As a consequence of the accounting scandal of Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF), the company will be kicked out of the DAX-30, in which the 30 biggest public companies in Germany are listed. Obviously, Delivery Hero (DHERO) will replace Wirecard as one of the 30 companies listed in the DAX, but Symrise (OTCPK:SYIEF) had also good chances of being included. And while Delivery Hero doesn't fulfill many of the criteria I have for long-term investments, Symrise could be interesting and I will take the chance to continue my "Hidden Stock Market Gems" series, which I started several weeks ago and analyze this company, which is probably not very famous outside of Germany. And to be honest, I would assume that even most Germans don't know Symrise and don't know what products the company is selling.

(Source: Symrise Media Assets)

Business Description

Symrise was founded in 2003 in Holzminden by the merger of Haarmann & Reimer, which was founded in 1874 and acquired by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) in 1953 and Dragoco, which was founded in 1919. Today, the company has more than 10,000 employees and more than 30,000 products as well as over 6,000 customers and is present in more than 160 countries all over the world.

(Source: Symrise 2019 FactBook)

Symrise is providing flavor and fragrance experiences for food production. It is offering products for different application areas - like food and pet food, beverages, dairy or snack food as well as hair care and oral care or cosmetic ingredients as well as consumer fragrances. The company claims that people interact with the products of Symrise about 20-30 times per day - from the toothpaste in the morning to the food one eats, the beverages one drinks or the perfume used during the day.

Since 2016, the company is reporting in three different segments:

Scent & Care : This segment makes over 15,000 products and is responsible for 42% of total revenue. In 2019, the segment reported €1,419 million in revenue and €278 million in EBITDA resulting in a margin of 19.6%. The segment is divided into three global divisions: fragrance (fine fragrance, consumer fragrance, oral care), cosmetic ingredients, and aroma molecules. Since 2015, revenue could increase with a CAGR of 7.2% for the segment.

: This segment makes over 15,000 products and is responsible for 42% of total revenue. In 2019, the segment reported €1,419 million in revenue and €278 million in EBITDA resulting in a margin of 19.6%. The segment is divided into three global divisions: fragrance (fine fragrance, consumer fragrance, oral care), cosmetic ingredients, and aroma molecules. Since 2015, revenue could increase with a CAGR of 7.2% for the segment. Flavor : This segment offers more than 13,00 products and is responsible for 37% of revenue. In 2019, the segment reported €1,257 million in revenue and €268 million in EBITDA resulting in a margin of 21.4%. The segment is divided into three business units: beverages (soft drinks, tea and coffee products, juice-based drinks), sweet (chewing gum, chocolates, ice cream), and savory (snack food, soups, sauces, readymade meals). Since 2015, revenue could increase with a CAGR of 6.4% for the segment.

: This segment offers more than 13,00 products and is responsible for 37% of revenue. In 2019, the segment reported €1,257 million in revenue and €268 million in EBITDA resulting in a margin of 21.4%. The segment is divided into three business units: beverages (soft drinks, tea and coffee products, juice-based drinks), sweet (chewing gum, chocolates, ice cream), and savory (snack food, soups, sauces, readymade meals). Since 2015, revenue could increase with a CAGR of 6.4% for the segment. Nutrition: This segment was responsible for 21% of total revenue in 2019 and reported $732 million in sales and $161 million in EBITDA resulting in a margin of 22.0%. The segment is reporting in five different business units - pet food (improving taste and pets' acceptance of foods), food (food and baby food products), aqua (marine ingredients for aquacultures), ADF/IDF (meat-based ingredients for food and pet food), and probi (probiotics for foods, beverages and nutritional supplements). Since 2015, revenue could increase with a CAGR of 7.5% for the segment.

(Source: Symrise Annual Report 2019)

When looking at the different regions, the biggest part of revenue is still generated in the EMEA region (42% of total revenue) followed by North America (24% of total revenue). Right now, the Asia-Pacific region is responsible for 22% of revenue and Latin America is responsible for 12% of total revenue, but both regions are reporting the highest growth rates and in the years to come, emerging markets should generate more than 50% of total revenue.

