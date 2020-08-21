Yet, our analysis suggests that Unibail will survive this crisis, and that its shares are deeply undervalued.

Sentiment is extremely bearish as a result of the impact of the current health crisis on the company's operations and future prospects.

Unibail is in the doghouse with investors, being down over 70% year to date.

Here is a brief update of our investment thesis on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) (OTCPK:UNRDY) (OTC:URMCY), following the publication of 1H20 results on July 29th.

Undoubtedly, the first half of 2020 has been extremely difficult for Unibail, as well as its peers. The current public health crisis forced the company to close most of its shopping centers starting in March, for an average of 67 days. As a result, footfall and tenant sales plummeted by approx. 40% YoY. A number of these tenants were forced to declare bankruptcy, affecting some 400 stores globally, which pushed Unibail’s vacancy rate up to 7.1%. All in, this greatly impacted Unibail’s ability to collect rent, which declined to 67% for 1H20 (38% for 2Q20, and 50% for the month of July) due to rent relief and deferral agreements, as well as overdue rent.

So, this is undoubtedly an extremely difficult operating environment. Let’s examine how it impacted Unibail’s financial performance.

As shown below, like-for-like (LFL) net rental income for 1H20 declined -14% YoY. Convention & exhibition centers got absolutely demolished, declining over -70%, as all events were either cancelled or delayed once the crisis started. Shopping centers, which represent nearly 90% of Unibail’s earnings, also suffered greatly as described above, down over -11%. As of June 30th, nearly all EU centers were open again, but only 77% of U.S. stores. The company has indicated that encouragingly, footfall seems to have gradually recovered to approx. 80% of pre-crisis levels for centers that have reopened, with the exception of very large urban centers that are still lagging. Lastly, offices & others were stable on a like-for-like basis, but down over -30% as a result of divestments.

Overall, recurring net income came in at EUR 667 m, or adjusted recurring (AR EPS) of EUR 4.82 per share, down -27% YoY.

Source: 1H20 presentation

Balance sheet first

Given the situation, current and prospective investors would do well to consider the company’s balance sheet first and foremost. What is the firm’s current financial condition, and how much flexibility does it have to weather the current crisis and adapt to the fast-changing world of retail?

The table below provides a snapshot of Unibail’s financial position as of the end of June.

Unibail financial position Gross financial debt € 27.4 b Total available liquidity, of which € 12.7 b Cash & equivalents € 3.4 b Undrawn credit lines € 9.3 b Weighted average debt maturity 8.5 years Weighted average cost of debt 1.7% Approx. € 500 m p.a. Loan-to-value 41.5% Max. 60% Interest coverage ratio 4.2x Min. 2.0x S&P rating A- Negative outlook Moody’s rating A2 Negative outlook

Source: Unibail 1H20 financial report

In view of the dire operating environment, the company took a number of actions to preserve liquidity in 1H20. It raised capital on the debt markets (EUR 2.2 b), deferred non-essential CAPEX (EUR 500 m), reduced its development pipeline (EUR 1.6 b), cancelled the final dividend (EUR 750 m), and implemented cost-saving measures (EUR 60 m p.a.).

We view Unibail’s issuance of three bonds in April and June for a total of EUR 2.15 b as somewhat reassuring, as it demonstrated that for the time being, the company is able to secure additional debt financing at a reasonable cost. The three bonds have an average coupon of 2.27% and an average maturity of 9.3 years.

At the end of the reporting period, Unibail’s gross financial debt of EUR 27.4 b had an average maturity of 8.5 years and an average cost of 1.7%. The interest coverage ratio stood at 4.2x, well above the debt covenant of minimum 2.0x, and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 41.5%. The company indicates that the gross market value (GMV) of its properties, which declined 5.1% in 1H20 on an LFL basis, would have to fall another 30% to reach the LTV covenant of 60% max. Total liquidity of EUR 12.7 b covered debt maturities up until 2024. Despite their downgrade and negative outlook, the rating agencies maintain a solid credit rating for the company’s outstanding bonds.

