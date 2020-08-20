Elbit Systems Q2 profit soared 65%. All of RADA's Q2 numbers were equally strong. In many ways, RADA has the appearance of Elbit's little sibling.

Elbit Systems and RADA Electronic Industries are in terrific positions to grow revenues and profits if markets open in defense for Israeli companies across the Middle East and Asia.

No Swords Into Plowshares

The Abraham Accord is designed to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Nobody expects either country or others that might join the Accord, to beat their swords into plowshares. In fact, I expect the Accord will expand sales of Israel's defense contractors and generate greater profits for their investors. In particular, Israel-based Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) are my favorites.

The defense industry is a relatively safe haven among industries to invest in during these turbulent times. Economies are in disarray from uncertainty and disorder from the inexplicable novel coronavirus. Government rulings and programs are weltering in a jumble of contradictions. Science and medicine are in a learning phase, not able to offer sound advice everyone accepts.

Public companies even when reporting losses inexplicably tap share price highs. Bankruptcies erupt, and high unemployment has millions of people scrambling for basics. The number of COVID-19 cases skyrockets again and again, straining budgets and the capacities of medical care systems worldwide. Disbelief about unemployment and COVID-19 case numbers rue the day. Corporation shares are fearfully overpriced according to some, but others ponder when the market is going to climb higher. Defense, I keep harping, is an essential industry in war and peace and harbor for retail value investors.

World news Globes recognizes the August 13th Accord as a business opportunity to open Arab markets to Israel.

"A reformed economy in the UAE, and Arab demand for new technologies, means huge opportunities for Israeli exports."

The Markets Are Precarious Now

Two final points before moving on to Elbit and RADA. Liz Ann Sonders points to a Bloomberg, World Bank graph that buffets Buffett's conclusion and causes for recent actions. Her side note warns that the "World stock market cap surpasses 2019 world GDP levels in build-up to the Great Financial Crisis." The high stock indexes may not be as secure as the giddy reports espoused by some television commentators suggesting unstoppable prosperity will reign.

Second, Fed policymakers are under pressure to spend more by going further into debt to ensure social stability (already fraying) and a stronger recovery "to save the U.S. economy." A 28,000 DOW may not be a realistic indication of how conditions are among the general populace. Thus, retail value investors need to harbor money in recession-resistant industries of battered economies worsening as the virus rages into the future; first, pay off credit cards and get control of other debt.

Elbit In A Position to Prosper From Peace

Never underestimate a government's passion for the military and its leaders to spend money on the military. Israel spent 4.3% of GDP on defense in 2018, 5.3% in 2019, and an extra billion dollars on defense during the life of the current budget. America's 2020 defense budget of $718b, the largest annual amount for a five-year period, readily passed the Senate and was signed into law during good times before COVID-19, tensions with China reached their peak, and Turkey was still a friendly ally.

On August 13th, the same day as the Accord, Globes blasted a business headline, "Elbit Systems Q2 profit soars 65%." Elbit's and RADA's share prices meander since the Abraham Accord announcement on August 13. ESLT's share price is currently -8.6% for the year and near to the price I recommended it last May when I wrote how "the company is firing on all cylinders." Lesser-known but ready to take-off RADA Electronic Industries offers good growth potential in this breakout of peace.

Elbit is a feisty, scrappy, and sustainable company with strong fundamentals. Elbit is a leader in defense electronics; it develops, manufactures, and integrates electronics and related optic systems for commercial and military homeland security. Elbit is strong in LAN and electro-optics. LAN is a collection of computer networks united for multiple uses and users (artillery and precision munitions systems); airborne systems revenue is lower from the suffering commercial avionics sales. Elbit is increasing its Space R&D, a burgeoning field, the CEO reports:

In July, Israel launched into orbit the Ofek 16 electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced camera on the satellite was developed and manufactured by Elbit Systems. Elbit is the world leader in developing high performing space cameras that are smaller and lighter than our competitors. We have sold our advanced space cameras to government and commercial customers around the world.

In the Q'1, ESLT earnings grew +10%. Earnings in Q2 '20 are +65% on slightly higher revenues in Q2. GAAP net profit rose $2.02 per share up from $1.56. Order backlogs stood in June 2020 at nearly $11B up from $9.8B Y/Y. Overall, the company looks resilient during the pandemic that is ravaging others. The company raised cash recently by selling off a number of small investments at a "healthy profit" and securing a $70M investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners. Elbit is expanding its international footprint. Today, 80% of revenues are from exports in the move to build Elbit into "a truly global company."

