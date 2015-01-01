TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) has been a very strong performer as of late, as the last thesis on the stock dates back spring of 2018 when I concluded that TopBuild was a top stock. That conclusion has proven to be correct as shares have tripled from the 2018/2019 lows, with expectations now beginning to come quite rich, as the risk-reward here and now does not seem compelling to me.

The Thesis

I truly believe that one can only accurately see how expectations evolve around the stock by covering its developments, and thereby expectations of investors over time. When I looked at shares early 2018, I observed that shares doubled over the past year, yet that came after the company has certainly delivered on great operational achievements, including real topline sales growth, margin expansion and some nice bolt-on deals being announced as well.

TopBuild claims to be the larger buyer, installer and distributor of insulation, not a bad business to be in, as it benefits from a residential housing recovery, as well as the fact that environmental concerns and utility costs constantly moving higher, create solid demand for insulation. The combination of both costs and environmental considerations is a very strong one, driving demand for years to come.

The company was part of Masco (MAS) until it was spun off in 2015 with its shares trading in the twenties at the time. At the time the company generated $1.7 billion in sales (2016 number) through nearly 250 locations across the country, with 80% of sales generated from residential homes. The trend of a housing recovery, greater environmental consciousness and successful bolt-on deal making strategy made that I was getting quite upbeat.

In the year of 2017 sales had grown to $1.9 billion on which adjusted operating profits of $172 million were reported and GAAP operating profits of $137 million. Based on these numbers, the company reported adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share and net earnings of $1.96 per share, all while leverage stood around 1 times EBITDA.

The company announced a massive deal for USI in spring of 2018, paying $475 million for the provider and distributor of insulation. Note that USI generated $375 million in sales and $47 million in EBITDA, yet $15 million in anticipated synergies were quite substantial by all means. Following that deal leverage ratios would increase to nearly 3 times.

That being said, the deal and organic growth made that I pegged pro-forma sales at roughly $2.5 billion, EBITDA of nearly $300 million (including synergies) as that would result in net leverage falling to 2.4 times based on $700 million in net debt. Working with some assumptions I noted that earnings power might expand to $5 per share on the back of the deal and margin gains, quite compelling as shares rose to levels around $70 upon the deal announcement of USI in spring of 2018.

With shares having seen big gains in the year before I concluded that while valuations were not very demanding, I would be glad to get back in around the $60 mark again. Shares rose from $70 to $85 in the summer of 2018, yet fell back to $50 late in 2018 as I have initiated small again, but never checked on that position anymore.

What Happened?

In February 2019, the company reported its 2018 results. Full year sales rose to $2.38 billion on the back of acquisitions and organic growth of 8.5%. Adjusted operating profits came in at $233 million, for margins of 9.8%, an 80 basis point improvement compared to the year before. The company reported adjusted earnings of $4.19 per share and reported GAAP earnings of $3.78 per share, with numbers a bit softer than I pegged at the start of the year, in part the result of USI not contributing for the entire year to the results, and not all synergies realized yet. Comforting was that net debt stood around $640 million by the end of the year, for a leverage ratio of 2.3 times based on $283 million in EBITDA.

For 2019 the company guided for sales around $2.60 billion and a midpoint of $320 million in EBITDA, suggesting solid continued increases in the results as valuations were quite low in the $50s, after all the company had just reported earnings north of $4 per share and guided for another strong 2019.

In July of that year, the company announced the acquisition of Viking Insulation, just a bolt-on deal with a $9 million revenue contribution. In February of this year some more bolt-on deals were announced, with Cooper Glass contributing $9 million in annual sales. Hunter Insulation was acquired as well just weeks ahead of COVID-19, contributing another $10 million in sales. By the end of February, the 2019 results reveal that sales came in at $2.62 billion, while EBITDA was far stronger than guided for at $359 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $5.49 per share, largely in line with the reported GAAP numbers. With net debt down to $547 million, leverage ratios come in around 1.5 times.

The market has appreciated the great operational achievements with real stock gains during 2019. Shares rose from $50 early 2019 to hit a high of $120 early 2020 when the 2019 results were released. While last year was a strong year, most of the growth stems from valuation multiple expansion, with earnings multiples having risen to 22 times, yet this came after shares were cheap at the start of last year.

This is in part driven by continued anticipated growth as the company guided for 2020 sales around $2.80 billion and EBITDA at around $400 million. Shares collapsed for the right reasons to $60 in March yet have recouped all the lost ground by May, with shares now having risen to a fresh high of $155 per share.

Reasons for that optimism relate directly to the COVID-19 pandemic as second quarter sales fell just 2.1%, as both sales and earnings were up in the first half of this year. While the company suspended acquisitions, the company did buy back $20 million of its stock at an average of $76 per share during the quarter. Despite these share repurchases net debt fell to just $460 million and the company is currently posting earnings power at a rate of $6.50 per share.

This is in part driven by further margin expansion and valuation multiple inflation, with shares now trading around 23-24 times forward earnings, quite steep multiples by all means, yet the market is clearly appreciating the momentum the company has returned to grow sales again.

Final Thoughts

I must say that I am impressed with TopBuild which has delivered on its promise of further revenue growth, margin gains and continuation of savvy deal making, all while bringing leverage gradually down again. That said, expectations have run very high with shares up a factor of three times in just 18 months.

With shares being driven by the housing market, in its turn driven by low interest rates, I have recognized that margins are becoming quite fat as multiples are certainly very high as well, creating that shares almost seem to be priced for perfection.

Of course investors might see reasonably good returns if the company can maintain the current practice of buying and integrating smaller players and remain a dominant player in this field. Truth be told, the risk-reward for very outsized returns no longer looks that compelling as some risks might be underpriced.

I base the conclusion on three reasons. For starters is the fact that rates are already super low, creating a boom to the housing market, just look at the fortunes of Rocket (RKT) for instance, which has just gone public. This leaves one wondering what the next driver of demand could be.

Second is the fact that operating margins of 12% are very high if you consider the big material component in the revenues being generated, marking a big increase from historical margins in the low single digits. Third is the fact that on top of booming sales and margins, valuation multiples applied to the resulting earnings have been increasing as well, having moved from a big discount vs. the market towards a big premium. This is in part driven by savvy deal making and track record in this area, yet most of the recent gains appear to be an extrapolation of recent trends.

While the executives remain confident on current conditions, we just have to see how this plays out as low inventory and desire to move towards urban areas might drive demand for TopBuild's products, as at some point in time real correlation with the economy will become apparent as well as one can question the health of the housing market in such a case.

Therefore, I find it very easy to sell out of my remaining position with capital gains of more than 250% generated in less than two years' time. That said the business remains interesting enough, is well led, and if shares would retreat to a market equivalent valuation multiple, I would be included to initiate a position again.