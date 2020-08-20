Below market multiples look compelling given the great track record, as I am only buying on dips given the talc exposure.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) remains an interesting business, given the future of this diversified pharmaceutical powerhouse, as my last update on the investment case dates back January 2019 when I concluded that investors should say goodbye to growth, at least for the moment.

At this point in time Johnson & Johnson has regained operational momentum and is actually continuing bolt-on deal making. Shares continue to trade at a modest multiple given the track record and diversified operations, even with the talc litigation overhang. Right here and now, I am looking to initiate again on dips.

Where Did We Stand?

Early in 2019 J&J had just reported a real growth slowdown for the end of 2018 as investors had to embrace themselves for lower growth in 2019. This slowdown in growth and quite some "momentum" on the asbestos claims is what made me a bit cautious at the time.

At the time J&J was an $81.6 billion business which reported adjusted earnings of $8.18 per share, albeit that GAAP earnings were quite a bit lower at $5.61 per share. The impressive thing is that the company has been growing adjusted earnings for 35 years in a row! That said, organic growth rates, typically coming in at mid single digits, yet slowed down meaningfully by the end of 2018. The company guided for modest 2-3% growth in 2019, although adjusted earnings should improve further to $8.50-$8.65 per share.

Net debt of $12 billion was very modest, as adjusted EBIT alone totaled $27 billion a year, with EBITDA seen even a little higher. Modest leverage, a growth outlook, and unparalleled diversification is what is pretty much guaranteeing growth yet there have been some concerns. The first was a growth slowdown in the pharmaceutical segment, as a big concern was developments surrounding the asbestos claims in the company's talc products as the response of the company to these news events was not impressive.

While this either could have been a storm in a glass of water, or a real headwind, it would likely never cause jeopardy on the future of the company as shares fell from $140 to $130 upon the talc issues at the time. That move was probably more than sufficient to cover the damages, certainly if they are spread out over time.

What Has Happened?

Over the past 18 months, basically the time period since I last checked upon J&J, shares have been trading in a $130-$150 trading range ever since, now trading at the high end of that range. 2019 was indeed some kind of transition year with reported sales up 0.6% to $82.1 billion. GAAP earnings rose just two pennies to $5.63 per share, as adjusted earnings rose fifty cents to $8.68 per share. Furthermore, the company guided for a solid 2020 with reported sales growth expected to accelerate to 4-5% and adjusted earnings seen increasing further to $8.95-$9.10 per share.

As the gap between adjusted and net earnings continues to be large, it is good to have a view on this. The gap of around $3 per share is explained by a myriad of items, mostly small items, as two large components stand out. I am happy just for the $1.43 per share in intangible amortization expenses yet the $1.50 per share litigation expense is very real, or $5.1 billion in actual dollar terms. While this was inflated by the talc issues, typically a company like J&J incurs quite some of these costs, even in ordinary conditions.

The company ended 2019 with a sound financial position including $19.3 billion in cash, equivalents and investments and $27.7 billion in debt. The resulting net debt load of around $8.4 billion is modest, although more than $10 billion long-term employee related liabilities appear on the balance sheet as well.

2020 Revisited

Shares of J&J started the year around $145 per share as adjusted for the litigation expense, the company traded at 16 times forward multiple while the balance sheet was resilient, as these are not very demanding multiples given the long-term growth outlook and diversified operations.

Shares traded in the low $150s ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak, fell to just $110 as an initial reaction, but as investors realized that interest rates would go lower and the company might not see a big impact on the long-term cash flows, shares quickly recovered to $150 in May, and quite frankly trade at similar levels today.

First quarter results (released in April) were solid with adjusted earnings up twenty cents to $2.30 per share, amidst solid revenue growth. Second quarter results showed some impact of COVID-19 yet adjusted revenue declines of 9% (entirely attribute to the medical device segment) are manageable. While the company cut the full year guidance to adjusted earnings of $7.50-$7.90 during the height of the pandemic, the company hiked the guidance to $7.75-$7.95 per share already alongside the second quarter earnings report. The company ended the quarter with around $19.1 billion in cash and equivalents and debt standing at $30.4 billion, for a net debt of $11.3 billion, still very manageable.

It is this strong cash position which gave the company firepower and confidence to make a big deal, although the definition of big is a multi-billion deal, yet with an equity value of J&J of $400 billion at $150 per share, even a multi-billion deal might just be bolt-on deal.

A Moment For Momenta

By mid-August, the company announced a big deal as it is looking to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a $6.5 billion all cash deal at $52.50 per share, a big premium compared to the $10-$30 price range at which shares traded over the past decade.

J&J is happy to broaden its position in immune-mediated diseases as the company will obtain full rights for nipocalimab (M281) an anti-FcRn antibody. With this antibody, J&J can reach more patients and pursue indications across other autoimmune diseases, and the company is confident it might be able to do this as Nipocalimab recently received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.

While the company will not have a big impact on this year's results, in part because the deal closes later this year, incremental R&D investments are pegged at $0.10-$0.15 per share in 2021, yet thereafter should start to make some contribution, if all goes well of course. While the deal itself is worth quite a bit, the overall impact is modest. To put it into perspective, the $6.2 billion purchase price is equivalent to just $2.40 per share in terms of J&J's shares!

What Now?

With the talc headwind dissipating, yet far from being resolved, it is noteworthy that the company stopped sales during the COVID-19 crisis. Absent of COVID-19 the company is doing a solid job and continues to grow sales at a solid pace. Furthermore, the balance sheet actually allows for real bolt-on deals, such as Momenta, as the pro-forma $18 billion net debt load remains very manageable by all means, leaving plenty of firepower.

Current adjusted earnings power of close to $8 per share makes that shares basically trade at a market multiple at these levels around $150. Absent of COVID-19 the company is still on track to earn close to $9 per share, translating into below market valuation multiples for the shares, while leverage is quite modest, organic growth is resilient and the operations are quite diversified.

Hence, Johnson & Johnson seems like a very reasonably valued long-term value creator at these levels at this moment and while I am not chasing the shares here (as I continue to have some reservations regarding the talc issue, which continue to hurt GAAP earnings) I am happy to buy in dips in the $140s. A 58-year track record of consistently hiking dividends to more than $4 per share currently already makes that this quality might obtain a higher price in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.