Whilst their liquidity has deteriorated slightly during their third quarter of 2020, thankfully, it still remains adequate and thus they should be capable of remaining a going concern.

This reduction was done to reduce their high leverage, which should be accomplished in three to five years and thus provides them with a solid ability to reinstate their previous distributions.

Introduction

When Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) recently released their results for their third quarter of fiscal year 2020 following their decision to halve their distributions. This was a risk that I previously warned was a real possibility, but at least they still offer unitholders a high yield of around 9%. This article provides an update covering both their ability to sustain their new lower distributions as well as their ability to reinstate their previous distributions in the future.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Whilst SPH's economic sensitivity may be on the lower than average side, this rating was deemed to be average since they are impacted by seasonal weather conditions that counteract any other benefit.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Their historical distribution coverage increased significantly following a previous distribution reduction in 2017 and averaged a strong 125.15% across 2018-2019. This history of strong distribution coverage actually sets the scene for them to be reinstated one day in the future and sustain their new lower distributions, as it indicates that they were fundamentally affordable and did not require debt-funding. When looking at the first nine months of their 2020 fiscal year, SPH's operating cash flow held up very well despite the broad economic turmoil. This further supports their ability to reinstate their distributions in the future, but was nonetheless still insufficient to save it from being reduced. The following statement from management during their third quarter of 2020 conference call answers the question behind their reasoning to reduce their distributions.

“This reduction will provide an incremental 75 million of excess cash flow, it will significantly enhance our distribution coverage, it will provide excess liquidity to accelerate our debt reduction efforts. And importantly, it will provide enhanced financial flexibility to support our growth initiatives…”

- Suburban Propane Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call.

Since the primary reason behind SPH halving their distributions was to deleverage, it thereby means that assessing their capital structure, leverage and liquidity will be instrumental in determining when their previous distributions can be reinstated. Whilst they are flagging their growth initiatives, given the incredibly uncertain operating conditions thanks to this Covid-19 pandemic, it will be assumed these fail to increase their earnings to remain conservative and thus provide a margin of safety.

Following this distribution reduction, SPH will have more cash available to expedite deleveraging. To remain conservative, it feels sensible to base any future scenarios on their average free cash flow from 2017-2019 of $166m. Based on their latest outstanding unit count of 62,146,403, their new quarterly distributions of $0.30 per unit should cost them $75m per annum. When these two factors are combined, it indicates that they should at least have $91m per annum to deleverage.

Image Source: Author.

Since nothing material has changed regarding the company's capital structure, I will simply restate the finding from my previous analysis for any new readers. Throughout the last three and half years there have been no major changes to their capital structure and thus their net debt has remained broadly unchanged.

Image Source: Author.

Due to the seasonality in SPH's earnings as a result of their reliance on cold winter conditions, their financial metrics for the first nine months of 2020 are favorably skewed and thus should be ignored. Since their net debt has remained broadly the same with the end of 2019, it stands to reason that their results for 2019 are still valid to make judgments.

These financial metrics show that the company has high leverage, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.51 and interest coverage of only 1.91 for 2019. The maximum level for their net debt-to-EBITDA to consider their leverage only moderate would be under 3.50, which it clearly exceeds by a material margin.

It would seem reasonable that SPH would want to at least reduce leverage sufficiently so that their net debt-to-EBITDA sits around 3.50, which based on their EBITDA from 2019 of $272m would require their net debt to reduce to $951m. This would represent a decrease of $270m and based on the previously discussed free cash flow estimates, this would take around three years and thus their ability to reinstate their previous distribution appears solid. Since they may elect to either deleverage further or deploy capital elsewhere, this could end up taking five years but considering unitholders will receive an 8% distribution yield whilst they wait, this is not overly problematic.

Image Source: Author.

Although SPH's liquidity has deteriorated during their third quarter of 2020 versus the second quarter, it still remains adequate. The biggest difference was their current ratio that decreased from a decent 0.81 to a rather low 0.61; meanwhile, their relatively low cash balance leaves them reliant on their $500m credit facility. Since they have already drawn $110m and $63m of letters of credit, they have a further $327m remaining available, which should be sufficient to ensure they remain a going concern. One final consideration helping their liquidity is that they are not facing any debt maturities until June 2024 at the earliest, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Suburban Propane Partners’ Q3 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

Whilst this distribution reduction is undoubtedly undesirable, it thankfully does not appear to signal further pain for unitholders and most importantly, they also have a solid ability to reinstate it within three to five years. Since nothing material appears to have changed since my previous rating, I still believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

