Premier Oil plc (PMOIF) CEO Tony Durrant on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tony Durrant

Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining and welcome to 2020 Half Year Results Presentation. I'm sorry, we were unable to provide the usual set of refreshments due to circumstances beyond our control. We have two press releases this morning, as you will have seen. Our interim 2020 results announcement and separately, the announced terms of a proposed long-term refinancing.

I will hand over to the team for details, but let me just cover the highlights of those two releases. The first half of 2020 was of course, an extraordinary period, both operationally and financially. And I believe we can be pleased with what's been achieved against that background. We've stayed free cash flow positive as a result of our hedging programs and the actions we've taken to minimize expenditure.

We've locked in short-term production growth over the next 12 months as a result of infill drilling, from fields like Stirling and Catcher, and the Tolmount project. Options on future growth have been preserved by bringing new partners and progressing project development work. And on the exploration side with new seismic interpretation, we have a strong pipeline of future exploration drilling. With the announcements this morning, we have reset our balance sheet due to the long-term refinancing.

Finally, we've renegotiated the BP acquisitions and are progressing these through to completion in the fourth quarter. In terms of the refinancing, Richard will expand on the details. But we're pleased to have reached agreement with a subset of creditors representing the broader creditor group. Those terms will now go to the wider group for approval.

In summary, we will have revised debt maturities out to 2025, a non-amortizing structure and at reasonable cost. And in hand with that, and once we've received full credit and content, we'll be seeking the new equity to fund the BP acquisitions and to further reduce debt. For creditors proposal includes a portion of the equity, to be underwritten by the credit group to remove execution risks.

In summary, and subject to final execution, it's a material reset of our balance sheet structure, and gives us the runway that we need to get our deposition resolved for the long-term. An important part of the solution, of course, is the completion of the BP acquisitions. And although, we previously announced these details, I think, it is worth reminding everyone of the benefits that those acquisitions bring.

The assets have a current production level of around 20,000 barrels a day and that 20,000 barrels a day will take advantage of our UK tax loss position.

There is an estimated 55 million barrels of 2P and 2C reserves and resources at a cost of less than $6 a barrel of which less than $4 a barrel will be up front. The assets will contribute around 30% of free cash flow to Premier over the period to 2024, at which point, we model our net debt to EBITDA ratio to be just under one times. That's using a forward curve for two years with $65 thereafter.

We see upside in both the resources being required and in cost reduction measures. And those are not yet fully reflected in the numbers presented here. So all in all, a very significant contribution to our UK business going forward crystallizing value in our tax position.

I'll hand over to Richard for more details on the first half financials and the refinancing.

Richard Rose

Thanks, Tony. Good morning, everyone. I will now run through the financial results for the half year and also go through the details of refinancing terms that we've announced this morning. The tenure is highlighted. It's been a tough year, we've extremely almost unprecedented volatility in the macro environment, and not just in the natural resources sector. However, under these trying circumstances, I believe we've delivered a lot. The robust operational performance and quick and decisive actions and we're able to mitigate the worst of the drop in commodity prices. So that enables us to generate free cash flow in the period. And as we've announced separately today, substantial progress on refinancing the business.

Turning to financial results production of 67,000 barrels a day in the period was a good result considering the risks that our operations faced in response to the COVID crisis. I realized oil price fell by 25% in the period year-on-year, but that was helped by our hedging program where approximately 45% of our oil production was sold forward at over $63 a barrel, and timely lifting and term sales agreements, especially on capture, which allowed us to for average differentials remained at a premium to Brent.

You can see on the tables on the right on the slide, we continue to benefit from our forward hedging program into the second half of the year. If you take gas especially with projected realizations into '21 and '22, as we see volumes increase with Tolmount on steam.

Operating cost $11 a barrel were well below budget reflecting tight cost control across the group and the cessation of production on Huntington, which had high increasing unit operating costs near the end of its field life. CapEx is also running significantly below budget on a full year basis, but the cost savings that we have outlined in previous updates have been maintained.

Bottom line, we generated positive free cash flow in the period before joint venture balances of $25 million in the first half, and expect to be cash flow positive on the full year basis at current commodity prices.

We generated a small underlying loss in the period once the number of noncash items were adjusted for. These include $369 million deferred tax asset de-recognition and $194 million of prior period expiration expense in the Falklands that was written off which is not related to the Phase 1 Sea Lion project. The deferred tax year recognition relates to a reduction in a long run oil price assumption for accounting purposes to $65 a barrel. However, we still retain full access to our tax losses and allowances of just over $4 billion. And this asset will be written back if you want to see price assumptions, or reserve estimates on our UK sales increase in the future.

In terms of cost control, as we've highlighted previously, we were proactive in reacting to the impacts of the COVID-19 in terms of cutting and deferring costs in the business, the impacts used to just being the positive cash flow generation first half of the year.

