the comparison between the H1 last year and H1 this year is concerned, the basic effect comes from the pricing because more than 200 billion that produced in terms of the negative effect. But apart from it, there is also OPEC+ because all of the companies had to reduce their production, which affected the financial outcome, particularly in May, June when production started recovering.

Respectively, certain need to hold back our refining volumes and lower sales because the demand went down and the overall reduction as you may recall, occurred in April, May. So here, one may say right now that the market is recovering and reaching its peak crisis level, of course in second quarter H1, that was something that was still being felt.

But apart from it, a number of activities have been undertaken, I mean optimizing our operations as well as various sales and marketing channels and overall assortment, as well as cost optimization, which produced in – let's say a positive effect by RUB20 billion in the first half. But there was also a one-off positive factor as to the maintenance schedule, the volume of which was lower than in H1 last year.

Now looking at it through quarter-on-quarter position, the environment was not also – it was – we’re not too sure then positive. And I should say that the price is more strongly went down in Q2, well in Q1 because of this very dramatic downward dynamics, there were a lot of one-off factors in reevaluating the cost of the reserves and various onsite effects related to the cost of the letter where principally speaking, the results of Q1 would have been worse if the standalone prices would have maintained the stable level, which equal to the average oil price in Q1 is basically if it wouldn't change, but remain at the same level, the results would have been much better because when price is domestically plummets, then those one-off effects in Q2 has partially turned around because the price started coming. And so, altogether, the prices, the exchange rate and the taxes, they have produced this neutrally positive effect.

So principally speaking, the overall results being lower in Q2, having conditioned by the volume factors, which is the limitations of production because of the OPEC+ as well as the refining and marketing, volumes turning out to be lower because of the weaker demand in the domestic market as the result of the pandemic during the more difficult months of April and May. If we compare Q2 to Q1, the maintenance factor here was negative because there were more maintenance work being done at the YaNOS and Moscow Refinery.

And specifically because the profit margin was very low throughout the first – throughout the whole of the second quarter, then all of the assets that aimed at the efficiency improvement were a little bit limited in the segments. And that is why the results of this efficiency in value was not very strong. So the dynamics was more stable in Q2 compared to Q1, but there is still a little bit of a slip down because of various volume affected.

The next slide, I suppose this is the most interesting for you, which is about CapEx. And I think that I should try and take the words out of your mind, so to say. We see these questions are coming, the CapEx dynamics at first glance. It is somewhat not rational maybe under the current environment, the companies which grow their CapEx would seem strange, but you need to take into account that the bigger part of the decisions were made last year. And of course, nobody expected that the environment would demonstrate such negativism in the first half of this year.

And secondly, there have been a number of projects which to us are of a strategic importance, and they turned out to be quite lucrative even under more conservative conditions compared to what we actually are observing right now because even against $25 per barrel, all of those projects were profitable and some of them basically speaking, do carry a little bit more of a CapEx than we expected because of a number of objective circumstances in the first place. This is the winter clusters.

The Zima project and my colleague previously mentioned it, this is a very major discovery for us and very big exploration, positive exploration surprise to us. And that field is transforming into quite a flagship, a very big greenfield out of a medium-sized one and this is a top three one, if not within top two in terms of the clusters that we measure by annual output.

So in the future, this is really a very promising greenfield that we are investing into and the payback in it is really outstanding against even low oil prices, and that is why we are actively developing it. And so you can see that is why there is material CapEx related to it.

As far as Tazovskoye and Severo-Samburgskiyoye fields are concerned, you can see here a certain growth because as you may recall, in our program, in our plans, we have this joint venture and the deal was expected to take place as a result of which were supposed to fund the development of this particular field, and partly basis about partner, moreover would have been being paid for a share in – if the assets would have been sold, but the deal didn't take place unfortunately.

So this is the field that we are funding on our own. But again, it is a profitable one. We tested it under different scenarios even against the low price scenarios. So it doesn't really make any sense to put it on hold. So we are carrying forward. But as far as the partnerships are concerned, what we are seeing right now, of course, Shell exited it, but that go inside it, I suppose with the many other circumstances.

