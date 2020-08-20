INDA has done well over the last 3 months driven mainly by Reliance Industries, but current valuations of the ETF are higher than peers in the BRICS and emerging markets.

Indian IT has been resilient so far and continues to see favorable prospects, but will have to be wary of rupee appreciation.

The RBI and government have certainly been cooperating, but it seems like it is elsewhere, the ball is in the government's court to do more. What India should focus on at this point is protecting its economic capabilities, so that when it has dealt with the virus it can go resume activity in a reasonable way. That should be the focus. - Raghuram Rajan

The iShares MSCI India Index ETF (INDA) offers investors exposure to large and mid-sized Indian companies by tracking the investment results of the MSCI India Index. Country focused ETFs tend not to be particularly cheap, but INDA offers investors the cheapest route amongst other Indian focused options, with a MER of 0.69%. Besides, despite having a relatively smaller history vis-à-vis its peers (INDA was set up in 2012, whereas the likes of INDY, EPI, and PIN were setup during 2008-2009), the AUM of INDA has grown sizably over the years, to hit $3 billion plus, which is about 5-6x the size of the next biggest Indian focused ETFs- EPI and INDY. INDA's portfolio consists of 91 stocks and the top 10 holdings will play quite an instrumental role in the performance of this ETF, as they account for 56% of the total size. Let me now shed color on some of the key themes and underlying trends that could impact the major constituents/segments of this ETF.

Financials

Financial stocks account for the most dominant share of this ETF at 22%, and 3 of the top 10 are from this sector too (Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.). This is a space that is currently dealing with a lot of challenges. Aggregate credit growth is the lowest it's been in three years, and despite the reopening of the economy from the lockdown, this metric continues to slide. Since April 24th- when it stood at 7.2%- credit growth has worsened with every passing week (8 weeks on the trot), and currently stands at 5.5%, a long way off from the +12% growth levels seen a year ago. The RBI has little wiggle room to provide further impetus to jumpstart credit growth as it has already cut repo rates by 115bps in the recent past.

Further cuts look tricky especially when inflation continues to be another bugbear with the CPI at almost 7%, remaining above the RBI's medium-term target for a 10th straight month. Inflation currently is mainly on account of COVID-19 supply disruptions and a hike in petroleum product taxes. Perhaps some of these supply disruptions may ease with time and inflation may fall in line, opening up room for further cuts but I don't think this will change things dramatically, as banks still continue to be risk-averse and will likely continue to be more stringent with their credit risk limits unless there is some significant demand-side related stimulus from the government that can boost the confidence of the populace. Of course, the elephant in the room is the uncertainty about finding a definitive vaccine and also devising an affordable pricing band and an appropriate logistical setup to make it available for India's large masses. The latter issues are something that the developed world doesn't necessarily have to contend with. To sum up, historically, in an environment where growth has been subdued and inflation has been elevated, Indian financials have rarely delivered, and at the moment we're looking at a similar picture. A significant demand-side stimulus could change this narrative.

Source: Compiled by the author using data from the RBI

Indian Rupee

Early in March, I had flagged the deteriorating conditions of the INR in The Lead-Lag Report. Despite a pickup in fund flows in the Indian equity markets (YTD, foreign institutional investors have invested $2.3 billion in the equity markets), India's economic conditions have not drastically improved to warrant a significant appreciation of the INR. That said, the ongoing dollar weakness will likely play some part in assuaging the previously weak INR. About a month ago, I had shared with readers of The Lead-Lag Report why I think the dollar would depreciate, and since then the dollar index has dropped to the 92 levels.

Since mid-June, the INR has appreciated by more than 2%. This is particularly relevant for INDA, as 3 out of the top 10 holdings (INFY, TCS and HCL Technologies Ltd.) are IT services companies who predominantly derive their revenue from outside India, and a significant proportion in dollar-denominated terms. So far, these tier-1 Indian IT companies have fared relatively well. In the recently concluded quarter, the likes of INFY and HCL Technologies Ltd. saw a lot of large deal renewals, robust deal pipelines, and generally favorable outlook on growth and margins. With TCS the results were less impressive as profitability declined and the demand fell in key geographies, but management clarified that business weakness had plateaued and would likely improve from here. On the INR, worth noting that India recently recorded a current account surplus, the first time in 13 years. This bodes well for rupee bulls. Further INR appreciation could dampen some of the recent resilience in Indian IT. Watch this space.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the largest holding in INDA by far, accounting for almost twice the exposure of the next biggest holding- INFY. The stock has enjoyed a fantastic run since the broad weakness in March, and even on a YTD basis (up +40%), has significantly outperformed India's benchmark- NIFTY 50, and is one of the main reasons why INDA has managed to hold up relatively well. Investor enthusiasm for the stock continues to remain elevated due to the following reasons- 1) The company has managed to reduce its indebtedness significantly with net debt on course to become zero by the end of FY21, 2) The telecom business-Jio continues to fare exceedingly well with the recent quarter ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) at Rs.140.3 per subscriber per month beating street estimates, 3) a potential listing of Jio, that could unlock further value, 4) sturdiness of Reliance retail in an adverse operating environment and 5) a potential monetization of a stake in Reliance retail.

Price action, valuation and conclusion

In one of August's early editions of The Lead-Lag Report, I had highlighted how well INDA had fared on a 3-month basis, despite elevated COVID-19 cases. The reopening of the economy has precipitated a further spike in the growth rate of cases. The country is now on course to top the worldwide case table as the level of testing deepens. Efforts to wean the country away from the pandemic will be challenging on account of India's relatively high population density, especially in some of the COVID-19 hotbeds.

On the charts, INDA has done well to bounce from the lows of $20 and is currently trading above its 200-DMA. We could also potentially witness a golden cross as the 50-DMA is on par with the 200-DMA. Both these are bullish signs. That said, on the larger time frame-monthly chart, we can see that INDA is close to resistance levels at around the $36 levels and some caution would be advised.

Traditionally, INDA has not served as a very generous source of dividends- the dividend yield over the last 4 years has averaged only 1%. However, at the current price point, it is a lot more unappealing at only 0.09%.

Source: Compiled by the author using data from YCharts

Valuations of INDA too are by no means cheap, at 22x P/E, and are in fact the highest amongst the other BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nations, and higher than the average for emerging markets.

All things considered, I feel that the current risk-reward dynamics for a long position in INDA are not ideal.