On OpEx, we continue to benefit from multi-year contracts renegotiated at low rates back in 2016 and ‘17. And we've maintained tight cost discipline with nonessential spending deferred and reduced. We've also taken decision to bring forward cessation of production on assets such as Huntington, Kyle and B Block, which have become cash flow negative at an operating level. Although in all three cases, we highlight with benefits of incentive feel like way beyond original abandonment base.

As operated the majority of our asset base, we have the flexibility to control CapEx plans. And we've used our net CapEx by approximately $130 million this year, as we deferred activities on the number of assets. Where we have selectively continue spending this year on drilling activities we have been rewarded with some excellent pricing results, as is the case with Solan P3 producer, which Stuart will talk about shortly.

Looking forward beyond 2020, we have very low levels committed CapEx which allows us to flex activity to suit both our balance sheet demands and fluctuations in the quantity price outlook. Finally, I think most importantly, along with the financial results we announced today, I'm pleased to say we've agreed head to terms. So our planned refinancing with key creditors representing over 45% of our debt facilities.

This represents a comprehensive refinancing of all our committed debt facilities, including less of a credit and the crystallization of outstanding cross currency swaps. Our facilities will remain non-amortizing as Tony has highlighted, although benefit from cash flow provisions and maturities have all been extended by approximately 5 and 4.5 years in refinancing day out for March 25, the covenant protocol we reached at to provide adequate headroom, the count commodity price environment and average cost of debt will be harmonized at 8.3%. Below the rate we previously announced as agreed earlier in the year.

As previously disclosed, we'll be looking to raise $230 million in new equity to complete the BP acquisitions. And concurrently we'll be looking to raise an additional $300 million of equity, which will be partly underwritten by lenders who will convert up to $205 million, which will be subject to clawback. The equity raise is likely to be affected for replacing an open structure to ensure existing holders’ pension rights are preserved.

Launched by Timpan type of the refinancing and the equity raise are subject to formal credit approval in the coming weeks, at which point we'll provide further updates to the market including the timeline for shareholder approvals.

The combination of the planned refinancing equity raise and completion of the BP acquisitions will allow us to reset the business and balance sheet and significantly accelerate our deleveraging plans, both in terms of absolute debt levels and gearing levels.

I'll now hand over Stuart to run through our operations.

Stuart Wheaton

Okay, thank you, Richard. Good morning everyone, I have a selection of slides to take you through a summary report of our main operational activities in the first half of this year. The status on several of our projects such as Tolmount, and an update regarding the assets we plan to acquire in the North Sea from BP UK, namely Andrew area and Shearwater.

So here we see on this slide a summary of our overall performance in the first half of the year, and I would highlight three main areas. One, our continued strong safety and environmental performance, where we operate our sites. For example, platform Indonesia are approaching nine years without a recordable injury. And Solan in the UK now at four years, safe and environmentally conscious a core value in all that we do. Secondly, the maintenance of our production guidance this year after we reset it in early May, in the light of the COVID-19 impacts and the cessation of production decisions taken Huntington and Kyle and later also now with Balmoral due to ceased producing in October.

Thirdly, looking ahead, the forward production growth story, driven initially by new wells including a new producer at Solan then the planned acquisition of the BP UK assets, and then the start of Tolmount production in the second quarter of '21, more on those later. Looking at the plot on the top right hand side of group production.

We should note here, the continued strong production contribution from Asia, even though many people's attention is unsurprisingly, currently on our UK story. Indonesia and Vietnam are contributing about a third of our production this year. Production levels as you can see and not forecast the decline here either in the next few years. Given the continuous well work and new infill wells we plan.

Before moving on. Let's talk about our emissions performance, the change in our portfolio mix for the arrival of new efficient facilities and the retirement of our older assets. Plus work on existing remaining fields is resulting in continued improvement in our greenhouse gas performance. Nice solidly better than our peers average worldwide. In fact, this is forecast to continue to improve further in the next few years, especially with the arrival of new projects like Tolmount, which really is an ultra low emitter. And given our public commitment to drive to net zero, so one and two emissions by 2030, we are committed to that.

Secondly, looking at operating efficiency and field OpEx across the portfolio. We will continue to focus on unit cost control working both sides of the equation. So in first half of this year, our operational efficiency across the portfolio was 86% and is now slightly higher year-to-date is not quite scaled the extraordinary heights of last year at 93%. But it's still highly respectable. In fact, the lower value today reflects an unplanned shutdown at Catcher in April-May, some more on that later. Otherwise, we continued at 90% plus pretty much everywhere else.

Likewise, on operating costs we've moderated by setting priorities and having to defer somewhere programs as stated driven by the impacts of COVID-19. You can see that the ongoing changes in the portfolio mix in the coming years is forecast to drive off yield OpEx to typically around about $10 per BOE for the next few years.

