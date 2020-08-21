The latest income report shows a second quarter loss of $168 million from a derivative "mark-to-market" revaluation for Antero Resources (AR). This is a swing from a more than $300 million gain in the second quarter of the previous year. This derivative contract re-valuation is largely responsible for the greater than expected loss in the second quarter. However, the gain on contract values for the year still more than offsets the adjustment shown in revenue.

GAAP accounting has focused on revaluing derivative contracts every quarter. This really renders the income statement nearly useless. What investors really need is a selling price as well as revenue before and after derivative contracts that are actually settled. Otherwise revenue gyrates repeatedly as the futures market tries to figure out the effects of the coronavirus. Someday GAAP will actually figure out the necessary information needed by investors. Until then the only major industry that does not mark contracts to value is banks when it comes to mortgages.

In the meantime, the loss shown for the current year is actually far less. More importantly was the drop in cash flow from operating activities as management navigated the brutal second quarter.

Source: Antero Resources Second Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Net cash provided by operating activities received less boost from accrued revenue as happened in the previous year. Still the cash flow in the current year dropped significantly as second quarter prices were unusually weak from the coronavirus demand destruction. Management clearly made up some of the revenue loss by managing to cut costs significantly. However, the cash flow clearly has a ways to go currently.

Despite all the claims made about hedging, there is only so much an actual hedge can accomplish. Pricing is generally poor and has been for awhile. Much of the industry is now engaged in a major cost cutting initiative in a desperate attempt to restore industry profitability at lower prices. Antero Resources appears to be well on its way to making adequate returns at much lower pricing in the future. That bodes very well for the company as the current recovery from the coronavirus demand destruction continues.

Cash Expenses

It is a given that "no one" makes money at the current commodity pricing levels. Therefore cash expense is very important as well as any hedging protection.

Source: Antero Resources Second Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Note that the weighted average price dropped $.43 per MCFE while costs declined $.21 MCFE. Even though costs did not "keep pace" with the revenue drop, the company (after hedging) still had a significantly positive contribution to cash flow in one of the more brutal industry quarters. The price declines in ethane and other natural gas liquids clearly rendered the "value added" strategy "out of order" for the time being.

One of the more interesting successes is the hedging program. Previous articles noted that the company entered the year with almost $5 billion in hedging profits since the company went public. This fiscal year it currently appears that the company exceeded that amount. Significant profitability of the hedging program over time means that lenders will count hedging profits at this company as part of the earnings. Interestingly a "zero sum" hedging program would not count towards profits in the eyes of lenders because there is no profits over time.

Debt

Critics may note that the asset monetization program is on target but the debt reduction program is behind the original goal. That is to be expected with a rough second quarter.

Source: Antero Resources Second Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The company is heading towards a debt reduction of nearly $200 million by repurchasing its debt on the open market. Despite the overwhelming success of (what is clearly an outlier) program, Mr. Market persists with a bond market value discount. This clearly provides management the opportunity to repurchase more bonds at a discount and report further gains from this operation as a result.

More debt reduction will happen as the asset sales program progresses.

At this point, the retirement of the 2021 bond issue when it becomes due can be easily handled by the remaining credit line. The 2022 bond issue is also being purchased at a discount down to a manageable level. The savings on the redemptions of these bonds provide some extra "wiggle room" in an industry where financial maneuvering room is needed until commodity pricing fully recovers.

Extra "Profits"

This company has several profit centers rarely seen throughout the industry. The commodity operation as noted above has been tremendously successful since the company went public.

Next would be the creation and periodic sales of holdings in Antero Midstream (AM). The ownership of shares in Antero Midstream provides about $80 million per quarter in needed cash flow during a time of commodity price weakness. Periodic sales of the Antero Midstream shares have also aided liquidity in the past.

Last would be the savings by purchasing large amounts of outstanding bonds on the open market. That has resulted in more than $150 million in "gains on retirement" of these bonds and a considerable interest savings because the bank line has a far lower interest rate than the bonds.

Ratings companies are not particularly fond of much of this and certainly do not place a lot of long term value on any of it but the midstream holdings. However, the midstream holdings reduce earnings volatility and assure a minimum cash flow during times like the current when commodity prices are very weak.

As far as investors are concerned, this company continually has just a little more liquidity and cash flow from some unconventional sources. This definitely makes navigating the downturn a lot easier. This company is finding an extra $100 million or so from time to time over the competition. During a brutal second quarter, any extra gains or cash is important. This company had gains from debt retirement and cash from the hedging.

Conclusion

Mr. Market wants to see adequate profitability and cash flow from operations. Until that happens the stock remains in the doghouse. But while in the doghouse, this management has found some ways to make a little extra. That adds a little security to the current situation.

Source: Antero Resources Second Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides

In the meantime, just like the competition, this management is working very hard to reduce costs. The Marcellus features some of the more expensive wells in the industry. Nonetheless, the cost of wells drilled appears to be about to go below $8 million in the second half of the fiscal year. That is a significant cost hurdle.

Some of these costs will rise during an industry recovery as the savings came from reduced service company rates during the downturn. Others, appears to be permanent. Drilling time, for example appears to be heading quite a bit lower in the near future. No guarantees of course.

The net accomplishment means that this industry will be profitable at steadily lower commodity prices. Some volume growth in the current fiscal year may also aid the lower cash flow. Longer term, the ability to have a cost advantage to add to the profitable hedging program and the superior market program should ensure long term company profitability in a notoriously volatile industry.

In the meantime, investors are probably thankful that the second quarter is now in the rearview mirror. Many hope that the coronavirus challenges do not engender a repeat in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR AM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.