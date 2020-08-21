On Emerging Markets, The Dollar And Oakmark Int'l

The continued dramatic outperformance of the top five companies within the S&P 500 is likely keeping some allocations away from emerging markets given the performance differential.

The emerging markets had a solid July 2020, up roughly 7% depending on the proxy you use.

First the weekly chart of UUP:

Curious as to how UUP acted in 2016, and then before President Obama was re-elected in 2012, UUP bottomed almost exactly four years ago, during the week of August 23rd, 2020, prior to President Trump's surprise election, remaining strong through December 2012. Prior to President Obama's re-election, UUP peaked in July 2012 and weakened throughout the rest of the year. As a caveat, there was a major Greek referendum that July 2012, where the Greeks chose austerity rather than leaving the EU, so that could have had something to do with the change in the direction of the US dollar.

You can't draw any conclusions from two data points, but I wanted to show the longer chart.

Emerging Markets

The emerging markets had a solid July 2020, up roughly 7% depending on the proxy you use. The rapid slide in the US dollar has helped as - per one source - the correlation between a weak dollar and EM outperformance is 65%.

We've written about the EMs over the years, (here, here and here), and - at present - the asset class represents a "value" or non-momentum offset to our large-cap tech and growth concentration, which as everyone outside of Siberia knows continues to generate alpha and is a substantial part of the S&P 500's return the last five years.

In fact to hold EMs has cost client accounts dearly, but it's a necessary complement to what is working now.

Reading our previous posts on the subject, it was in Q1 '16 where EEM and VWO had their first 10-year negative return in, well, years. That was our initial investment, but it was a small 2-3% of accounts, but the ETFs returned 35-40% that year. We added more in 2018 and last year, and still today, still taking bite-sized increments of VWO and OAKIX (Oakmark International is really a developed non-US market play).

Here is an excellent article from Ben Carlson of the Ritholtz Wealth team published Monday, August 17th, 2020, part of which was taken from the DataTrek Research team's August 12th post on Big-Tech around the globe.

Ben makes a good case for emerging markets in a traditional portfolio.

Here is why I continue to like the asset class and more VWO:

VWO historical return data:

SPY historical return data:

The key metric is the 10-year "average, annual" return for SPY versus VWO or the 13% vs 3% return differential.

Emerging markets are out of favor as reflected by poor sentiment, and Covid-19 has dealt the asset class a severe blow given that many of these countries do not have the quality health care systems that the US and other developed countries have. VWO and OAKIX represent uncorrelated holdings for the growthier positions in client accounts.

What About Oakmark International?

As of the end of July 2020, Oakmark International was still down 21% and the fund's percentile rank was still at the wrong end of the extreme, but David Herro was Morningstar's Portfolio Manager of the Decade from 2000 to 2010, much of it due to China and its annual GDP growth of 15% per year right up until 2008-2009, but David Herro is your classic value investor in what is an out-of-favor asset class, which means that new buys of the fund here likely have less downside, and with patience, more upside than any time in the last 20 years.

Since the March 23rd lows in the S&P 500, the emerging and international markets have improved, with the weaker dollar helping the last few months.

Summary/conclusion: The dollar has bounced sharply the last few days as the greenback hit the lower end of long trading ranges, but even if it stabilizes here, the weakening of the dollar the last few months should help the asset class. Trying to consider the US election and the impact on the dollar, although much depends on the Congressional composition, a re-elected president should - all other things being equal - likely lead to a stronger dollar since you would think the president would continue the low-tax, less-regulatory, pro-business agenda. A Biden Presidency, which likely means higher taxes, is a tougher call.

Clients' total allocation between VWO and Oakmark International is roughly 8-10% of the accounts. The continued dramatic outperformance of the top five companies within the S&P 500 is likely keeping some allocations away from emerging markets given the performance differential, but if you think about what happened in 1999 and early 2000, when the rotation came, it came quickly.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.