Moving on to Catcher. So in the first half of this year Catcher accounted for about 42% of our net production this week is just the started after two weeks annual maintenance and modification driven shop name and ramp+ up is ongoing. Typical production has remained at the well established plateau rate of 66,000 barrels a day oil from our mix of 14 oil production wells supported by five water injectors.

In March, I did report on our field water covered around about 30%. I'm pleased to say that it's continued to gradually rise only is typically between 35 and 40. That really is quite a slow increase and much better than any original forecasts. I mentioned that in April this year we have a 20 day shutdown due to a failure of a joint on a gas heat exchanger. This was an unplanned shutdown. It resulted in a gas release, where the facility then shut down safely as per design in such an event. The failure causes of this event have been fully investigated by the facility duty holder and operated below the offshore third-party expertise and ourselves and the repairs effective for restarted gas export posts the recent shutdown, meantime since May and the restart of oil production, an opportunity has been taken to trial raw gas injection into the cache area fields by bypassing the top sites gas treatment module where the exchange was located. This is a enhanced oil recovery trial supported by the regulator OGA, and then the three months so far we're pleased to say we're really seeing positive signs in response in the various fields.

Given the process shutdown in April, our first half 2020 operational efficiency at Catcher was 80% and that with around about 82% and our budget target was 87%. There are no further planned shutdowns for Catcher for the remainder of the year. In terms of, looking forward in terms of growth and activities on the field, we started really in Q2 of this year with the drilling and completion of a further production well Varadero using the gorilla six jack-up rig. The well VP1 will be tied in September, we expect the well to add about 3000 to 4000 barrels a day gross of oil production capacity.

As part of the CapEx prioritization at the end of Q1 which Richard mentioned, we deferred several wells including the Catcher North and Laverda optional wells we had on the rig contract, the all of the subsea equipment has been installed so that they can be drilled and tied in quickly when we choose to drill those wells in the future. The Catcher joint ventures currently discussing whether to drill these two deferred wells next year or later on again in '22.

Let us look at some of the aspects of the future as well. Cumulative Catcher oil productions now just over 51 million barrels, which is really a statement of the out performance of the field since startup three or so years ago. Our current reserves booking is around about 104 million barrels gross for the field, compared to the original sanction of 88. However, it's our view that further modest upgrades and remaining reserves levels are very likely given the good reservoir performance, the gas injection promised and also the infantry are further into well locations. The gas injection trial may well be a mid case 5 million barrels increase in itself. As an example, given the response we've seen so far, and future infill locations are typical 1.5 million to 2 million barrels each. We see at least four of these proceeding from 2022 onwards.

The planned 2020 for these seismic survey was deferred to the second quarter of next year. Given the first half of this year's CapEx constraints. It will remain a very important tool to assess the future field performance and confirm future well locations and probably add some more beyond the four we’re reasonably confident buyback.

Looking forward and it's not easy to nail the precise timing. Our current expectation is the field will come off at 66,000 barrels a day plateau sometime between the end of this year and the end of Q1 next year in 2021. This is slightly later than what we guided in March of this year.

Okay, we'll move on to our P3 project at Solan. And the slide here in the bottom shows the cross sections from the reservoir and the long lateral weave rails. Okay, so earlier this year we restated we were going to progress with our plans for the infill well P3 as Solan. We can now report the wells been successfully drilled and completed by the transition leader rig, as per budget. The big picture here in some remarkably calm seas for West of Shetland was on station from the end of March through to late July. The well result has been very positive tending started production expected in mid September. The reservoir cross section below displays the 2800 foot lens lateral which was filled with various geosteering modern techniques through the reservoir and guided by data from past appraisal wells and also a pilot well, which was drilled in the dented for block which you see on the right hand side of the slide.

Subsea flow line and umbilical lane connection work on the top side its now very well progressed. The topsides work on the small platforms we managed to write the period with appropriate COVID-19 controls, and frankly dedicated work by the small team of people involved. The P3 production well is produced by downhole electric submersible pumps, so we believe it will also flow freely without those pumps at the lower rate.

After a careful been after the new well, our forecast is that PC will add using these pumps some 10,000 barrels a day of all production in Solan in Q4. Initial rates may actually be slightly higher, but we go still with reasonable conservative nest on the right. It's a significant while adding a mid case forecast of 4 million or 5 million barrels of oil recoverable at Solan and is expected to extend the life of this facility by two to three years.

Thank you. On to next one. I'll cover now a brief update of the status of the BP UK assets plan to be acquired this year. Here the operated Andrew area and then on the next slide the non-operated Shearwater asset. Taking the Andrew area first the data that shown here is fairly self explanatory, but I'll pick a few highlights.

Production performance this year has been strong, slightly above the expected forecast by 2000 Boes a day net to BP stroke Premier. This is mainly driven by the high operating efficiency delivered by the BP team. In fact, the 2020 year-to-date performance has been outstanding at around about 87%. That really reflects improvements over previous years.

