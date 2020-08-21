There is upside to SK Telecom's future dividends as more of its non-mobile subsidiaries are listed, and the company is also considering share buybacks.

SK Telecom provided updates on the IPO plans for its non-mobile businesses at its 2Q 2020 earnings call, indicating that ADT Caps and One store could be spun off soon.

I maintain a Bullish rating on Korean telecommunications service provider SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) [017670:KS].

SK Telecom provided updates on the IPO plans for its non-mobile businesses at its 2Q 2020 earnings call, indicating that security solutions company ADT Caps and integrated app market One store could be the first non-mobile business to be spun off as separate, listed entities soon. The company also guided that other key non-mobile businesses such as wavve, SK Broadband, and 11st will be the next in line for IPOs. Also, there is upside to SK Telecom's future dividends as more of its non-mobile subsidiaries are listed; and the company is also considering share buybacks based on the belief that its shares are undervalued.

This is an update of my prior article on SK Telecom published on May 27, 2020. SK Telecom's share price has increased by +7% from KRW212,000 as of May 25, 2020, to KRW227,500 as of August 20, 2020, since my last update. SK Telecom currently trades at 4.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, versus its three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples of 5.0 times and 4.9 times, respectively. My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW303,755 implies a 33% upside from SK Telecom's share price of KRW227,500 as of August 20, 2020.

Readers have the option of trading in SK Telecom shares listed either on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker SKM, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 017670:KS. For SK Telecom shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at approximately $10 million, but it is relatively lower compared to shares listed in Korea.

For SK Telecom shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $75 million and market capitalization is above $14 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own SK Telecom shares listed in Korea include Causeway Capital Management, Macquarie Investment Management, Samsung Asset Management and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Update On Spin-Off Of Non-Mobile Businesses

In my past few articles on SK Telecom, I have stressed that the spin-off of the company's non-mobile businesses as separate listed entities is the key to narrowing or even eliminating the conglomerate discount assigned to SK Telecom. Earlier in February 2020, SK Telecom announced that a dual operating system has been implemented for its mobile and non-mobile businesses, which has paved the way for certain selected non-mobile businesses like SK Broadband, wavve (Over-The-Top media platform company), ADT Caps (security solutions company), and 11st (e-commerce platform company) to be eventually spun off and listed separately.

Unfortunately, challenging market conditions brought about by Covid-19 suggests that SK Telecom's spin-off plans could potentially be delayed. For example, The Korea Times reported that SK Telecom's CEO had indicated at the company's annual general meeting in end-February 2020 that the planned listing of SK Broadband could possibly be delayed by one year.

At the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020, SK Telecom provided key updates on the company's IPO plans for its non-mobile businesses. SK Telecom disclosed that "we are planning IPOs of SK Broadband and ADT Caps and other subsidiaries" and that "ONE store and ADT Caps" could be the first two non-mobile businesses to be spun off as separate listed entities.

A November 2019 Pulse News article referred to ONE store as "an integrated app market" comparable to Apple's (AAPL) App Store, which "was launched in 2016 in Korea through the alliance of the nation's three major mobile carriers" including SK Telecom. The same article also highlighted that ONE store was the second-largest app market in Korea for the 1H 2019 period with a market share of 11.9% ahead of the App Store, but still lagging behind Google Play which has a 78.6% market share. Separately, ADT Caps is South Korea's second-largest domestic security solutions company based on its 28% market share in 2017.

SK Telecom also mentioned at the recent 2Q 2020 earnings call that wavve, SK Broadband, and 11st, are the next in line to be spun off, after ADT Caps and ONE store. More importantly, as more of SK Telecom's non-mobile businesses are listed separately, it could help to improve the company's capital return to shareholders as discussed in the next section of the article.

Capital Return To Shareholders

SK Telecom hinted at the possibility of higher dividends for FY 2020 and beyond at its 1Q 2020 results briefing on May 9, 2020, noting that "if we were to opt for a different payout or dividend policy, I can say that it will gear toward a direction where the overall shareholder return volume will be greater than that of now." At the company's recent 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020, SK Telecom sang a similar tune, highlighting that "the annual dividend for 2020 compared to that of the last year, definitely has potential upside to it." Market consensus expects SK Telecom to increase dividends per share by +1% YoY and +2% YoY from KRW10,000 in FY 2019 to KRW10,086 in FY 2020 and KRW10,267 in FY 2021. SK Telecom offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.4% and 4.5%, respectively.

More importantly, the planned spin-off of SK Telecom's non-mobile businesses could be a key driver of increased dividends for its shareholders. SK Telecom disclosed at its recent 2Q 2020 earnings call that the company's future dividend payout will be reflective of "dividends collected from stable listed subsidiaries going forward." The company also added at the recent results briefing that "once these subsidiaries (non-mobile businesses that have yet to be listed) are listed and they pay out a regular dividend, then we believe SK Telecom shareholder volume will be increased accordingly."

As an example, SK Telecom's interim dividend of KRW1,000 per share for 1H 2020 was determined based on 50% of the dividends it collected from its listed memory chip producer subsidiary, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL) [000660:KS]. Notably, SK Hynix also committed to a new dividend policy at the start of 2020, "fixing the minimum dividend per share at 1,000 won and payout ratio at 5 percent of the annual free cash flow" as reported by The Korea Herald. SK Hynix's new dividend policy should provide support for SK Telecom's future dividends, even without considering the planned IPOs for the company's other non-mobile businesses.

More importantly, SK Telecom is considering share repurchases, which is a form of capital return to shareholders and also sends a strong signal about the stock's undervaluation. At the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020, SK Telecom emphasized that "management believes that it (current share price is at the low end of KRW200,000-KRW280,000 share price range in the past five years) is indeed undervalued" and noted that it is currently considering share repurchases and "if we were to carry out a share buyback, we will do that within 2020."

Valuation

SK Telecom trades at 5.2 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 4.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of KRW227,500 as of August 20, 2020. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 5.0 times and 4.9 times, respectively.

My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW303,755 implies a 33% upside from SK Telecom's share price of KRW227,500 as of August 20, 2020. I have also assumed an eventual removal of the conglomerate discount assigned to SK Telecom when the company's mobile and non-mobile businesses are separated via spin-offs.

Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation For SK Telecom

SK Telecom's Key Businesses Value Of Proportionate Stake (KRW trillion) Value Per Share (KRW) Assumptions Mobile Business 17.0 210,537 10 times estimated normalized operating income ONE store (52.7% stake) 0.3 3,263 Valuation based on financial investor's investment 11st (80.3% stake) 2.2 27,246 Valuation based on private equity fund's acquisition ADT Caps (55% stake) 0.7 8,694 SK Telecom's acquisition of ADT Caps in 2018 wavve (30% stake) 0.3 3,715 Valuation based on the convertible bond deal Merged broadband business (74.4% stake) 1.8 22,409 10 times estimated combined operating income SK Hynix (20.1% stake) 9.9 122,253 Market price Net Debt (as of end-2Q 2020) -7.6 -94,363 Total 303,755

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SK Telecom are a longer-than-expected time taken to unlock the value of its non-mobile businesses via spin-offs, and lower-than-expected dividends for FY 2020 and beyond.

