Trying to analyze Chinese stocks is always tricky these days. US-China political tension can put extreme pressure on Chinese stocks listed in the US, but also risk-aversion overreaction by fund managers and individual investors may contribute to pushing prices down. It is not just fear driven by factual news, it is also investors becoming emotional and preferring to sell the stock cheap than to absorb the constant sentiment changes and political news flirting with their fears. Investing in Chinese stocks is not like investing in US stocks, as it comes with an above standard tail risk that investors should be aware of. Crashophobia justified by big political events can swing market sentiment violently and abruptly, but a rational investor should be able to see through this smoke of fear and find opportunities that are being overlooked. One of the best opportunities I currently see is in Baidu (BIDU), which offers an intriguing risk/reward ratio and wide price/valuation gap.

Baidu Current Business Status

Baidu revenue comes mainly from online marketing services, which is often based on a pay-for-performance (P4P) model. This P4P entails that businesses won't continue spending their budget on Baidu should their investment not generate consumers and sales. As a consequence, Baidu's business was hurt when companies stopped spending on its platform to drive consumer traffic to their stores during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the peak of the pandemic in China being almost six months behind, Baidu's total revenues are still hurting. The second half of the year should see improvements as businesses fully reopen and adjust to the current economic environment. Although total revenue has improved from the 7% year over year in Q1, total revenues are still down 1% YoY. The trend is positive, and growth is expected to come back to positive territory as economic activity improves.

Overall revenues may be down, but some business segments are still experiencing strong growth. Baidu App revenue grew both in Q1 and Q2, and last quarter in-app revenue grew double digits year over year. Baidu app added 16 million users in the last 12 months, and Daily Active Users (DAU) reached 204 million in June 2020. Mobile ecosystem will become increasingly important for Baidu going forward, together with Cloud and AI Services.

Where Baidu Business is Headed

Baidu's future business strength comes from its AI technologies. Artificial intelligence is a vast field that could greatly benefit Baidu in many ways. There is strong evidence that China is embracing this technology's potential to improve government services, and in this environment, Chinese companies are eager to reap the fruits of this trend. The Chinese government actively encourages companies like Baidu, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) to accelerate the development of their AI technologies. The most recent partnership between Baidu and the government comes from the strategic partnership with China National Building Materials Group (CNBM Group) (OTCPK:CBUMY), a state-owned enterprise. CNBM will leverage Baidu AI technology to power intelligent logistics, intelligent factory and industrial autonomous driving.

Autonomous driving, in particular, is making great progress under Baidu's Apollo project. Baidu's Apollo rolled out a trial operation of 45 robotaxis in September, and Baidu's Apollo is now expanding to drive into more complex conditions, such as downtown streets. Robotaxis can generate huge economic benefits in terms of profitability of labor cost savings. However, for the time being, robotaxis are equipped with a human driver in the car to ensure safety in case of odd behaviors and emergencies. Despite this technology's great potential, the need for a constantly focused human driver destroys any economic advantage yet, and profitability for this business segment is still a long-term discussion.

Artificial intelligence is driving the company's business development. Apollo's autonomous driving is progressing in the area of smart transportation, Baidu Cloud is leveraging Baidu's leading AI to provide improve cloud solutions for enterprises, and Xiaodu Smart devices are poised for increasing growth, leveraging AI for speech recognition.

According to market consultancy All View Cloud, smart speaker sales are up 23% in the first half of 2020 in China, with revenue increasing 18% to $511 million. Alibaba, Baidu and Xiaomi (XI) currently account for 95% percent of the overall market. Baidu is focusing on improving its AI technology to gain a competitive advantage over competitors. After recently beating Google's BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers) on the GLUE benchmark test, Baidu's natural language processing framework ERNIE (Enhanced Representation through kNowledge IntEgration) has also recently earned the distinction of the SAIL (Super AI Leader) Award at World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Baidu is building its position as a speech interaction technologies leader, poised to generate long-term benefits for the company.

Artificial intelligence will become more and more prevalent in business and society, and with Baidu among the market leaders, the growth coming from this field is almost guaranteed.

iQIYI Represents The Main Risk

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was spun off from Baidu in 2018, but Baidu maintains a majority stake in iQIYI. With lockdown and stay-at-home order struggling to go away, online entertainment is certainly poised for growth. iQIYI business is reflecting this assumption, and the company has posted a 19% growth year-over-year in the second quarter.

Recent news of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launching a probe into the company led to almost a 20% drop in the stock price. Recent history with another Chinese company, Luckin Coffee, has certainly contributed to aggravate sentiment towards the investigation. Luckin Coffee ended up admitting to having fabricated sales numbers, and in June it eventually got delisted from the Nasdaq. Similar fate for iQIYI cannot be excluded, but in my view remains unlikely.

Baidu faces increased competition in China on key segments such as search and online advertising. iQIYI, together with AI, is therefore an important part of Baidu's growth prospects. In Baidu's second-quarter report, iQIYI revenue represented about 27% of total revenue. With iQIYI market cap standing at $14 billion, a negative outcome from the investigation could be very painful for Baidu. Baidu's stake in iQIYI stands at almost 48% of the company, equivalent to roughly 10% of its own $40 billion market cap. Therefore, Baidu incurs several risks from this investigation. First, the value of its investment in iQIYI could drastically diminish, second, the value of its total revenue could be negatively revisited, and third, reputational damage could take years (if ever) to recover from.

Baidu Stock Valuation and Options Signals

Price to Book (TTM) for Baidu stands at only 1.8. Comparing it to Tencent 8.2 and Google 5.1, it appears very low. True, Baidu can't compete on revenue growth. However, if you consider that growth is set to resume as the economy reopens, Baidu's current valuation could be very close to the bottom. Cash from operations remains strong at $4 billion, and gross profit margins healthy at 43%.

Another factor that could help set the bottom is the revised 2020 Stock Repurchase Program, which will increase buybacks from $1 billion to $3 billion through the end of 2022.

Looking at options activity, Baidu's volatility skew is showing bullish signals. Option implied stock price for Baidu is also skewed positively, indicating a potential risk/reward unbalance.

Conclusion & Takeaway

Baidu's stock remains cheap relative to peers, especially looking at its price-to-book and future potential. Political tension and iQIYI are certainly weighing in heavy on the stock price. Considering future business developments, price action, stock repurchase program and options signals, Baidu's stock price could be set for strong appreciation. The tail risk due to iQIYI and US-China politics has to be considered when establishing a position on the stock, but starting to build a small position on Baidu at this price entails superior rewards over risks taken. I rate BIDU a Buy with price target at $170.

