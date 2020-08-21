JD.com's (JD) stock has surged since reporting results, and those gains may only be the start of bigger ones to come. The company easily beat analysts' expectations when it reported results on Monday, and that is prompting traders and investors to bet on the equity rising by as much as 20% in the weeks to come.

The bullish outlook is a result of the company crushing analysts' expectations. Earnings came in nearly 32% higher than estimates, while revenue came more than 5% higher than estimates, with the e-commerce business thriving during the coronavirus pandemic. You can track all of my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet.

Upping Estimates

As a result of the better-than-expected result, analysts forecast for 2020 have increased to around 729 billion CNY from 716 billion CNY. Meanwhile, estimates for next year have jumped to 882 billion CNY to 857 billion CNY.

Earnings estimates are up, even more, jumping to 10.29 CNY from 9.20 CNY for 2020, and to 15.03 CNY for 2021 from 13.91 CNY. It gives the stock a PE ratio of 33.4 times next year's earnings when converting into US dollars. It certainly isn't cheap, but it is not expensive, with the stock inside its historical valuation range over the past two years, and just above the average of 30.1.

(Refinitiv)

Betting The Shares Surge

The bullish outlook and optimism around the company's position during the pandemic are likely leading to some traders betting on more stock gains to come. On August 20, the open interest levels for January 15, 2021, $85 calls increased by roughly 6,800 contracts. The data reveals the majority of the calls were traded on the ASK, an indication they were bought for around $3.90 per contract. It would mean that the stock would need to rise to nearly $89 by the middle of January for the owner of the calls to earn a profit.

Additionally, there has been activity at the October 16 $75 and $85 calls, and the November 20 $75 and $85 calls. Open interest levels rose between 2,500 and 4,000 for the different contracts.

Technical Breakout

The chart shows that the stock has consolidated nicely around $58 since early June. Now, the stock is breaking out, rising to an all-time high. Projecting the gains from what appears to be a pennant formation, the stock could rise to as high as $86.50. That would take the stock up to the same trading range as the options trades are projecting for the stock.

Additionally, the RSI for the stock has broken out of a downtrend, and that would suggest that the momentum in the equity is shifting to bullish.

The significant risk here, of course, is the on-again and off-again relationship between the US and China. It seems like there is news regularly coming that seems to change the dynamic of this relationship. Earlier this week, the State Department asked colleges to divest their shares of Chinese stocks in the endowments. Of course, this seems to be potentially the most significant risk to china based stocks such as JD.com currently.

Still, investors seem to be looking past the big threat and are betting the significant gains are only starting.