Source: 1H20 presentation

Overall, we believe that the risk of bankruptcy or Unibail breaching its debt covenants is quite low. The company has enough near-term liquidity and is still able to access capital markets at good rates for the time being. To a lesser extent, it has additional levers with asset disposals, its development pipeline, the dividend, as well as cost-cutting measures. But really, the biggest question is what about recurring earnings and cash flows?

Earnings scenarios

In highly unpredictable times, it helps to think probabilistically about various scenarios. Likewise, it makes sense not only to try and figure out how much Unibail is worth, but also what the current share price implies in terms of the level of earnings that the company can sustain.

In 1H20, Unibail generated a recurring net income of EUR 667 m. We estimate that the quarterly run rate for 2Q20 was approx. EUR 230 m, or EUR 920 m annualized. That’s down nearly 50% QoQ from 2019 levels. What essentially amounts to an indefinite extrapolation of 2Q20 results, in other words, a persistent severe health crisis, forms our bear-case scenario.

Our base case reflects a timid recovery, with the remaining shopping malls gradually re-opening, and a recovery in footfall, tenant sales, and collection rates. Financially speaking, this base case echoes the performance of 1H20. Overall, a fairly pessimistic base-case scenario.

Our bull case is based on the assumption of a near-complete normalization of the operating environment, although it still falls short of the results achieved by the company these last 5 years. This accounts for the manner in which the current health crisis has accelerated the previously existing structural challenges facing certain segments of the retail space.

Source: Unibail annual reports, Oyat estimates

Valuation

With that in mind, we can start to ask ourselves how much Unibail is worth, based on recurring earnings, what that implies about the net asset value of its properties, as well as the kind of dividend level that the company could start paying out again in the future.

If we look at recurring earnings, applying a 10x multiple would yield the following fair values per share according to our three scenarios. Note that this multiple is well below the average P/AR EPS multiple of the past economic cycle, which is in the mid-teens.

Bear case Base case Bull case Recurring net income (EUR m) p.a. 920 1’250 1’500 Per share 6.40 8.70 10.50 Fair value @ 10x PE 64 87 105 Upside 70% 130% 180% P/E multiple @ current share price 6.3x 4.6x 3.8x

If we assume that the company would eventually resume payout of 90% of recurring earnings, which is close to the long-term average payout, we can see below that the current dividend yields would be highly attractive, ranging from 14% to 22% for our bear and bull scenario. Using a one-stage dividend discount model that assumes zero long-term growth and a cost of equity of 8%, the fair values for our three scenarios range from EUR 72 to EUR 118.

Bear case Base case Bull case Recurring net income (EUR m) p.a. 920 1’250 1’500 Per share 6.40 8.70 10.50 @ 90% payout 5.10 6.95 8.40 Yield at current share price of € 40 14% 20% 24% Fair value: DDM with 8% CoE, 0% growth 72 98 118 Upside 80% 145% 195%

Last, the company published a set of new valuation metrics as per the recommendations of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), including:

The Net Reinstatement Value (NRV), which assumes that entities never sell assets and aims to represent the value required to rebuild the entity.

The Net Tangible Assets (NTA), which assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallizing certain levels of unavoidable deferred taxes.

The Net Disposal Value (NDV), which represents the shareholders’ value under a disposal scenario, where deferred tax, financial instruments, and other certain adjustments are calculated to the full extent of their liability, net of any resulting tax.

These values are displayed below, and imply a 4 to 5 time multiple of the current share price.

Source: Unibail 1H20 financial report

Summing up the pros and cons

Simply stated, the main reasons why one might be inclined to avoid an investment in Unibail altogether include:

That it is a highly-levered business, which requires a minimum level of operating performance and earnings to cover financing costs, and the company requires access to capital markets to continuously refinance debts.

That the company is currently suffering the full force of mutually-reinforcing headwinds from the public health crisis, and the structural shift to online retail.

