Vertex is long in the tooth as a company, but new to the public market.

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

A Brief Introduction to Vertex, Inc

Vertex, Inc (VERX) is a family-owned software company based King of Prussia, PA. It provides tax software with a focus on indirect taxes. Established in 1978, the company commenced trading on the NASDAQ exchange on 29 July this year.

The company is very much not a hot, GAAP-lossmaking cloud stock in the modern idiom. It's an old-style enterprise software business with solid growth and solid EBITDA margins. The reason it's a compelling prospect is that together with competitor Avalara (AVLR) it represents a fairly pure-play way to invest in the growth of the indirect tax software segment. And indirect taxes, usually sales taxes, are of rising importance and complexity worldwide due to the ongoing march of e-commerce or distance selling. Companies selling goods and services over the Internet require indirect tax software capability in order to correctly assess and file the right amount of sales tax in the right territory at the right time.

Here's the numbers, down to EBITDA level on a quarterly basis. They come from the company's S-1 as it is yet to file earnings. (Note, the S-1 uses an adjusted EBITDA measure, we prefer our own as it's easier to compare across our coverage universe. For us EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation & Amortization + Stock Based Comp).

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

We've color coded the highlights. Revenue growth has been strong of late; gross margin is poor for a software company - we'll learn more about why that is once earnings are published - and the company achieves mid-teens EBITDA margins, ignoring stock-based comp.

Right now VERX is valued as follows:

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

At an EV/TTM revenue multiple of 12x and a TTM revenue growth rate of 19%, the stock looks sensibly priced within the overall cloud software market.

Why Buy Now?

As everyone knows, cloud software stocks are overheated. Money has rushed into this cohort of asset-light, low-capex, often cash-generative stocks as the physical economy has struggled since the Covid crisis hit. Surely then a time to avoid buying into a new name - better to sit tight and wait for a better day? Well, maybe. There's always a better day than today. At some point the Fed will ease up on the risk asset subsidy program, or else it won't but something will come out of left field to negate it. And when that happens, that will most certainly be a better day than today to buy stocks.

However, on the assumption that the market isn't going to implode tomorrow, we think the timing on VERX could work well as a buy today. We're approaching the time when the IPO quiet period ends; that is expected to be 7 September. At that point the banks involved in the IPO will begin to issue analyst reports and price targets on the stock. And since the stock is trading at unchallenging multiples of revenue and EBITDA vs. its peers, and since it is growing well, we think those reports may be positive.

This is hardly a secret. The market knows this. Here's VERX's price movements since IPO.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

We make no claim to expertise in technical analysis but to us that looks like a stock which has tested its IPO highs on a number of occasions and most recently managed to break out above those highs, before falling back a little. And it looks like a stock which is making lower lows. Lower lows, one higher high, supportive market background as the Fed keeps buying, revenue growth has a tailwind from the secular growth of e-commerce and the taxation thereof, and a possible catalyst from analyst notes and price targets - taken together we think this is a stock which could deliver some near-term gains.

For that reason we're at Buy.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 20 August 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVLR, VERX. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in VERX and AVLR.