By the way of benchmark in 2016, 2017, when particular attention start to be paid, operating efficiency was down in the 60s. So there's been significant improvements through investments and efforts in recent years. It's a matter of comparison and our assessments in Premier we based our valuations at around about 70% operational efficiency.

So we're performing above that level currently, it was mentioned earlier transition and integration work between BP and Premier is well progressed and that's very much the case across all disciplines. We've been a frequent onshore and offshore visitor with BP physical until the COVID outbreak and obviously virtual since regulatory processes such as the safety case acceptance of well applies to fit with the closure of financing.

As noted on here, we would expect as part of the integration planning that future gross operating costs for the Andrew area will be of the order of about 20% lower from 2021 onwards with Premier’s acquisition, this is around about $15 million per annum gross lower operating costs bill. This is not through drastic change after the acquisition closes, but is driven mainly by Premier’s lower onshore organization and parent company costs.

The low cost basin, good continued production performance leads us to an expectation that safe commercial field life could then be expedite significantly further, the date shown here are as per the CPR assessments, which we would consider to be conservative. Moreover, you would expect a confident acquirer to see the potential to extend field life even further to work on wells and the facilities. For example, the key well intervention at Canoe to shut off water in the case of horizontal wells is already in planning for summer next year.

And then in the bottom of the slide, as you can see here, an option in the future Andrew could well be extended development of the underlying lower Cretaceous gas resource, which has been under effective tests already for about two years by the frac high level platform oil, producing around 15 million to 20 million standard cubic foot a day. BP and its contract have carved out a lot of fieldwork already looking at an extra two to three wells subsea tie back project. However, this work is currently in suspension given market conditions.

In fact, the A-11 dead wells continue to perform remarkably well, indicating higher connected gas volumes and initially thought in this type reservoir. Constantly Premier will plan to pick this project up again and review its basis of design post in completion. If we proceed in the future with the indicated extra volumes as here, then the life extension of the assets of well can be of the order of a further two to three years.

Moving on to Shearwater, which is a neighbor to our existing non-operated interests. And that will be in Franklin as you see here. Indeed, one can also see that Elgin-Franklin has had a particularly strong first half of the year, led by its operator total UK. Firm infill drilling programs continue to 2021 at least the Elgin-Franklin to maintain the production levels as you see here.

Turning to Shearwater production performance has been slightly above the revised post-COVID-19 plans for the assets of the year, driven by the good operational efficiency delivery by operator shell. First of three new Shearwater field wells has been completed recently. Well, A5S3, which is waiting final time to start up later in September, after the plans shut down, which is due on the asset shortly. Costing schedule for this first well within 10% of plan, as was the best way outcome.

Two further infill wells follow over the next six months at Shearwater. And as a result, we would expect net production to BP stroke premier to rise to the order of 7,000 BOEs a day in the next two years driven by these infill wells. And there is certainly a hopper of many others that are currently in the studies sort of basis of design at this time. So those familiar with Shearwater, you'll be aware that there was a major gas export replan project plan this year, and that has been deferred from 2020 to '21 as a result of the COVID-19 impacts across the North Sea.

This replan is called or turn from export of dry gas down seal line to baton to wetter gas export via the full line Segal gas lines to St. Fergus. The shutdown this year was to be coincident with a major Fortis pipeline system shutdown, which was also deferred by any of the operator of FPS due to COVID-19. So in summary, the replan project and its shutdown is now in 2021, and is in detailed planning and is expected to be of the order of 45 to 50 days next year.

Third-party fuel tie back processing along with the replan is key to the future at Shearwater. Shell has started flowing the firm subsea tie back across the facility in mid-June whilst the Aaron Columbus projects and they targeting first production later in 2021. In fact about six months later than the original plan. Again due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the movement of that large shutdown.

Further down the line Shell have similarly deferred decision making on the Jackdaw project sanction into next year. However, to give you an idea of tariff importance already at Shearwater, it provides an equivalent net back to have around 35% to 40% of the operating cost of the asset today to the Shearwater owners.

So successful outcomes here see the Shearwater asset with a life well out to 2030. Two final points around Shearwater, I can confirm that the impact of the reschedule of activities at Shearwater were included in the update evaluation in the negotiations with BP in the first half of this year. And finally, in very recent news the other JV partners at Shearwater have decided not to preempt the proposed acquisition of BP share by Premier.

Our next slide here really shows the forward projects right inside the company at this time. You will be aware of this suite of opportunities we have in front of us and all operated by Premier except at Zama in Mexico. I'll talk shortly through news at Zama and the Tolmount area. But before moving on, let us talk about Tuna and Sea Lion in the Falkland Islands. At Tuna, we're working through government approvals of the farming by [indiscernible] and the schedule which will be able to follow will then be set by the progress on that matter. The next steps after successful farming, closing of the planning and carrying out of appraisal drilling with two new wells.