Growth

Right now, especially the emerging markets are contributing to growth and will probably continue to do so in the years to come. But according to different studies, the global flavors and fragrances market will continue to grow globally with almost 5% annually over the next few years. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% until 2024. According to Grand View Research, the global market will grow with a CAGR of 4.7%. Increasing demand will stem from the food, beverages, and cosmetics industry. Especially, the food and beverage industry are estimated to grow with a high CAGR over the next few years and even mature markets like the United States or the United Kingdom are witnessing a high demand for personal care products.

Symrise is estimating that it can continue to outperform the general market and take market share from competitors. Management is projecting sales growth to be between 5% and 7% in the next five years. And Symrise can not only grow organically but also by acquisitions - like it did in the past few years. In 2019, it signed a purchase agreement with the owners of ADF/IDF, a leading natural nutrition ingredient provider for pet food for €900 million. In 2014, Symrise acquired Diana and in 2016, the company acquired Pinova/Renessenz.

Stability During Recessions

Not only can Symrise achieve high growth rates, but it is also a rather recession proof business. Despite COVID-19 and the global recession, the company could still report solid numbers. For the first half of 2020, Symrise reported 7.6% revenue growth (3.4% organic growth) and 11.9% EBITDA growth. Earnings per share increased 9.6% compared to the first six months in 2019. The business free cash flow of Symrise increased even 37.3% compared to the same timeframe last year.

(Source: Symrise Investor Presentation)

However, Symrise noticed that certain application areas suffered from lockdowns and travel restrictions. Other applications benefit from changed consumer habits and Symrise is noticing a shift in its portfolio due to the coronavirus crisis and has to adapt, but with its wide range of applications, this should not be a problem.

Aside from having a recession-proof business, having a solid balance sheet is also important in these turbulent times. On June 30, 2020, the company had €1,466 million in long-term borrowings as well as €439 million in short-term borrowings. When comparing this amount to €2,426 million in shareholder's equity, we get a debt-equity ratio of 0.79, which is acceptable and no reason to worry. However, when comparing the outstanding debt to the operating income, it would take a little more than four years of operating income to repay the outstanding debt, which is quite a lot. But we have to consider two important aspects. First of all, the company has €361 million in cash and cash equivalents it could use to reduce debt levels. And second, the operating income will grow in the years to come and it, therefore, will take only about three to three and a half years to repay the outstanding debt.

(Source: Symrise Investor Presentation)

Wide Economic Moat

Symrise is not only a recession-proof business, it also has a wide economic moat. When searching for companies that might have a competitive advantage, I start by looking at several metrics - among others, I look at revenue growth, earnings per share growth, and free cash flow growth. But it is not so much extremely high growth rates I am searching for - it is rather consistency and stability. I am looking for stable revenue growth rates over a long time. Since 2004 (which saw a small decline compared to 2003), Symrise could increase revenue every single year. Since 2003, revenue increased with a CAGR of 6.99%. During the last decade, Symrise could increase its revenue even 8.98% annually on average. Symrise is also profitable since 2007 and since then, net income increased with a CAGR of 9.77%. During the last decade, earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 7.84%.

(Source: Author's own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And aside from growth rates, we are especially looking at margins and return on equity as well as return on invested capital. In case of Symrise, gross margin and operating margin were pretty stable during the last decade, which is a good sign, that we are dealing with a wide-moat company. Additionally, we are looking for high return on invested capital. On average, return on invested capital was 10.55% during the last decade, which is very solid. However, we should also point out, that ROIC got lower over the last few years to only 8.3% in 2019.

(Source: Author's own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Finally, we can also look at the performance of the stock. And while we should be very cautious as a stock can be under- or overvalued for quite some time, an outperformance of a stock over several decades might also be a strong sign, that a company has a wide economic moat. Since the IPO in December 2006, Symrise could increase 507%, while the DAX increased only 96% in the same time frame. We also have to point out, that the DAX is a performance index, which means, that it is calculated with reinvested dividends.

