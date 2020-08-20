Declining M2 and other factors could weigh on GLD over the next 2-3 months, but any further correction would be temporary.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has experienced a modest decline over the last 1-2 weeks, falling by over 6% and is in danger of breaking below the most recent lows hit earlier this month. Is the gold bull over? The answer to that question is an emphatic "no!" This is simply a mild consolidation period, one in fact, that I recently warned my subscribers could occur at these levels.

As I stated on August 10, just after GLD peaked:

I continue to remain a bit cautious on the sector in the short-term as there are signs of possibly entering a consolidation phase....don't be surprised if there is a correction over the coming months in the precious metals space. In no way would a steep drawdown be concerning; in fact, it would merely allow overbought conditions to greatly subside and then put the sector in a position to hit significantly higher levels next year. I know many subscribers (and other investors bullish on gold) think the sector will continue this near-vertical ascent - with the expectations that gold will hit $3,000-$4,000 per ounce and silver will surpass $50+. I certainly believe the precious metals will reach those prices. In fact, before this bull market is over, both could greatly exceed the aforementioned targets. When it's all said and done, silver could be north of $100 when it tops out. However, I don't think we are in that phase yet, or close to it. That's the bubble stage, and this is still not a mature bull market. Rather, I believe the sector is only in the middle stage of its bull run, which means it's susceptible to corrections along the way.

Despite its recent decline, GLD continues to outpace the relentlessly surging Nasdaq year-to-date and is far outperforming the S&P 500 during that period. I expect GLD will remain the best performer, by far, of this group over the next 2-5 years (maybe longer), but there will be brief periods of consolidation along the way. The only relevant question is, will GLD continue to consolidate, or will it break out to new highs within the next few weeks?

While fundamentals ultimately drive GLD, let's first analyze the technicals, as they do play a part.

It would be highly unusual for GLD to have gone through a 4-5 year bear market as it did from 2011 to 2015, finally break out to new all-time highs last month, then plunge back into a bear market. That rarely ever happens with any sector, stock, or asset class, and the extraordinary fundamentals that are supporting GLD very much favor this bull market continuing. In the previous bull run, GLD stuck closely to its 200-day moving average as it climbed, briefly retesting (or coming close to) this key technical level every 3-6 months or so. Today, GLD has found itself greatly extended above 156 (where the 200-day resides), with the last retest occurring back in March. While I don't expect GLD to plunge to this price, it could consolidate in the 170-180 region over the coming weeks as it waits for the 200-day to catch-up. In the short term, GLD is overbought, and a brief pause at this stage wouldn't be out-of-the-ordinary. I don't believe, though, that GLD will remain down for long if the current correction has more to go before it's complete. This will not be a 12-18 month consolidation phase.

In terms of fundamentals, as I have stated for many years in my articles on GLD, it's money supply growth that drives the price of gold. M2 in the U.S. has risen at an unprecedented rate over the last six months, as trillions of dollars were printed to prevent an economic collapse that would be comparable to the Great Depression. The amount of money that's flooded the U.S. monetary system resembles that of a banana republic.

Gold has responded, having surged right along with M2.

However, over the last three weekly reported sets of M2 data, the money supply in the U.S. has contracted by a total of almost $130 billion. Granted, M2 was around $15.4 trillion in March, and as of August 3, it stood at $18.3 trillion. That's a massive injection of almost $3 trillion into the system and puts the recent decline in perspective. Still, the money supply has slightly reversed course in the short term, which could temporarily impede GLD's progress to the upside if M2 continues to contract.

Both political parties of the U.S. Government have also failed to reach an agreement on the next round of economic stimulus, which is creating a small vacuum and negatively impacting money supply growth. It seems that, since the stock market has fully recovered, there isn't a rush to get a deal done as Democrats and Republicans each assume they can win at the game of chicken they are playing, while the welfare of the average American further erodes. But it won't be too long before major cracks start to form again in the economy and stock market. Another round of stimulus would be bullish for GLD, as M2, at that point, would ramp up quickly.