At Sea Lion, you'll be aware that we suspended the projects at the end of Q1 given the market conditions where the feed was complete, arrange a new build FPSO design and the 29 wells subsea network producing a plateau with 85,000 barrels a day. It was ready to proceed into financing and sanctions processes.

We've retained the small team to complete the farming with Navitas amongst other matters, in fact, the farm informal agreements are complete and agree with Navitas and Rockhopper. And we're now about to start the formal approval processes to the Falkland Islands government and other stakeholders.

Going forward the project will be reactivated when market conditions somewhat improve and financing for the project may then or should then become available, we do have a sanction ready project in hand. Notwithstanding, we shall continue with a small team to look at optimizations in the design and the contractual approach as you would expect any prudent operator to do. This would include keeping an eye out for opportunities of any existing quality FPSO that project come onto the market in these tough times.

We'll take a closer look at Zama and Tolmount sites so this slide captures the status of the Zama asset in Mexico. So the Zama discoveries may very firmly moved into a project development phase in its life. Feed were led by operator talus is now well advanced including 3D design models of the two platforms. You can see an example here of one of them, the envisage 36 wells flow, 170 meter water depth, 75 kb oil big platform. There will be two of these connected to an FSO all export option in the base plan. This is a world class and scale project with exciting project metrics as listed here. Notably, the scale and the terms on the license provide protection at lower oil prices. For example, the two piece scenario has a breakeven oil price well below $30 per barrel.

Importantly, as recorded on here, engagements restarted with 10x regarding unitization unit operatorship and development and planning. The regulator's to now has set a deadline of year end for UUOA submission, and so negotiations continue. Closeout these key matters will determine forward progress on the project, but a sanction next year is planned. In addition, we should note that all parties together are looking at project financing options at Zama, and this looks to be an attractive option to secure progress for all concerned.

As in the final two bullet points on the slide, you'll be aware that Premier has been running a potential sales process, though it is currently suspended, as noted on the slide will likely restart seeking offers that respect the value of the project to us. Meanwhile, Premier is very actively engaged with the JV and Mexico authorities to progress the development in equality and yes, a timely manner.

The next few slides talk to the progress on the Tolmount project. You'll be aware of the positive metrics of the project and the funding approach taken with Kellas. So I will concentrate here on the schedule, we're currently delivering. The COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, as previously advises impacted us at Tolmount were the first gas date was moved from the end of this year to Q2 next year.

And the current P50, mid-case is for first sales gap in May of 2021. This delayed been driven initially by closure to the platform yard in March in Ravenna, Italy, it reopened in May, we've now completely reworked the plan with contract partners, as shown below in the summary here, the schedule shows a key breakdown of key events through to first gas, so I'll just pick out a few of them rather than go through all of them.

We've got a very complete platform ready to leave Ravenna and we expect it to stay away at the end of next week. You then the installation platform commissioning which uses the beds on the drilling rig. The drilling rig arrives shortly after installation comes over the jacket and top sides and commences drilling.

We then set away on drilling the first, the plant for wells, we make batch drill the top sections and then drilling complete sequentially after that, we then come into tying operations of the pipeline and of the first wells and pending progress also with the gas terminal at Easington operated by Centrica Storage Limited, we should then see commissioning of the pipeline around about March or into April and then first flows through the terminal on to export in May.

Drilling will continue after first gas to complete the four wells, we have an option for fifth well if that is desirable, and we have that option on the rig contract. and subsequent to our first sales gas and continued drilling have some further terminal scopes including compression, which is required for later in Tolmount producing life.

And currently, we're in a good place in the budget to the project, budget of the project, was very, very close to the sanction estimate in spite of all of the impacts. So fully understand we've got the platform installation and the well drilling to still execute. Let's turn to some smart photographs to show you the tangible progress made. This first group of photos shows you the progress on the pipeline, the 20-inch 49 kilometres Tolmount pipeline, including the shaft and cliff tunnel at the terminal, the beach crossing and the pipeline barge.

The high level summary is that in June, July, the Saipem C## successfully laid the line and it has been pulled through into the tunnel and shaft or the operations have been completed. The lines have been trenched and buried. So we're now ready for next step.

On to the next one. Here we see the platform as ready to Ravenna. And now on its barge in its two large parts in the top left hand picture. The extra available time and so these have been used wisely and the level of completion is the spending close to 100% as it could have been, and a large amount of onshore commissioning has also been completed to reduce later hours needed offshore. In particular Rosette Marinaro and his subcontractors really should be congratulated on the efforts made in some very difficult circumstances this year.

