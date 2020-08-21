How To Get CEF Yields Without CEF Problems

Preferred stocks and baby bonds do not have some of the disadvantages of CEFs such as forced deleveraging, frequent distribution cuts, high fees, drawdowns driven by discount widening and others.

As the market enters its sixth month of recovery with valuations moving ever higher, CEF investors may be thinking of ways to bulletproof their portfolio in case the market hits another speed bump. Because CEFs tend to boast some of the highest yields across the investment space, many investors tend to allocate primarily or exclusively to these products. However, this misses out on the advantages that other investment products have over CEFs that do not necessarily require significant yield sacrifice. In this article, we discuss some of the advantages of senior securities such as preferred stocks and baby bonds over closed-end funds.

We also highlight a number of senior securities such as:

Highland Income Fund 5.375% Series A (HFRO.PA)

Eagle Point Credit Co. 6.75% Notes (ECCY)

Prospect Capital Corp. 6.25% Notes (PBY)

These advantages overall make senior securities more defensive and resilient over CEFs, all else equal. This is why our income portfolios have significant allocations to preferreds and baby bonds.

High Fees

The range of CEF management fees is very wide from levels comparable to those of passive ETFs to 4-5% such as those of CLO equity funds. CEF fee structure can be quite complex and non-transparent - we covered some of the key issues in more detail in an earlier article. The advantage of CEF senior securities is that their holders, in effect, have common shareholders to pay the fee for running the fund. There is no confusion about whether the income stream kicked off by preferreds and baby bonds is gross or net of fees or whether the income stream is covered by earnings or not. This makes senior securities a bit easier to think about.

Distribution Cuts

CEF investors worry a great deal about potential distribution cuts. This makes sense - after all distribution cuts act as a kind of double whammy. First, they lower the yield on the fund holding and secondly, they often lead to a discount widening of the fund. Holders of senior securities do face a risk of dividend suspension, however, that would happen in a fairly distressed environment for highly cyclical and market-sensitive issuers such as REITs and mREITs that suspended dividends this year. The upside here is that non-bank preferreds are typically cumulative and so would have to be fully repaid before the issuer is able to pay common dividends.

Drawdowns

CEFs have three sources of volatility - their underlying asset allocation, the leverage typically embedded in the fund and the fund's discount. The chart below shows that price drawdowns of PIMCO CEFs, for instance, were significantly larger than their NAV drawdowns.

Source: Systematic Income

Drawdowns can present two major problems for income investors. First, they make it more difficult to manage the behavioral impulses that can push investors to sell at the trough and miss the upside during the inevitable recovery phase. And secondly, they limit how much capital is available to reallocate to attractive opportunities in a period of low asset prices.

Of course, this is not to say that senior securities don't have large drawdowns which they often do. But the main difference is that senior securities don't have an additional procyclical discount component which further pushes prices down during downturns in excess of NAVs.

Deleveraging

Deleveraging is a considerable risk for CEF investors. A forced deleveraging by a CEF is typically caused by excessive asset volatility that pushes the fund's leverage levels close to or above their contractual levels or simply levels in excess of what the manager feels comfortable with.

The trouble with a forced deleveraging is that it can lock in permanent capital losses if asset prices recover after the deleveraging. This is because the fund controls fewer assets on the move higher than it did on the move lower. The chart below can illustrate how this can happen.

Source: Systematic Income

Senior securities, because they are not pools of assets, are not liable to deleveraging and so can recover in price back to pre-drawdown levels quicker, all else equal.

High Premiums

One thing that makes CEF allocations risky is the high premium levels of some funds. This is particularly true of funds that have high distribution rates, whether those rates reflect actual fund earning yields or not. A high premium makes the fund's price level highly dependent on its continued high distribution rate and when this changes, it can lead to a sharp collapse in premium and hence price.

We have seen this dynamic play out across a number of PIMCO funds through the years as well as more recently. Another poster child for this dynamic is the pair of Stone Harbor EM Funds shown in the chart below. These funds boasted extremely high distribution rates which attracted a lot of investor demand and when the distribution was cut the premiums quickly deflated, leading to heavy losses.

Source: Systematic Income

And Some Ideas

In this section we discuss a few senior securities that take advantage of these dynamics and have an attractive yield in both absolute and risk-adjusted terms. We maintain positions in these securities across our Income Portfolio suite.

First is HFRO.PA with a call date in 2024 and trading at a 5.4% YTW. HFRO.PA is the preferred issued by the Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO). The underlying CEF itself does not have the most stellar reputation which partly explains its enormous discount which widened about 20% since the start of the year. Unlike the common shares which have a -34.5% annual return driven by the fund's highly cyclical assets and a deleveraging, HFRO.PA has delivered a +5% annual return. Asset coverage appears to be on the low side at around 216%; the fund's lower-priced portfolio adds some margin of safety plus the fund's historical tendency to deleverage signals the management's willingness to protect the fund's senior securities at the expense of common shares.

ECCY is one of two baby bonds issued by the Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) with a 2027 maturity date and a 7.4% YTW. Investors who got into the common shares of the fund prior to the drawdown are in a curious position of having a lower yield on their cost basis than the yield on the fund's baby bonds despite the much more senior position of the bonds in the fund's capital structure. This has to do with the fact that the fund sharply cut its distributions to reflect its deleveraging as well as a need to conserve cash during the drawdown. The fund spent some of this cash to buy back a portion of the outstanding baby bonds - illustrating how funds will rush to protect their senior securities during a time of crisis at the expense of common shareholders.

PBY is investment-grade rated baby bond of the BDC Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) trading at 6.28% YTW. While the common shares are still trading 20% below their pre-drawdown levels, PBY has a +4% annual return. This illustrates the relative resilience of senior securities and how investors who want to maintain a position in common shares can use senior securities as a more stable source of capital to reallocate from during periods of weakness and boost the income of their income portfolios over the longer term.

Takeaways

Income investors should seriously consider allocations to senior securities such as preferred stocks and baby bonds in addition to their CEF holdings. Senior securities can boast attractive yields without some of the less attractive aspects of CEFs such as frequent distribution cuts, huge drawdowns driven by discount widening, forced deleveraging and high fees. Preferred stocks and baby bonds can serve as a more stable capital base that not only delivers high levels of income but also provides a more stable source of capital than CEFs to take advantage of fast-moving opportunities and generate higher longer-term income levels and total returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBY, HFRO.PA, ECCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.