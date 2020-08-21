Despite some poorly timed contrarian value investments in malls, office, hotels and midstream energy, the majority of their investment funds show eye-popping IRRs.

Strong historic fee-earning AUM growth at both Blackstone and Brookfield Asset Management point to reliable earnings growth in the quarters to come.

Private equity is a good asset class to hold in order to take advantage of sell-offs in the public and private markets.

I last wrote about Blackstone (BX) in October 2019 after the stock had taken an 11.5% haircut in a week’s time, settling in at around $46 a share. I argued that while the stock is a great long-term buy-and-hold, outperforming the broad market by around 27% in the trailing year meant that it was no longer a great value. Blackstone then went on to reach as high as $64 per share before the pandemic brought the whole market crashing down.

In the chart above, you can see that except for KKR & Co. (KKR), the top private equity firms (BX is blue, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is red) have underperformed the market (in purple) YTD. This is most likely due to its heavy allocation to tech and growth, which have been trouncing value, real estate and energy, which make up a good portion of private equity target investments.

The business model of private equity mainly revolves around accumulating the most cash and investments as possible through fundraising so that you can then earn base and performance fees from those assets. The base management fees, typically around 2%, are highly predictable, as they do not require any sort of performance in order for them to be earned. Coupled with long lockup periods (5-10 years) before capital can be withdrawn, a significant amount of the business is predictable.

In addition to this predictable base rate of fees, there are also performance fees and carried interest. Simply put, upon achieving some agreed-upon performance hurdle, say 7-8% return, Blackstone is entitled to somewhere around 20% of the excess profits as incentive. This part of the business, while lucrative, is not as predictable, and we have recently seen a decent write-down to unrealized carried interest and expected future performance fees. Blackstone may also make its own equity investments either in its funds or outside of them, but this is a tiny part of the company's balance sheet.

If the most important part of the business comes from fees earned on Assets Under Management, that’s where we should focus our attention. Some funds are not immediately subjected to fees, which is why total AUM differs from fee-earning AUM. While this will eventually become fee-bearing AUM, I choose to focus on the latter.

Image from BX Q2 supplement

Total fee-earning AUM increased 12% YoY, which is pretty fantastic growth. Predictably, the Hedge Fund and Credit & Insurance AUM actually contracted, which follows their relative underperformance of the other segments.

Valuation

Let’s try to come up with a way to value the business so we know if it’s an okay time to buy shares. For this, I am going to borrow Brookfield’s valuation approach:

Image from BAM Q2 2020 supplemental

Inputting the approximate numbers for Blackstone based on TTM:

Annualized fee-related earnings of ~$2 billion x 25 = $50 billion

Target carried interest (estimated) of ~$2.5 billion x 10 = $25 billion

Accumulated Carried Interest (unrealized performance allocations) = ~$4.7 billion

Investments = $19 billion

Cash = $2 billion

Debt and liabilities = $16.3 billion

Total plan value ~$84.4 billion

677 million shares outstanding

Per share value = $124.67

If you take the BAM view of BX, shares are selling for ~42% of proper value.

If you take a more conservative (realistic) valuation that suggests perhaps 15x fee-related earnings and 5x target carried interest, you wind up closer to $52 billion, or $76.80 per share. This more readily passes the sniff test, and Blackstone’s current share price of $52.50 ($64 before the pandemic) assigned by Mr. Market more or less agrees.

Reasons who Blackstone may struggle to ever receive proper valuation include the company's lumpy earnings and distribution as well as its complex business model. The market hates things that it can’t understand and craves high visibility. In a business where your income is directly tied to daily fluctuating investments and where many capital deployments go under the radar, earnings reports are always a crapshoot. Blackstone has also wisely gone with a variable distribution model for the dividend, which means that the company will never be paying out more in dividends than what it earns. While this means that it is good steward of capital and will focus on growing the business, many investors hate the unpredictable nature of the dividend and often view any reduction as a “cut”. This may steer income investors, or those that lack proper research, away from the stock.

Why I Prefer Brookfield

Blackstone, despite its lumpy earnings over the years, has done very well, and a vast majority of its funds have big internal rates of return. However, I would rather own BAM, and do so, because of its focus on owning equity stakes in permanent investment vehicles. BAM’s “kids” include:

Image from BAM Q2 2020 supplemental

In case the picture is hard to read:

53% of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - REIT holdings

52% of Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) / (BEPC) - Solar, wind and hydro power

30% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Notable cell tower and data center holdings

63% of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) - Industrial

While BPY’s REIT holdings have not performed well during the turbulent market, as they hold a good chunk of mall and office, the rest of the assets are incredibly resistant to market changes and represent critical, hard assets. While Blackstone has focused recently on midstream energy, hotel and industrial acquisitions, I prefer the higher concentration of “less flashy” infrastructure.

Base management fees of these entities, along with Incentive Distribution Rights, equate to roughly $1 billion a year in cash flow for BAM. Dividends from these subsidiaries came in at $1.4 billion over the past year. That’s a lot of money earned for relatively little effort.

BAM and BX had a down quarter due to some temporary loss of revenue (rents), mark-to-market valuations, and reduced performance fees. However, unlike BX, BAM had plenty of cash to pay the admittedly lower dividend from free cash flow. Q2 FAD came in at $605 million, and the dividend paid out totaled $181 million for a payout ratio of ~30%. BX suffered a drop in distributable earnings of 23% ($0.57 -> $0.43 per share YoY), and the dividend followed ($0.48 -> $0.37 per share). While BX’s 2.8% dividend yield is twice as high as BAM’s paltry 1.4% yield, you can be certain that Brookfield can easily cover, and most likely raise it in the near future, while Blackstone’s dividend is not as reliable.

Potential Tailwinds

Another reason to invest in private equity with their large real estate portfolios is that we may see a shift in valuation of properties when the panic stops. As the 10-year treasury rate has fallen, the cap rates on virtually every real estate class has stayed abnormally high, reflecting the risk that investors see in the asset class.

Source

As the 20-year high spread eventually starts to get back to more historic norms, you will see property prices shoot higher. This works in much the same way as a couple looking to buy a home can afford to buy a more expensive house when mortgage rates fall. In an era of treasury bond yields that are not much above zero percent, we could witness a rush to find yield.

As CEO Bruce Flatt of BAM recently discussed, a 100-basis point drop in property cap rates would add about $20 worth of value to BAM share price.

Summary

You can’t really go wrong with either private equity firm, and you could always just own both. Now that Blackstone is a corporation, you don’t have to fill out the dreaded K-1 form at tax time. Brookfield is technically a Canadian company, so unless you hold it in a tax-deferred account such as a Roth IRA, you’ll have to pay the 15% foreign withholding tax.

Market corrections tend to hit private equity a little harder in the short term due to their performance fee earnings going down, and this recent market downturn was particularly punishing to real estate and energy holdings. However, private equity tends to make a stellar rebound as they pour their massive amounts of dry powder ($156 billion for BX, $77 billion for BAM) to work. As this capital gets deployed, both firms will see fee-related earnings increase. As a long-term investor, you are almost cheering on market crashes with these two in your portfolio.

Based upon the more conservative estimates of their worth, my 1-year price targets for Blackstone is the aforementioned $76, and Brookfield Asset Management comes in at $45.