Next one. And finally I'll finished with the states from next development steps in the Tolmount area. Given the success of the Tolmount East well last year, we've been pursuing a prudent faster schedule to bring its development forward. It's very attractive business for all parties to make maximum use of the new platform Herbert Tolmount and the pipeline and the Easington CSL terminal.

The subsea feed is ongoing as shown here, which envisages an initial well tied back at Tolmount East to Tolmount platform, and likely also tying in a wealth in the legacy neighboring smaller discovery of Mongour. With approvals at the end of this year, we can target first gas then at the end of '22, or into first half 2023. As you see on the production profile at the bottom. This keeps the system full and a platter rate of some 300 million standard cubic foot a day gross into the terminal.

The production forecast here also shows for the volumes to be developed later, either in existing fields or from prospects we are seeing nearby. And with that this has done a good point to hand over to Dean Griffin, our Head of Exploration to start with this prospectivity in mind.

Dean Griffin

Thanks Stuart and good morning, everybody. I'm now going to talk about our exploration pipeline starting with the continuation of Tolmount story. In 2019, not only did we drill the successful Tolmount East well, but we also acquired a new 3D serve across the great Tolmount Area. And the final products Tolmount survey arrived on their workstations during Q2. The example below shows a comparison between the legacy data and the new data acquired by TGS. The line runs from the Southwest to the Northeast through the field development area from Tolmount to Tolmount East and across the Tolmount Far East.

The uplift in the quality of the image on the new data is self evident and shows a significant uplift with much improved reservoir and fault imaging. The survey also covers the area to the East and West of the fields of the area. And these areas are subject to the 32nd round of license application, the results of which should be known shortly. This provides a material opportunity to stick around to the Tolmount area to be exploited over the coming years.

Next I'm going to talk about our international portfolios starting with add Andaman Sea acreage offshore Indonesia. Here we are three licenses Andaman II, Andaman South and Andaman I as shown on the map, along with a new 3D survey again acquired by TGS shown in light blue polygon within the area show the yellow. In Andaman II premiere of the operator with a 40% equity partners with Balmoral 30% and BP 30%.

To date, we have recognized and identified in excess of 6 Tcf and 200 million barrels of associated common within the 3D area. We have two main perspective clusters, the TIN/PAN center clusters, each comprising around three Tcf and we plan to do our first exploration well on TIN/PAN in 2022. In South Andaman premier and all operator with 20% and Mubadala operator with 80%. Again, on the 3D we've been able to identify around 6 Tcf resource again with a similar condensate level associated with that. And again, we plan to drill there in 2022. Probably back to back with a well on Andaman two. We also have a 20% equity in Andaman one operated by Mubadala and we have identified additional prospectivity on that license also. So in summary we have in excess of 12 Tcf already identified as anticipated cash reserves across the two blocks. Now, the key point here is that we are also in a commercially advantaged position for the iron LNG facility just onshore where there's a mothballed LNG train and associated facilities.

There's also a gas export line in the local market. This enhances our ability to accelerate first gas and monetize this exciting opportunity. The next slide demonstrates why we see this as such a great opportunity. With focusing on [indiscernible] to here and as you can see, we have some seismic where we have a series of large four way dip-closed structures with strong idea response flight sports performances structure. And this clearly provides for a low risk rating opportunity.

We can also see on the inset map that there is additional prospectivity to the each of the 3D as it currently stands. And there we have been reprocessing the legacy 2D data. And we are also seeing and to support the opportunities on the 2D. So clearly, we have potential for weddings next to 60 Tcf on block and basically integration opportunities that really get much better than this.

Next we move to the Mexico and the follow on to Zama. So it's not 13. It's in the shallow waters of the prolific serenity basin to the southwest at Zama with 30% now position here which I'll be there as the operator. Again, we have a new 3D data sets which arrived in Q2. The example top right shows the line through Wahoo, which provides a high confidence DHI with flat spot, low risk 80 million barrel plus resource opportunity, again drilling targeted there in later 2022.

The new data also confirms a series of fantasies that could bring the prospects as well as much improved imaging of the deeper potential for this Wahoo.

Moving further to the north, we have our burger slots, again shallow water where we hold 100% accuracy. Here we agree process the existing 3D data and we have two plays have been identified. A series of the [indiscernible] rotating full blocks as shown on the seismic circled in red says how [indiscernible] and the depot Jurassic carbonates plays similar to the wrinkly fields to the south recognizes the high fantasy packs you circled in blue, sitting on the regional high.

These blocks will catches on attractive terms with less than 50% government tape creating a high value opportunity. And the plan is to farm down in 2021 ahead of any drilling.

So final slide for me, there is significant value to be realized from our exploration portfolio. We have stuck to our strategy targeting emerging plays and discontinuities improving hydrocarbon basins providing for low risk opportunity sets. We've got a significant position and the end of the North Sumatra basin is well in excess as well CCF identified on seismic. We have high value infrastructure, they'd opportunity the toll mount area. And we should not forget that we have new data in Mexico and that those datasets return the potential of AMX return acreage. Drill ready prospects in Brazil also persist and we would have been drilling there and completing our first well around now, worry not for COVID.