(Source: Symrise Investor Relations)

As we can see above, the numbers are indicating a wide economic moat around the business. And when looking at the market in which Symrise is operating, we see that Symrise is not market leader, but it is operating in a market that is dominated by four major players - and Symrise is one of them. Currently, Symrise has a market share between 10% and 11% and only International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has a market share of 13% and Givaudan (OTCPK:GVDBF) - the market leader - has a market share of 16%. Symrise is not without competition, but operating in an almost-oligopoly is putting the business in a strong position.

(Source: Symrise 2019 FactBook)

And Symrise clearly has a competitive advantage and an economic moat, that is stemming especially from switching costs. As I already mentioned in my article about Chr. Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY) - which can be called a competitor of Symrise and sold part of its business to Symrise in 2008 - switching costs are extremely powerful as the company is producing a product, that is very important for the end result, but makes up only a small fraction of the overall costs. The products of Symrise determine the flavor of thousands of products and a change in flavor might result in losing thousands of customers. Therefore, huge food and beverage companies will continue to work together with Symrise and probably won't switch to a competitor as the risk of losing a lot of customers and therefore millions in revenue is extremely high. But this is only part of the reason why switching costs are so effective in case of Symrise. Aside from having a huge influence on the end products of the Symrise customers, Symrise's products only make up a very small fraction of the overall costs. And therefore, switching to a competitor might only safe a few cents, but is posing a huge risk. Symrise's products have a high benefit/cost ratio and this makes switching costs usually very high and creates a powerful moat around a business.

Dividend

The company is also paying a dividend since its IPO in 2007. And while the dividend was kept stable in the first years, the company started increasing its dividend from 2010 going forward. In 2020 (for the annual year 2019), Symrise is paying out €0.95, which is resulting in a dividend yield of 0.8%. In 2019, the payout ratio was 42% and management is targeting a payout ratio between 30% and 50% in the years to come. Right now, Symrise is not really interesting for dividend investors as the dividend yield is extremely low and with only 5.5% CAGR for the dividend, the stock is also not particularly interesting for dividend growth investors.

(Source: Symrise 2019 FactBook)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to calculate an intrinsic value or determining a price, at which the stock is fairly valued, we can look at some simple valuation metrics. When using the 2019 numbers, Symrise is trading with a P/E ratio of 51, which is extremely high. But as always, I will use a discount cash flow analysis to calculate an intrinsic value.

In this case, we have to make some assumptions. As basis for our calculation, we take the free cash flow of 2019 (€372 million). This seems realistic as it already assumes 0% growth for 2020 and considering the recession-proof business, we can assume that free cash flow won't contract much. Symrise also had rather high capital expenditures in the past few years - peaking at 7.2% of sales in 2018. For the next few years, Symrise will spend about 4-5% of sales as capital expenditures and with lower spending, the free cash flow should be higher.

(Source: Symrise Investor Presentation)

When looking at realistic growth rates for the years to come, we can take the company's own objectives - sales growth between 5% and 7% annually. When considering past growth rates, this seems like very realistic assumptions. Additionally, about 1-2% growth for the bottom line could stem from margin improvement. We are hoping, that Symrise won't increase the number of outstanding shares and I don't know if the company might even try to decrease the outstanding shares (as many other companies do), but overall, 8% growth for earnings per share and free cash flow seems realistic. We take 8% growth for the next decade and then assume 6% growth till perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of €79.38 (assuming a 10% discount rate) and makes the stock overvalued at this point.

Conclusion

Symrise is a rather unknown company from Germany but can be called a stock market gem. With its recession-proof business, solid growth rates in the years to come and a wide economic moat around its business due to switching costs, it is a solid company. But right now, the stock is overvalued making Symrise a great business, but not a great investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.