I also think, with the election less than three months away, and the uncertainty with who will be the next President of the U.S., this is an additional risk for GLD that could prevent it from making any headway between now and November. While some might think a period of high uncertainty surrounding a significant event like a Presidential election would be bullish for GLD, history says otherwise.

Over the long term, the USD has no bearing on GLD. There is zero correlation, as the dollar doesn't drive the precious metal. In other words, GLD doesn't need a weak U.S. currency to increase enormously in USD price. However, movements in the greenback can act as a short-term headwind or tailwind for GLD, as often there's a temporary inverse correlation. Over the last few months, the decline in the dollar has acted as a tailwind for GLD. Money supply growth was still the main driver, but the drop in the dollar was a turbo booster. The USD is currently oversold, and if there is a temporary reversal in the dollar, then that would switch to a headwind for GLD.

While the short-term direction for GLD is unclear, I will reiterate that, if there is any additional downside, it will be temporary. This bull run still has substantial upside before it tops out.

To understand why, you must understand the sequence of events.

GLD was in a confirmed bull market well before anybody had ever heard of COVID-19. Last year, the gold sector was advancing aggressively higher because of the precarious deficit and debt situation facing the U.S. If we rewind to where the deficit/debt stood several years ago, even then, there was little chance of resolving the problem other than via inflation. While the deficit was reduced by more than half, from $1+ trillion in 2009-2012 to ~$500 billion by 2014-2016, the government was the biggest beneficiary of ZIRP as it kept the interest rate paid on the swiftly rising debt temporarily suppressed. In that environment, the higher-yield debt was rolled over at much lower interest rates, and newly issued debt was locked in at incredibly favorable rates as well. This kept interest on the debt in check, even though the total debt load had expanded significantly. As I warned, though, the moment the Fed began to normalize rates, the interest on the debt would sharply increase, which would cause the deficit to explode higher again. Over the last few years, the deficit climbed back towards $1 trillion - partially because of higher interest, but mostly the result of increased mandatory and discretionary spending. At this time last year (before the current crisis hit), the CBO projected $1+ trillion deficits annually for as far as the eye could see, and that's with a subdued outlook for interest rate policy. If the Fed continued to raise rates (which were still ultra-low), then the annual deficit would grow even larger and quicken the pace of debt accumulation. Picture a snowball effect.

The U.S. was already past the point of no return. The only way to resolve the problem was through inflation. M2 was increasing at a brisk pace and confirmed that inflation would be the desired outcome. GLD responded positively to that environment.

Fast forward to today, and the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in the U.S. federal budget deficit swelling to $2.8 trillion through the first 10 months of fiscal year 2020. Total debt outstanding now amounts to $26.5 trillion - an increase of over $3 trillion - and no doubt will be the fastest annual percentage increase of debt on record by the time 2020 comes to a close.

The Federal Reserve has also lowered the Fed Funds rate to 0% in response to COVID-19, which is convenient for the government as it issues more and more debt to fund the ballooning deficit.

And yet again, we find the Fed in the same spot it was just a few years ago. It can't raise rates anytime soon as the deficit could approach $2 trillion due to higher interest, and debt, as a percentage of GDP, would accelerate in the scenario. If it doesn't raise rates, then the risk of a serious bout of inflation is exceedingly high. The latter scenario was always going to be the outcome, as it's the stealthiest way to monetize the debt.

M2 will likely increase at an enormous rate over the next several years as the Fed has its hands tied. GDP growth will remain depressed due to the COVID-19 crisis. All signs point to the U.S. entering a prolonged period of stagflation soon. This is why GLD is outperforming almost all other asset classes, and why it will continue to advance to the upside.

One just needs to look at what's occurring in stocks like Apple (AAPL) to understand it will not end well. It seems like only yesterday that Apple reached a market cap of $1 trillion. Now, a year later, it's valued at $2 trillion. Maybe not in nominal terms, but inflation will erode the real value of most portfolios that own stocks like AAPL. I don't see how GLD doesn't reach much higher prices over the next several years.