Source Infront

A Healthy Valuation

Elbit's PE tops 22 and is higher than the median of 15 of its peers on average and the defense industry's sector of 17.3. This might justify smaller investors waiting for the share price to adjust downward before investing. But keep in mind that Elbit's PE average over the past five years hovers around 20. The potential for revenue and profit growth from new global sales opportunities justifies paying a little more for shares and a higher PE for the next twelve months.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Seeking Alpha Factor Grades for Elbit improved with Q2 results better than school grades ever improved, however, and here lies the opportunity for retail value investors: Momentum still lags (D+). Elbit is ranked 7 out of 42 in the Aerospace and Defense Industry. It is 1,348th out of 3,931, overall, or, in the top third of all defense companies some with $50B market caps. Elbit's is $6B and lives in one of the smaller nations in the world.

Source: Seeking Alpha

RADA Is Like A Little Sibling To Elbit

RADA Electronic Industries is an Israel-based developer, manufacturer, global marketer, and seller of defense electronics. Its market cap is ~$320M and share price climbed on strong financial reports to ~$7.40 since a March low of $2.20. But the share price has a long way to go, especially if RADA catches the eye of Elbit and American aerospace electronics companies. Momentum is growing along with strong financial results.

There are two caveats in the Factor Grades from Seeking Alpha: Profitability is given a D, and Value is F, but Momentum gets an A grade. Perhaps, the gleam is from RADA beginning to overcome the struggles newcomers face to make money? A concern for RADA's sustainability is that defense is a mature industry; sales depend on contacts and relationships built over decades with government and military officials. Building secure revenues and profits takes time.

The good Momentum rating is generated by the company FY'20 expectation of revenues growing 58% "with continued sequential revenue growth throughout the remainder of the year." Also, both short-term and long-term assets markedly exceed equivalent liabilities. Equity far outstrips the little debt RADA holds. The CEO's compensation is consistent with company performance not adjusted to the industry's standards; that bodes well for investors, though shareholders were diluted with outstanding numbers of shares increasing by 14% in the past year.

RADA Is Way Overvalued Or Not

The RADA share price popped from the mid-$5s a few weeks earlier to $7.40, up 72.6% over the last 52 weeks. It is a relatively young company, so volatility in the share price is to be expected. In the short term, the higher price is because of Q2 EPS and reported revenue beating expectations. EBITDA in Q2 '20 was more than double that in Q1. Second quarter revenues +75% Y/Y.

Going by the numbers, RADA is precipitously overvalued, especially for retail value investors. Its PE Forward is near to 104, way higher than the average market valuation of 14 among other similar companies. RADA is so young, the numbers need more time to season before using them to ultimately decide whether or not to buy shares. Currently, I am more impressed RADA demonstrates its proof of concept with soaring sales.

Source: Infront

Here is a summary of Q2 financial highlights from Seeking Alpha.

Gross profit totaled $11.6 million in the first half (36% of revenues), an increase of 72% compared to gross profit of $6.7 million in the first half of 2019 (36% of revenues). Operating income was $0.7 million in the first half of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $1.4 million in the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million in the first half of 2020 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in the first half of 2019. Net income attributable to RADA's shareholders in the first half was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $1 million, or $0.03 per share, in the first half of 2019. As of June 30, 2020, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $29.5 million compared to $13.8 million as of year-end 2019. The inventory level has increased to $26.5 million from $17.2 million as at the end of 2019.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Abraham Accord May Open The Door to Prosperity

The takeaway for retail value investors is that Elbit Systems and RADA Electronic Industries have strong potential for revenue and earnings growth. Risks and downsides are limited.

One caveat is that betting on peace in the Middle East is hardly a sure thing. The area is fraught with competing interests looking to advance their causes and special interests. The Abraham Accord, backed by the U.S., gives Israeli defense companies a strong leg-up to business expansion opportunities with Muslim states in the Middle East and beyond.

Elbit has a higher than average PE among its competitors and for the industry. However, debt is well-covered, so there do not seem to be any other substantial downsides or significant risks at the present time.

Currently, I expect RADA's share price to meander between $7 and $9, but it might claw up to $10 with market momentum. If RADA corrals a big client, the share price will pop higher. Earnings are expected to substantially grow organically anyway. Then, there is always the potential for a buyout of a start-up tech company. Shareholders have been diluted in the past, but there do not seem to be any other downside risks.

Israel and the UAE are expecting an uptick in defense trade, tourist exchanges, and partnerships in scientific adventures. Elbit and RADA are not government-owned companies, and that gives them flexibility in pursuing business opportunities generated by the Accord. Retail value investors will profit as Elbit and RADA grow revenues and their bottom lines. Financial markets are precarious and uncertain right now from high unemployment numbers, bankruptcies, and few industries offering good ROI. But the defense industry is an essential industry, offering a high degree of risk protection.

Elbit and RADA are in relatively good positions with strong management to protect investors' positions. Moreover, sources tell me Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Sudan, and other Muslim states are considering their options. Morocco and Indonesia might be among them since they already enjoy under-the-radar trade, tourism, and security arrangements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RADA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.