It appears unlikely that their dividend can be reinstated until they deleverage, which appears likely to take five to seven years.

Introduction

It was only slightly less than a year ago that I previously warned that Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) was unprepared for an economic downturn. Whilst this proved correct, I must say that the extent of pain felt due to the severe Covid-19 economic downturn was obviously worse than expected. This caused their debt to expand rapidly and resulted in their dividend being suspended. Sadly, it appears that shareholders will have a prolonged wait whilst they deleverage before seeing financial stability returned along with their previous dividends.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

After looking at their cash flow performance during the first half of 2020, the reasoning behind their decision to suspend their dividend is clearly evident. Not only was their free cash flow negative, but considerably more alarmingly, so was their operating cash flow at negative $820m. The observant reader may notice that it was also negative during the first half of 2019 due to working capital movements. However, even if these impacts are removed, their operating cash flow during the first half of 2020 was still negative $463m versus positive $429m one year prior.

When looking further ahead into the future, there are significant uncertainties surrounding when operating conditions will improve and by extension, when their free cash flow will improve. Life may be somewhat normalizing in certain areas of the world, but the underlying issue has not been fixed with still a high number of new global Covid-19 cases, as the graph included below displays.

The primary takeaway from reviewing their historical cash flow performance is their ability to generate free cash flow during normal operating conditions. Whilst this varied across the years of 2017-2019, it still averaged $235m and thus this will form the basis for the following analysis of their ability to deleverage.

Whilst their capital structure remained broadly unchanged leading up to 2020, this naturally could not last long given their negative operating cash flow. Not only did their net debt increase a significant 25.66% during the first half of 2020 alone, their equity also decreased a material 33.70% simultaneously. Given this combination, it is completely impossible that their leverage did not increase and the extent that they will be required to deleverage will depend on their broader leverage situation.

When looking at these financial metrics, it can be seen that they entered this downturn with already moderate leverage at the end of 2019. Whilst this may not have been problematic for some companies with economically resilient earnings, this is not the case for a tire company. Following their collapsing earnings and soaring net debt, their leverage has clearly expanded into the very high territory. Given their very high leverage, it will be important that their liquidity at least remains adequate to ensure that they can remain a going concern throughout these tough times.

This situation naturally means that they will need to deleverage before they can materially reinstate their dividends, which unfortunately appears likely to be a prolonged process. The extent that they deleverage will ultimately depend upon their future earnings and to illustrate the point, it will be optimistically assumed that their EBITDA recovers to its average from 2017-2019 of $1.803b. At the barest minimum, this would require them to repay the entirety of the additional net debt that they incurred during the first half of 2020 at $1.22b. Based on their previously discussed historical cash flow performance, it would take slightly over five years. Due to the optimistic nature of these assumptions, investors should expect at least a five-to-seven-year wait and thus their ability to reinstate their dividends is clearly limited.

When reviewing these financial metrics, it appears that their liquidity is adequate with a current ratio of 1.17 and a cash ratio of 0.22. Due to their prospects for a continued cash outflow, it was positive to see that they took actions to boost their access to debt markets through reinstating a $2b credit facility, which should help smooth out any continued bumps in the road. Thankfully, this means that they are likely to remain a going concern; however, it does not completely relieve the pressure to deleverage before reinstating any material dividends. One final aspect that further boosts their ability to outlive this downturn is that they do not face any material debt maturities until 2023, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2020 10-Q SEC Filing.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, they appear likely to survive this downturn but the scars will last for quite a long time. Even once operating conditions recover, it will likely take around five years for them to reduce the additional debt just from the first half of 2020 alone. On one hand, they might offer a solid contrarian investment opportunity but given their very high leverage and general operating uncertainties, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s Q2 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