And so the key decisions with respect to that particular deal were made during the pinnacle of the crisis and of course it was quite rational on the part of Shell to come up with this particular decision to exit because the external environment, it is recurring. And we do see the improvement in the global markets. And we also do ascertain that the company and its potential partners are looking at it in a different way.

We do feel a very keen interest towards a greater number of our assets. And so the work that we do to create partnership would not be standing still within this particular cluster of fields or others, future partnerships are quite possible. So we would compensate for this effect in the future.

We do see this as a temporary thing in terms of the CapEx growing, but I'm definite that in the future, this partnership that didn't take place, it's something we'll definitely compensate for. But we also have the oil fringes project, which we decided to develop actively even despite such a state of the market as we remember.

And so the price hasn't yet recovered fully, but we also acknowledge that this is a very profitable group of projects. These are the projects with very short investment cycle within about three years, we are able to come up with the positive free cash flow because in the production projects that would extend up to five years, if not more. So the return period is quite short and the profitability is quite stable.

And we also have a serious infrastructure in place. So we do think that one should run this project irrespective with the crisis. So the way it happened, that the H1 turned out to be very active in terms of the existence of quite a number of strategic projects to us, which we deemed not to be a good thing to delay because that would have created quite a big negative impact to our NPV because we had some very good financial cushion created based on liquidity and financial stability.

So overall it is much more profitable for the company to continue these projects, while at the same time, take on more weighted and well-balanced economic decisions and as far as the CapEx optimization is concerned, in the subsequent quarter, so as not to run down these projects. Yes, of course, we would have been in the liquidity crisis without any cash reserves, we definitely would have had to do that.

And any other company would have gone for that, but we had an opportunity. It could afford principally not to lose out our NPV and do the optimization within the year, but – and as far as other projects were concerned. And in the subsequent quarters, when one won't have to do any mobilization and we won't be partying with our contractors, we would be keeping the family going on.

So if you can see the quarterly dynamics, you can see that during Q1, Q2 as opposed to the first half of the year, less saturated with this project was growing. But in terms of the quarterly dynamics, Q1 to Q2 in 2020, we do see that they are lower than the Q3, Q4, meaning last quarters of the last year. But on top of it, we are expecting that the Q3 and Q4 this year is when we are going to achieve a certain optimization because our overall target to reduce our CapEx with respect to the previous targets by 20% on what is what we'll be able to demonstrate to you. And so we'll just do it. And so I do believe that in Q3, Q4, you will see this effect. So that is a bit of a long comment, but I'm just hoping that that would alleviate quite a few questions that you otherwise might have had.

The next slide, free cash flow. Well, all right – yes, principally that's basically is the part of what I've previously mentioned. We intentionally decided to act this way because we ended up having with a negative cash flow because we were aware of it. But we do believe that to achieve a positive free cash flow at any cost, what would mean really losing material part of your NPV because that otherwise would create a lot of damage to the shareholders so that we intentionally went for the negative free cash flow in the first half.

But we were very well aware that we were able to achieve positive free cash flow throughout the full-year. And I would get into Q3, Q4 you will see positive trend and as far as this concerned, for example, we already can notice that principally speaking the net debt.

For example, if you take a look in July, August, it is already going down. If you take out the dividend effect that we paid in June, then throughout July month at the beginning of the third quarter was where the free cash flow was positive. Therefore, principally speaking, we do expect that towards the end of the year, where we'll have is very much in the positive.

Next slide and I will conclude my presentation with a traditional picture about our debt portfolio. Well, first of all, we are maintaining very good financial stability, and this is being acknowledged by the leading rating agencies, which kept our rating at a high level. And we similarly continue to work optimizing our credit portfolio.

We've increased the average maturity from 18 to 36. And the interest rate is what we are able to reduce just trying to make the most out of the market environment because of the key rate is being reduced by the Central Bank. And so we are moving also a greater portfolio, the rate which went down to 5.38% as of June 30, 2020. So let me finish my part of the presentation with that.

