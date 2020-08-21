Prepared by Tara, Senior Advisor at BAD BEAT Investing

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock has appreciated 50% since our last recommendation to buy on the pullback. We do not lead with that as a victory lap, but rather to frame the conversation around the primary question most of our members and followers have: "What do we do now?" Well, we think $300 is coming and will be in the rear-view soon, but after that, it's going to be range-bound for a bit. This year has been a massive win for home improvement. This stock is a great long-term buy. But for the many traders that follow our work, our recommendation is to take some profit over $300. The valuation is getting dramatically out of whack, and the growth seen recently in sales and earnings is likely to slow a bit when the economy normalizes, but growth will remain. We think it will be priced in.

Anecdotally, we have noted that homeowners, stuck at home for months, have utilized (here in New York) the time at home to do housing projects, much to the chagrin of many of the employees we know in the company locally. We also note that many homeowners who were blessed not to lose their jobs used stimulus money on their home.

Sure, the market had priced in a disastrous Q1 and weren't sure about Q2, but it is now clear that Home Depot is a winner. So were those who followed us into this trade. Winning. But now, we think there is only a bit of upside left near term. Long term, we still love it, but traders should look elsewhere post $300. Let us go over the most recent results and discuss our expectations for 2020.

Sales ramped up

Let us back out of our minds for a moment what we all know has taken hold. With this framework mentally, let us look at performance. This takes us back to Q2. A huge winning quarter following momentum from Q1. Sales growth had consistently been in the mid-single digits for Home Depot. In Q2, the year-over-year comp was stellar. This led to sales up big versus last year, as reported. The company saw Q2 sales of $38.05 billion. This was a 23.4% increase compared to Q2 2019:

These revenues surpassed our expectations by $3 billion. They were way above consensus, beating by $3.41 billion. Let us talk about comparable sales. Comparable store sales are one of the most important indicators we watch in retail. They give a very clear indication of traffic and total ticket purchases. Well, comparable sales were up nicely. In fact, they were one of the largest highlights of Home Depot's report. They came in +23% in Q2, and comparable sales for U.S. stores continue to drive this, coming in at +25%. This is unheard of, and might never happen again, to be honest. Average ticket sales were up 10.1% to $74.12, while sales per square foot were up 23.5%. So much winning.

All of these results, which matter very much, take us back to where things are going. We think Q3 will be strong, but that sales growth will likely normalize a bit into Q4 and into 2021. The truth is, no one really knows, other than the company itself, if it is checking its sales numbers daily or weekly. Surely it is, but we will have no indication of the outlook without its comment or guidance changes. We are bullish, but a lot of this is priced in. That is the reality.

Still, we think that Home Depot has benefited from being an essential business, and has seen boosts from the "stock-up" craze of supplies and from the spending of stimulus checks.

Earnings growing solidly

With revenues rising massively in Q2, our earnings expectations were crushed. Home Depot surpassed our expectations by $0.40 per share. The company has historically been exceptional at managing its expenses. Here, in this report, earnings per share were up 27% year over year. Wow! Net earnings for Q2 2020 were $4.3 billion, or $4.02 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $3.5 billion, or $3.17 per diluted share, in Q2 2019. These results were way above analysts' overall expectations, surpassing them by $0.34. The earnings per share bump also reflects the company's buyback.

Healthy balance sheet

The best advice we have given our members who have been searching for long positions in this market is to find companies with good balance sheets during COVID-19. While Home Depot got boosts the last few months that no one saw coming when 2020 began, it has always had a decent balance sheet. Below are the balance sheet highlights as of the quarterly report:

Source: Q2 Earnings Release

A comparison of assets to liabilities shows us no major cause for concern. Liabilities are more than covered with cash flows, and the leverage is more than acceptable overall. While we would like to see the long-term debt get paid down, we know the company is making big investments for future growth. That said, we will also point out that total cash remains at a solid $14.1 billion, up from Q2 2019 and up from the start of the fiscal year, though we do recognize more long-term debt was taken on. Still, with the impressive financial performance, particularly in free cash flow generation, this has allowed Home Depot to raise its dividend heavily over the years. Part of this stems from an increasing sales per square foot, as we mentioned above, which is quietly a strength and is underappreciated by the market, in our opinion. Further, the inventory turnover ratio should be mentioned. The company bumped its dividend by 10% and now pays $6.00 per year per share, or $1.50 quarterly. This is on top of buying back stock.

2020 expectations

Right now, sales and earnings are elevated. It is likely that this huge growth normalizes into 2021, and that could cap upside in the stock. Really tough to pinpoint. At this point, we think that comparable sales remain strong but then normalize into next year back to the single digits. It is an early estimate for next year, but we think 2021 comps will remain positive overall. We are now targeting overall double-digit % growth for the rest of 2020. Given the first half of 2020, we think that earnings are going to be stellar.

For 2020, we are now looking for $10.95-11.40 in earnings. Keep in mind, before Q1 was reported, we were looking for just $10.00 on the high end, but thought the low end could be under $8. My, how things have changed. But buying here at $285, you would be acquiring shares at 25x forward EPS at the high end, which is, of course, a touch expensive. It is not egregious though, but this is why we think shares will get over $300. Valuation is high, but not outrageous.

However, come 2021, and growth from these immense 2020 numbers is likely to be tough. We think we see growth, but think $12 is a likely goal. That is just single-digit growth, and as such, while we love the company and stock long term, it is likely to slow down a bit past % for the economy to be back on track. Having exposure to a blue chip at these levels would be solid.

