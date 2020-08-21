When Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (Nio)(NIO) launched its leasing service, investors, as usual, did not react. The buying momentum in Nio stock also faded intraday on the day after the company posted strong quarterly delivery numbers. In the near term, Nio shares will need to consolidate, trading in the mid-$13 range. But in the medium term, the improving affordability for its EVs could lift monthly deliveries to new highs.

Leasing Service Launch

Nio announced the launch of a battery leasing service on Aug. 20. This lets the company sell an expensive EV without the battery pack. In dropping the price of the lowest-priced ES6 sport-utility vehicle, demand should rise sharply. Without the battery, the ES6 costs 273,600 yuan ($39,553). And with the battery, the model costs 343,600 yuan ($49,682). The 25% price reduction should drive unit sales by at least that amount, if not more. In the second quarter, Nio delivered 10,331 ES8 and ES6, up 119.8% from last year. Second-quarter revenue was $526.4 million, up 146.5% Y/Y. It also lost RMB1.6 billion, or $164.2 million in the period.

Nio cut losses by 64% Y/Y and down 26.1% Q/Q. If its sales go up by an additional 25%, it should get close to break-even by next quarter. The drop in operating losses would let the company sustain its research and development efforts and increase its marketing activities. It already operates 143 battery-swapping stations around China. So, adding 300 new stations next year should not increase its costs by much. Plus, Nio will leverage its existing network. As a result, it will have more satisfied customers and new ones who have the support of a nation-wide battery network.

Below: Nio ES8

Sales Network Growth

Nio had 22 Nio Houses and 119 Nio Spaces across 89 cities in China. The battery swapping service and stations will meet its customers' needs. Operationally, the company is ready to expand its leasing service. It completed the required certification and is qualified to sell its batteries separately from the vehicles.

Cautious investors will remember that Nio's vehicle margins dropped due to a voluntary battery recall in the second quarter of 2019. That led to a sharp increase in quality testing that followed, increasing R&D expenses. In Q2, R&D costs fell 58.1% Y/Y to $77.2 million. Investors should expect costs to continue to fall. For example, SG&A expenses also fell in Q2, down 34.1% Y/Y to $132.6 million. Nio's improved operating efficiency and cost-saving efforts lowered costs.

Outlook

Nio forecast Q3 revenue of between $572.9 million and $596.2 million. Management may have underestimated the growth ahead. The 8.8% to 13.3% sequential revenue increase may not factor the early launch of the battery network. Still, if EV bookings grow as a result of the price drop, Nio may issue a revised outlook soon.

Nio's autonomous driving features are currently undergoing rigorous testing. When Intel's (INTC) stock fell sharply after its CPU delay announcement, markets dismissed the value of Mobileye. Nio joined forces with Mobileye late last year to develop autonomous EV technology. It is currently on track to launch navigate-on-pilot. With HD Map and Mobileye's EyeQ5, Nio could have fully-autonomous (Level 5) vehicles on the road soon.

Fair Value

Wall Street analysts are highly bearish on Nio with a $10.28 price target (25% downside). The price target range varies widely. The highest price target is $18, issued by a Merrill Lynch Analyst ( rated 4/5 stars).

Data courtesy of TipRanks

Investors should also note that analysts are collectively bearish on Tesla (TSLA), with an average downside price target of $1,295. Still, as TipRanks reports, the latest price target is $1,400-1,900.

Nio's lack of profitability earns it an F.

Source: SA Premium

Fortunately, strong revenue growth gives Nio a B+ on growth. With the more affordable pricing for ES6 and ES8 in China, unit sales will grow. Nio will have an easier time outpacing Tesla on sales in the region.

Nio remains short-term speculation but a long-term buy-and-hold growth play. Every DIY investor has a rule book to follow. Here, the rule of demanding operating profits in a quarter applies. Once that happens, this stock will sustain its uptrend and trade at new highs in the coming quarters.