And I would like to underscore it again, that first of all, the companies coming out with the crisis, we are entering into a positive free cash flow – positive net profit. We are maintaining our strong commitment for interim dividends. This is something that I would mention later and leaving into maybe Q&A part of our conference call.

Second thing, I would call upon you, so to say, to take our CapEx dynamics with understanding, let it not frighten you because this is really the result of a certain movement that we do sort of the projects we do it intentionally. We're very well aware of our financial situation. And we are quite cognizant of the liquidity cushion that we have.

We do understand quite clearly how in future we'll be able to optimize our investment programs. So as to be able to fit into not growing our debt on the one hand, but on the other hand to be 100% true to our commitments in terms of the dividend payments and so you may rest assured that the CapEx dynamic is not going to really pay up on you in an integrative way as shareholders in terms of dividend payments. This is very much a safe guarded. And so this CapEx dynamics should be considered as our internal optimization and the undoubted function within this optimization is the maximum value growth of the company and respectively its shareholder value.

So let me finish with that, and we are now ready to answer your questions.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty] The experimental excess profits tax. And as I understand it, a fair amount of that is supposedly to come from two state-owned companies, Rosneft and Gazprom Neft. First, could you tell us how much that Ministry of Finance is asking from Gazprom Neft? And second, how do you judge the likelihood that you will actually have to pay it? Thank you.

Alexey Yankevich

So I believe that this is not really the way this question should be phrased because in Russia, it doesn't really work like having MinFin ask somebody to do something, and some companies will feel obliged to pay. No that doesn't work that way because we've got a tax code. And so well actually the way that should actually be considered that the Ministry of Finance came out with its draft law to change the tax code. So in the meantime, this is just a proposition from the Ministry of Finance.

So what I would like to add is that we do think that the windfall profit tax is a good promising system for the greenfields, which doesn't have any alternative. So looking at it through the greenfield project, that was not an experiment. This is something one should emphasize. There has been an experiment in place, which continues as far as brownfields are concerned, but for greenfields, that was not an experiment.

That was a transition from one system, which was about to seize its existence like subsidizing export duties, which was about to be stopped because of one particular reason because a tax maneuver was being undertaken within which this system simply couldn't continue to exist, or otherwise one should have come up with a totally different system or continue using the system, which was ready and in place, which was the windfall profit tax.

And so then it was a common decision, Ministry of Finance, principally speaking, was the agency that supported the decision to transit the greenfields into the windfall profit tax understanding that together with a tax maneuver, that was a proper decision for the whole country. So that was not an experiment. But I should say again, that we believe this system still to be quite a promising one, but simultaneously, I would grant you, this is still a young system and quite possibly, it requires some additional fine tuning.

And so with this in mind, we are ready to engage in a dialogue with the government and the Ministry of Finance. We've been always been saying this. And as far as the Ministry of Finance propositions are concerned. We are not accepting it. And we've been quite outspoken in terms of what we think as oil companies, and we signed a respective letter and so currently, the discussion is going to be raised to a higher level. And so we do hope that together with the government, we've been able to arrive at a certain compromise so I'm practically sure that a proper decision will be found. So in the meantime, this is just the Ministry of Finance idea that the companies are adamantly against.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Alexander Burgansky, Renaissance Capital.

Alexander Burgansky

Two questions. First of all, you reported today about your oil production falling down by 3.8% in Q1 this year, while overall throughout Russia, the oil production decline amounted to about 11%. Could you give us an explanation as to what made it possible for you to not allow your production to decline like in the rest of the country? And the related question to this one, could you mention the quota for your production that you have or which you had in Q2 or if it is more convenient, tell us what's your quota for oil production is going to be for August?

My second question is about dividends. Could you mention the net profit figure in the second quarter and H1 that the company is going to have on the basis of which you are going to estimate your dividend payment covering H1? Thank you.

Alexey Yankevich

Thank you very much for your two questions. So the first as far as the production is concerned, look, you see the perimeter that is being defined as the subject for the regulation within the OPEC+, and the perimeter that is being administered in the report, these are two different notions. So it is difficult to give a straight forward calculation because there are certain peculiarities in both of them and there are quite a few, so it's not really possible to enumerate all of them first.