So the chart characterizes our portfolio, where there are three groupings. The top left is more of a classic higher risk higher reward opportunities. Then there's a central area cluster, which are lower risk but with material value. And finally the top right, the holy grail of exploration, low risk, significant value the Andaman.

And on that note, I will now hand you back to Tony to wrap up.

Tony Durrant

Thanks, Dean. I hope you get a sense that Premier even in lockdown is not standing still. In the interest of time, I won't go through this slide in detail much of it has already been covered by Stuart and Dean. I think You can see from this forward activity schedule that there'll be a substantial ongoing program of infill appraisal and exploration drilling projects, which will add to production and the reserve base over time.

Having responded to the COVID crisis, what is the outlook for the business? The win-win here is to continue to grow production and cash flow, whilst at the same time restoring financial strength. Our aim is to take the balance sheet uncertainty out of the equation as quickly as possible. We reduced debt by $900 million in 2017 to 2019. That was interrupted by the mass collapse in oil price.

The transactions proposed this morning will ensure that trajectory can be resumed. We've talked about the constituents of a rising production profile this morning, shown top right. Solan will add 10,000 barrels a day in the fourth quarter, we expect to complete the BP acquisitions, adding 18,000 to 20,000 barrels a day on the same timeframe until our 20,000 to 25,000 barrels a day equivalent from the Tolmount area during 2021.

That will give us a run right at around $100,000 barrels a day by this time next year. Which will underpin the improvement in the balance sheet, illustrated on the graph, bottom right. If we look forward 2024, the likely data I suppose for Premier’s next refinancing, we see a very substantial reduction in net debt across a range of oil prices for the benefit of all stakeholders.

At that point, I think we can respond to some of your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Nathan Piper from Investec. Please go ahead.

Nathan Piper

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the detail presentation. I guess my question really is around CapEx for next year and around the you can well this year is a smart spending. I didn't create some flexibility around that. But what is the outlook and for further deferrals or committee spending to pay for next year and going forward, please?

Unidentified Company Representative

You're looking to see, you refer to the chart we've got on page five. You'll see there's a about $7 million to $8 million worth of abandonment spans. I mean, that's activity that we, as you've known in the past, we continue to manage and defer that will be some time next year. And we'll also look back quite closely. In terms of the P&D and exploration CapEx. The major component in '21 is Tolmount project. We have a minimum farewell campaign there.

So, that is committed that will be spent, obviously, we have some contingency in that drilling and drilling goes well and we expect to be under budget, but it's pretty to forecast on the current basis. So I think the 21 numbers are relatively firm. Turn to 22 and beyond, you can see the committed spend on P&D and exploration is quite low. And it will be dependent on activity, commodity prices, discussions with joint venture partners, et cetera We've got, as curious as mentioned, we were delivering, starting to develop quite a backlog of potential infill opportunities on capture. And I would expect we will start getting after those in 22 and beyond. But I think for 21 that is a sensible and prudent estimate for what we're going to spend next year.

Nathan Piper

And just one very quick one on service costs. And the sector has already cost reduction for the past couple of years. Is there much more scope for that, that you see given the lower activity levels across the industry?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, I'm sorry, I missed the first part of the question. But I mean, in terms of, I mean we mentioned in the presentation I think what we're seeing this part of the cycle is that the industry and including ourselves were very productive in '16 and '17 and renegotiating contracts in the service sector and what we haven't seen in the last couple of years of inflation. So I don't want to set expectations. But there's another downward spiral in underlying service costs. I think what we've got is attractive low rates and we're managing to work with our suppliers to keep those rates intact.

I think inevitably, you'll see it. So in future projects, there's no doubt that, if we start moving forward with the likes of feline, et cetera. We'd have to capture the opportunity to have what is surplus capacity in that space. But I think it's mainly on the CapEx from the [indiscernible] savings come through, I think we're very pleased with the rates we've got on the OpEx line and it's about maintaining that and actually maintaining the integrity of the supply chain as well.

David Round

Apologies I've missed it, but can I just ask on Zama, whether you are still fully committed to selling that project down? I suppose that question is in light of discussions today but particularly the equity injection, which would go a long way towards your upfront CapEx? And also can I ask about Andrew oil best case and potentially how long you could extend that? Reason is with Andrew to see pushed out, it looks like the other Andrew fields may speak well before Andrew TC does. So, just trying to understand the thinking that, if it was like you potentially need quite a high gas price, if Andrew TC as the barrel of the platform costs?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, it is still our intention, as we stated in the presentation, I think to resume a sales process for Zama probably in the fourth quarter as we get clarity on the unitized interest, that's no reflection of the Zama asset. It is a very strong asset. There was lots of industry interest, data in process that we opened at the end of last year, and lots of remaining interest in that asset. For Premiere, of course, it's non operated, most of our assets are operated. And we took the decision to market the asset because we felt it was better to realize fair value through a sale rather than staying in the project. That remains our intention and we expect to resume this conversation in the fourth quarter of this year.

