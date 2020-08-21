It has a healthy balance sheet, and the shares are not overly expensive in this market environment.

The company has a history of growth and steadily increasing finances, and we see no reasons for this to change anytime soon.

FormFactor is a leading supplier of advanced probe cards, and the demand for these is likely to grow faster than the growth of the overall semiconductor market.

FormFactor (FORM) is a leading producer of probe cards and engineering systems, used in semiconductor testing. We expect the company to do well because of:

The increased use of electronics in an ever-increasing number of devices.

The increased complexity of the electronics, increasing test intensity and the increasing use of advanced packaging, which means that the demand for probe cards rises faster than the overall semiconductor market growth.

FormFactor is the leader in advanced probe cards and has seen its finances improve over the years with increasing cash flows. The shares are not overly expensive in this market environment.

The company has done very well through organic growth and acquisitions:

Data by YCharts

GAAP results are at intervals marred by acquisition cost, but the trend is clearly up.

Growth

In a previous article, we identified a few secular tailwinds:

Increasing amount of electronics in ever more goods (IoT, Mobile, Datacenters, Automotive, etc.)

Increasing complexity of electronics (not only smaller nodes, but stuff like advanced packaging and multi-layered stacks, higher speeds and bandwidth, etc.)

Customer wins

Acquisitions

The demand for probe cards and other testing gear and services is increasing with the overall increased demand for electronics and the increasing complexity of the electronics. The latter makes testing increasingly difficult but increasingly essential at the same time, and this is shifting the market in favor of the most advanced players like FormFactor.

Companies need new probe cards when they change the designs of existing chips and/or introduce new chips, and when they move to a new process node (14nm, 10nm, 7nm, 5nm, etc.).

The longer existing designs remain fixed and on the same node, this tends to gradually reduce the need for testing. Another driver is the increased use of advanced packaging, as (from the Q2CC):

advanced packaging increases both test intensity, which expands the number of probe cards required for wafer out and test complexity which widens FormFactor’s competitive advantage.

While still mostly used in DRAM, it is also increasingly used in foundry and logic, but it still has a long runway ahead (like Intel's (INTC) upcoming 7nm chips, even if these are delayed) and is an important growth driver for the company.

An analyst noted that Teradyne (TER) stressed the importance of increased test intensity across the board, and here is what management responded (from the Q2CC):

given that we’re the interface between the ATE equipment built by Teradyne and Advantest and the customer chips on the wafer, there is a pretty direct correlation between the test intensity they see and the volume of required probe cards.

The increasing importance of advanced packaging and increased test intensity means that the demand for advanced probe cards is growing faster than the overall semiconductor market.

Customer wins

FormFactor is gaining market share. From the earnings deck:

The company, of course, has Intel as its main customer (good for 36.1% of revenues in Q2), but it also receives increasing business from the world's premier foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

This is one reason why management was relatively relaxed in the face of Intel's embarrassing delay of introducing 7nm chips and the possibility that it will outsource these.

In that (not all that probable) scenario, Taiwan Semiconductor will be the one getting Intel's business, so FormFactor is covered on both sides.

Management wasn't really worried about Intel's woes having a negative impact on demand from its biggest customer either - there are still numerous design changes being introduced, and the company is producing at several nodes (10nm and 14nm).

Acquisitions

The company acquired Advantest Corporation for $35 million, which (from the Q2CC):

brings several key enabling subcomponent technologies that reinforce FormFactor’s technology leadership. It also adds an emerging NAND flash probe card architecture that is currently qualified at one of the world’s leading memory manufacturers providing us the potential to be a more strategic supplier in mainstream NAND flash wafer test.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

Revenues were 14% higher compared to last year, and that was entirely due to probe cards to foundry and logic (from the 10-Q):

Systems suffered a little from the pandemic, as many research centers and universities were closed.

Outlook

From the earnings deck:

The Q3 midpoint is roughly $20 million up sequentially, of which $10 million comes from a resurgence from the DRAM market, which is in a cyclical upturn, and there are plenty of node changes. Much of the rest comes from foundry.

The company has closed in on its $650 million target model and will come with an updated model on its Investor Day.

Margins

Margins have tended to drift upwards:

Data by YCharts

Most notable was a retreat in system segment gross margin from 51.2% in Q1 to 44.6% in Q2, driven by lower sales, an unfavourable product mix and higher warranties, but this will correct itself in H2.

Company gross margin will slightly fall due to the increase in DRAM, which carries a slightly lower gross margin.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are $41.1 million (26% of revenue, down from 26% in Q1). OpEx will increase to $46-48 million in Q3 as a result of the acquisition, higher performance pay and the annual salary rise.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Free cash flow took a little bit of a hit from the acquisition of a building ($19 million was paid in Q2, the other $5 million was paid in Q1 already), and $18 million from a real estate loan.

The company is capacity-constrained, so it bought a 90,000-square foot building, which will be gradually increasing capacity starting in H1 2021.

Capex was $24.7 million. The company had $264 million of cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 and a total of $50 million in three term loans. In Q3, $35 million has been paid for the acquisition of Advantest. Dilution has been modest, coming from incentive pay:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analyst expect an EPS of $1.32 this year, rising to $1.46 next year. This put the company at 20x forward earnings, which we think is reasonable.

Conclusion

While the shares are not likely to take off in any immediate, let alone dramatic, fashion, we do think this is a solid long-term growth stock, as it has several things going for it:

Secular tailwinds; increasing electronic content in ever more stuff, increasing complexity of the electronics leveraging the company's capabilities and increasing testing necessity and intensity.

Slowly taking market share.

Gradually improving financials, most notably cash flow.

Strong balance sheet.

No obvious valuation concerns.

We would also argue that H2 is likely to be somewhat better than H1 with the continued strength in logic and foundry, and a cyclical upturn in DRAM. Acquisitions have gradually built out the company's capabilities and the market segments it can serve, the latest one (Advantest, in Q3) enabling the company to service the NAND flash probe card market, for instance.

If you are interested in similar small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a wachtlist of similar stocks. We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FORM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.