And second, if you look at the production of liquids, there is also the gas condensate that is not reflected in the quota. So again, it won't work this way in a straightforward fashion. As far as the quotas are concerned, principally speaking, this is the Ministry of Energy as the government agency, which administers the production and it's quite agile in managing this in between different companies, so I'm not in a position to give you a quota for a month and this is the information that is not being published anywhere openly. So this is the government agencies responsibility and so you should direct your question to the Ministry.

And now as far as the accounting peculiarities, we should really discuss it separately. Again, this is going to be quite cumbersome to give you an explanation in a consequential translation, so we will be able to comment on this to you separately. So that was as far as production is concerned. So I will separately answer your second part of the question.

Igor Shkirov

And now as far as the question about the dividends was concerned. First of all, I do confirm that we intend to do certain adjustments when estimating our profit for the purpose of paying dividends. And this is what I mentioned during Q1 performance update. That applies to the non-monetary line items such as the assets loss of value, which is related to the oil price declining, which have this long-term nature to them.

As far as the exchange rate differences are concerned, I mentioned it in the very beginning that these things work both ways. So usually, we never did any adjustment in either upwards or downwards, but in any case, we are going to do our best and make the dividends look decent.

And as far as H1 is concerned, we do see even if we do certain adjustments for the loss of value of the assets in some one-off line items. The net profit for H1 is still going to be not very big. And all the companies, let's be honest, some of the companies were not able to earn any profits as a result of H1 at all. So this is quite a common situation. And unfortunately, we are not able to really push ourselves out of the benchmark group. That is why.

What I would like to say is that by considering payment of not huge dividends, like symbolic ones for the first half year. We also think that it's going to be more correct to do it based on just over the nine months because primarily all of the investors and all of the investment funds, they do take into account the dividends back to the record day and because of record day, for nine months dividend also is going to take place this year or we will be in a position to declare the dividends and attribute them to the results of this year.

And in this way, this will look much more sizeable amount of dividend, particularly for this year attributable to this year specifically. So we do believe that it's going to be more correct to do it for nine months. So the transactional cost, at least for the payment of dividends couldn't be compared to the amount of dividends, which is going to be particularly important for those who own our stock through the ADR programs.

And so because of such technical considerations, we do believe that rather than paying a symbolic dividend for six months, it would be better to pay it for nine months, so that the dividends that the shareholder is getting to enjoy this year and the second part, I mean to be really looking quite sizeable, normal, but so as to give you some sort of a guidance, but to avoid us looking that, we are trying to stay away from telling you how much it's going to be for the H1.

The Interfax guidance that was published as a forecast in relationship to the size of our dividends, staging it in between RUB1 to RUB3, the average of RUB2, principally speaking, does conform to our intentions. So as a guidance, you definitely may rely upon it. But generally speaking, we are going to go for the nine months dividend payment. So as to make the amount payable to look decent and we'll try and do as much as possible in terms of whatever adjustments we can go for. We will definitely do that, but also based upon our financial status towards the end of the year. And I do very much hope that, first of all, considering our intention to do the adjustments.

And secondly, the market and the price is recovering for the period of nine months, we will be in a position to declare normal dividends. So that is our attitude towards this issue. And as far as the half year dividends are concerned, as a minimum, the consensus forecast by Interfax is what we are going to justify.

[Indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for your presentation, and there are two questions. The first one is about the capital expenditure. Alexey, you gave us quite a lot of details about the CapEx that you had in the first half of 2020. Could you also quote any of your expectations with respect to the capital extension until the end of 2020? Do you plan any additional optimization because you've mentioned that you plan to reach the positive free cash flow, but at the same time maintain the same level of capital expenditure? That was my first question.

And the second question, possibly you might have colleagues from your trading division, possibly or from your downstream department who would be in a position to answer my second question, which is the oil prices basically have recovered to the level of almost $45 per barrel, demonstrating stability over the past few months. But as far as the refined products are concerned, for example, the crack spread with respect to the lighter products, it has really changed strongly and it is not recovering now. I mean, it is recovering, then very, very slowly.