That should business go bad enough for long enough, the company might have to resort to raising equity (see Bloomberg article) to strengthen its balance sheet and maintain a good credit rating, which in turn enables it access to debt financing. The company has only made a soft rebuttal of that notion.

The company is only about 25% of the way through renegotiating rent with its tenants, which implies a certain level of uncertainty regarding the impact of new lease terms on earnings and cash flows.

On the other hand, some of the arguments to be positive on an investment in Unibail shares at the current time include:

That the risk of bankruptcy appears fairly low. The company’s recurring earnings would have to continue to deteriorate meaningfully from depressed 1H20 levels for covenants to become a real issue, or the company would have to somehow find itself unable to raise debt going forward. The worst-case scenario in our mind is not bankruptcy, but rather an equity raise or right issue.

That the company is extremely cheap. As we’ve outlined above, the current valuation of Unibail across all sensible metrics including recurring earnings, prospective dividend, and net asset value, point to the fact that the current share price is either reflecting a very overly pessimistic scenario, or a high probability of a very dilutive equity raise.

That the company’s underlying assets represent scarce physical assets that have certain positives in times of monetary abundance. Most of the company’s assets can be described as high-quality locations (approx. 94% of GMV are A category assets).

Overall, for investors interested in physical assets trading at attractive valuation levels, we feel that the balance of considerations is rather positive for Unibail at present.

Positioning

We started investing in European real estate companies in late 2018, first with a position in Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF). We then also added a position in Unibail in late 2019. We continued accumulating shares in both companies so far this year, until we decided to consolidate our investments in this space in a single Unibail position this past month.

As of today, our Unibail position represents approx. 1.6% of our fund’s assets, with an average cost basis of about EUR 60. Our investment research and process would suggest that we further accumulate shares, taking our position up to 2-3%.

Another avenue that may be considered is call options. While extremely risky, these have the advantage of being able to generate levered returns while strictly controlling the maximum risk budget.

As shown below, the cost of call options with a strike price ranging from EUR 40 to EUR 60, expiring in June of 2021, can be seen a fairly attractive for enterprising investors dealing with options.

Our preferred option is the EUR 50 strike costing approx. EUR 4 per contract. This implies a break-even level of EUR 54 per share, or 38% above the current price. Returns of 2x to 15x are then within the realm of probabilities, depending on how far the stock price may appreciate over the next 10 months. Having said all of that, the risk of a total permanent capital impairment is not only possible, but its probability likely exceeds 50%, so sizing should be very, very conservative.

Source: Refinitiv

Conclusion

There is no question that Unibail and its peers are currently faced with unprecedented challenges, due to the health crisis and the shifting competitive landscape of retail. Just like all businesses that employ a lot of financial leverage, it doesn’t take a lot to go wrong for equity holders to find themselves in a fairly precarious position. Yet, in our assessment of Unibail, bankruptcy is a low probability risk, while a significantly dilutive event might only occur should our bear case scenario come to pass. Moreover, the current valuation level reflects an overly pessimistic outcome that would be equivalent to a 50%+ equity dilution.

For us specifically, this means seriously considering increasing our position in the company to close to our max. bound for such an investment, which is 2-3% of fund assets. We may also consider a very small allocation to some call options.

---

A word on Klépierre

A quick word on Klépierre, one of Unibail’s closest peer. Operationally and financially, Klépierre clearly outperformed in 1H20, with net rental income down only -5% LFL. The main reason seems to be Klépierre’s exposure to Scandinavia, most of which adopted a different approach to managing the health crisis which led to less store closures. On an LTV basis, leverage levels are fairly similar at approx. 40%. Klépierre has not (yet) made a decision regarding its dividend payment for next year, although it might be wise to assume that it will also be significantly reduced or suspended altogether. Last, in terms of valuation, Unibail appears more attractive with a P/NTA of 0.26x, versus 0.38x for Klépierre.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIBAIL LISTED ON THE AMSTERDAM STOCK EXCHANGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.