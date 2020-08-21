Shares trading at a discount to historical averages and well below overvalued US utility stocks.

Fortress balance sheet with A rated credit allows the company to pursue acquisition opportunities if they arise.

Dividend yields 6% and has been raised since listing for 23 years in a row.

Thesis

My personal investing goal is a high-yielding income portfolio that will cover my expenses in retirement. So for my personal portfolio, I look for dividend-paying companies offering a high but sustainable yield with inflation-beating growth potential.

With bonds yielding next to nothing, income investors have to look to the stock market to generate meaningful income. Whilst no stock is a bond equivalent investment, utilities come close due to the cash flows being regulated and therefore more stable.

CK Infrastructure Holdings (OTCPK:CKISY) (OTCPK:CKISF) owns a broadly diversified portfolio of utility assets across the globe. The company receives dividends from the assets it owns and distributes it to shareholders whilst also using the cash for profitable acquisitions.

This strategy has helped the company to pay investors growing dividends for 23 years now. The company has an A rated balance sheet, pays a well-covered 6% dividend, and is trading well below the hefty valuations of most US-based utilities.

The Company

CK Infrastructure Holdings is a global infrastructure and utility investment company. It owns a global portfolio of stable, cash-flow-generating utility companies as well as some infrastructure assets.

The company grows through two main avenues:

Maximising the return potential from its portfolio of assets through optimising the business performance and extending loans to the businesses.

Making strategic acquisitions where the company believes it can make an internal rate of return in excess of 9%.

Source: CK Infrastructure Holdings Earnings Report

*All figures are in HKD and for the HK-listed share price.

Dividend

CK Infrastructure Holdings has a very impressive dividend growth track record, which is rare for a non-US company. Since its listing on 1996, the company has raised the dividend every year. CKI is very close to achieving the coveted Dividend Aristocrat status.

The current dividend is yielding 6% and has grown at a CAGR pace of 7.5% since 2000. Whilst going forward, the dividend growth is likely to stay in the low single digits without acquisitions, the dividend cover remains strong.

The TTM earnings payout ratio is 75%.

Source: CK Infrastructure Holdings Earnings Report

Balance Sheet

The company has a rock-solid balance sheet. Net debt to equity is 16%, and the company had HKD 15.7 billion in cash at the time of the latest earnings report.

As a result, S&P assigns a credit rating of A/Stable to CK Infrastructure Holdings. The strong balance sheet allows the company to pursue acquisition opportunities as they arise.

Valuation

CK Infrastructure is currently trading at 12.64 forward earnings. Compared to its five-year historical average valuation of 14.25, the stock is currently 11% undervalued. Morningstar assigns CK infrastructure Holdings with a 61 HKD fair value rating, which suggests 33% undervaluation. CKI is also currently trading 13% below book value.

Risks

The biggest headwind for CK Infrastructure is the regulatory resets for its UK assets. The latest renewals have seen allowed returns revised sharply downward, which will limit the company's growth potential over the next couple of years.

With many of CKI's UK businesses set to enter discussions for new price control deals over the next couple of years, the outcome of those deals will impact CK Infrastructure's profits significantly.

Whilst growth from UK assets is likely to slow down, CKI can still comfortably cover its generous 6% dividend and can look to grow through acquisitions from its low-leverage position. Source: CK Infrastructure Holdings Presentation

Currency risk should also be taken into account as CKI receives income from its assets in various currencies. Acquisition plans can be thwarted due to political reasons, so political risk to CKI's business also exists.

Summary

CK Infrastructure Holdings offers income investors a 6% yield from globally diversified assets that provide regulated cash flows. Whilst the UK regulatory resets are reducing CKI's profitability, it remains in a strong position to afford its dividend payments whilst having dry powder for pursuing acquisition opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CKISY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the HK-listed shares (ticker 1038).