So what is your expectation specifically and as far as the profitability and refining is concerned against what kind of circumstances we should expect to see any adjustments? To what extent you see the overstocking taking place within the certain groups of refined products in terms of what might one expect towards the end of the year? Thank you very much.

Alexey Yankevich

Thank you very much for your question. As far as the CapEx part of the questions is concerned, it is difficult to add anything additionally because we are trying to avoid to give any forward-looking statements. So just generalizing, I would say that we expect third quarter and fourth quarter to be lower because of the main optimization we do expect in the course of the fourth quarter because all of the work and optimization basically would be effective in the subsequent quarters.

You should understand it quite well to stop the investment process is always difficult because there are teams of people, there are rigs, there are seismic people who are out there. There are contractual obligations, so the March crisis breakout, basically, it was difficult to do anything in April already with respect to the second quarter. So it is – these are the quarters, the third and the fourth that we expect to be lower. And on top of it, we have a target to achieve the positive free cash flow and also maintain our target to optimize 20% with respect to our original business plan.

And as far as CapEx is concerned, that is what I can respond with. As far as the crack spreads are concerned, let me pass the floor over to Sergei Vakulenko, who is the head of our strategic stream, and he will comment on that. Thank you.

Sergei Vakulenko

Well, I can tell you the story of what happened in the refining markets? When in April, there is enormous surplus of oil appeared in the market, part of it went into the oil stocks, while part of it also was being bought by the refineries so as to be processed. And in order to produce the refined products, which was more than what they could sell because of number of considerations.

First of all, they bought the oil which domestically went down in price. And the second reason was that the refineries reduced their refining runs, but nobody wanted to stop the installations operating. So this refined product overstocking did occur also in the supply chain in the storage systems. And so this overhang currently continues to exert its pressure on the market.

So respectively, the recovery has been happening, following a certain medium trajectory. The aviation market hasn't recovered yet. The United States, which continues to remain the biggest consumer is still running through the eye of the storm, I mean, through the pandemic storm. And so the crack spreads fell, and that was to be expected with a kind of supply and demand and the price situation.

So respectively, for some time, the global economy and the refining industry will have to go as they are in order to hit through this surplus stock of refined product. And apparently, the crack spreads are going to continue balancing at a low level. I am not in a position to give any specific forecast rather than just give you an explanation where did it all come from. So right now, the refining runs have gotten extended and this surplus gradually is being digested. And I would say that the market may go back to its normal situation maybe within the next six months.

Mitch Jennings, Sova Capital. Please go ahead.

Mitchell Jennings

Hi. Quick question. There was a story a while back about returning some of the overpaid crude export duties from last year. Did you have any of those returned in the second quarter or was it in the first quarter? And if you could provide any numbers on that, that would be great. Thank you.

Alexey Yankevich

Thank you very much for your question. Yes, this whole issue was fully regulated in the first quarter of this year. All of the payments have been done. It took place this year in terms of cash component of it, but so that you could correctly read our reports as well as the reports from other companies. I simply know the different companies in their financial reporting differently interpreted this particular transaction.

We recorded it right there and then as us not having to pay these dues because we're very confident that we were right. So we accrued this negative reserve last year, and we reflected last year, the proper amount of the duty simply as an advanced payment as the receivables due to us from the customs towards the end of last year.

So in Q1 this year, it didn't go through our P&L. It went as settling our payments with the customers. But the cost in the P&L, we put together as if there was no dispute like this last year simply because we were very sure about the way it would all turn out. Some of the companies deemed it and recorded it, this repay duty as the financial results as an additional profit in Q1 or H1 2020. We didn't do it this year, we did it last year.

Mitchell Jennings

Thank you.

[Foreign Language]

Igor Shkirov

Dear, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for participating in our conference call. If there are any questions left unanswered, as is the usual case, get in touch with Investor Relations. Forward your questions to us. We will do our best to reply to all of them. And thanks very much to the management of the company for a very well-prepared presentation. So we wish you all the best and hear you again in the future.