On the Andrew side, still…

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah, on the remaining life at Andrew, as I said in the CPR sort of assessment which is fairly conservative, you get through a sort of a commercial cut off in 2026 on that basis by the independent sort of auditor. It's worth saying that at the moment the gas on the platform from the well a [indiscernible] there was kind of split about half between the fuel usage on the platform and half for actual sales. So the importance of the gas is as much about keeping the platform OpEx down, or I think to pay for fuel, et cetera, continuing the black oil production as much as about actual sales of gas. So with the operating cost reductions we are planning for without impacting uptime of the facility, et cetera. We really are quite confident about going out for a couple of years beyond that 2026 day, obviously, depending on commodity prices, and there are some well activities, as I mentioned, to the Kanu water shut off, and there are several others on the oil production side but really through good uptime operating cost control. And yes, maybe some extra wells on the deeper lower Cretaceous will get it even beyond 2028. But really sort of 2028 is sort of Premier's expectation that we can manage the fuel commercially for that day.

Mark Wilson

The next use, I think we expect to the 75% creditor acceptance. Can I ask on the timeline to that? And will you announce it? Can I also ask if the program to share of creditor equity take-up if trequired is mandatory or optional across the trenches given restrictions on some funds holding that equity? This is the first questions and the second point, Richard if I many on going forward costs so I estimated around $180 million of annual finance of the new terms and reduce the leverage come through, is that, am I looking at the right number that are of any additional finance costs with let's say, legacy warrants, et cetera that we would have to include as well?

Unidentified Company Representative

Hi, Mark. The creditor process the approval process on this as we will formally go out to the way the credits agree to get approval and lockups this. To be effective, we were going to look for 75% lockups, because that will then allow us to move through the process. There's no specific timeline, but his history says that it's usually about a three week maybe a slightly longer than that process to reach that threshold, banks and funds need to go formal through formal credit committee approval processes, et cetera. So I think three to four weeks is the timeline. Yes, I think once we're at the locked up phase we would announce that and that would also kickstart the forward processes in terms of by formalizing the equity raise and formalizing the process for completing the refinancing.

So yeah, that's about the timeline we're looking at. In terms of the under-debt underwrite from the equity. Yes, it is, it is a pro rata across the creditor group. So it is, it is pro rata. It's not kind of pick and mix. And in terms of the interest cost, I mean, the two components going forward, Steve, 8.3% on our on our gross outstanding debt at that point in time. And you also need to remember we got loads of credit outstanding, to cover decommissioning security, and that number varies, but it's typically around $380 million, $400 million and there's an interest cost on that, but the underlying cost of 180, they once you add on else is the $180 million to $200 million annual cost initially before we start significantly ramping down debt is probably about right. Yeah.

Mark Wilson

Okay, thank you. I just want to check the shareholder vote, I imagine you will follow what is required on that please?

Unidentified Company Representative

Let's see…

Mark Wilson

What is the level of accesses required by a shareholder vote?

Unidentified Company Representative

Such as shareholders its a --

Unidentified Company Representative

Simple majority of the BP acquisitions in terms of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah.

Mark Wilson

What was that?

Unidentified Company Representative

Sorry. It's 50% for the transaction and $0.75 for the refinancing.

Mark Wilson

Okay, thank you. I handed up.

Unidentified Company Representative

For the webcast questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

And we got a few questions here regarding the retail bond, and rather the maturity will also be extended to March 2025.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, so we will I mean, obviously, once we've gone through the lockup process of private creditors will be given further detail grounds to the market, including the retail bond, but the plan yes is that the retail bones will form part of the refinancing process will be treated exactly the same as all other senior creditors and that will include extending out to March 25.

Unidentified Company Representative

And the last question is from Dan Slater at Arden what sort of oil price environment outlook do you think will be required to secure for funding the project and achieve sanction while expand the JV?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah, so as you know, Solan is first our project in a new province effectively that there are some embedded start-up costs in that respect. That gives us a breakeven currently at very low $40 a barrel as was mentioned earlier, of course, as we got to any sanction date, we'll revisit that cost base. But on the basis of the same breakeven analysis, apply a margin above that clearly to generate an appropriate level of return. I think we're effectively talking about comfort that the oil price is in the $55 to $60 area for the long term, which would provide us with the return over and above the cost base.

I think that covers all the questions. Thank you for attending. As always, we're available for follow-up questions. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. If you haven't been able to get your question answered this morning. Thank you for your attendance.