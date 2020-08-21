Recent earnings trends and quarterly results do their part in presenting a clearer picture for the company going forward, both with and without COVID-19.

After a few months of waiting for clarity, I believe it's time to look at Walgreens again to see if the company presents an appealing thesis for investment.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has been an interesting company to look at over the past few years. Many comparisons to failing retailers have been made, and Walgreens hasn't exactly made things easier by underperforming the market markedly. There were clear reasons for Walgreens' underperformance in 3Q20, which I intend to look at in this article, before going forward to a company-specific thesis.

Let's begin by looking at a fairly weak 3Q20.

How has the company been doing?

What we had for 3Q20 is, as I said, a weak quarter. The weakness in the quarter wasn't exactly hard to understand in the light of how things stand worldwide. To quickly summarize some trends, we have:

YoY GAAP EPS loss of -$1.95 compared to $1.13 the year before.

Non-cash impairments.

43.4% YoY drop in adjusted EPS, with a COVID-19 impact of roughly 61-65 cents per share. Without COVID-19, results would have been on par with last year.

Prescriptions slowed, but nonetheless the company had a good performance in its retail operations - at least in the US market.

However, we also have:

The wholesale business delivering impressive YoY growth.

Raising targets for the cost-savings program, $2B until 2022.

A continued, rock-solid financial development, with YTD FCF up 24% YoY, increased dividend, and a good balance sheet.

As expected, however, the market did not like these results. As a result, WBA is one of the healthcare/pharma companies that together with peer CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is still trading at an impressive discount to what one could consider the historical fair value.

We need to view the results on a segment-by-segment basis, in particular, due to WBA's unique operations split, not found in peers. WBA has both Walgreens in the USA and also Boots UK & Opticians.

(Source: Daily Express)

Readers should consider with care what happens when, as it was in the UK, retail stores essentially are shut down for months at an end. While society as a whole was shut down in the US, people could still visit pharmacies and buy healthcare-related products and services. This was not the case in the UK, where Boots operates. While stores weren't closed, they were strictly limited to health-related sales, which heavily impacted foot traffic development with a peak of -85% in April of 2020. 112 of the Boots stores were completely shuttered. Boots Opticians were all closed. Retail margins were down by nearly 4.4% due to these trends.

On the flip side, Boots' online sales positively skyrocketed, seeing a YoY development of +78%. This also saw the company increasing capacity - both temporary and permanent - for micro-fulfillment centers and hybrid stores.

So, for the UK segment of things, consider for a moment that the majority of foot-traffic-generating stores were closed to the public and the company was limited to an online platform which, to be fair, isn't as developed as it should be at this point.

Meanwhile, results in the American segment weren't all that bad. What do I mean by this? Well, prescriptions were up 0.4% sequentially, retail sales were up 1.9% YoY and other positive effects in terms of sales also made themselves known. Yes, cleaning costs were an issue - coming in at nearly $100M for the quarter - but unlike Boots UK, Walgreens was actually open and could operate a profitable business generating positive FCF.

(Source: Walgreens 3Q20 Presentation)

No, these results aren't superb, but nor are they the sort of dismal, 10%-dropping trends we see in the international segment. Health & Wellness, Vitamins & PPE, Personal Care, and Grocery products were all sales segments that saw impressive retail sales increases during the quarter. The only product segments that saw sales drops were Discretionary Beauty Products and Photo.

(Source: Walgreens)

What's more, people living rurally were much likelier to go shopping than urban populations, which continued to see negative sales impacts. Also, Walgreens' new pickup options saw incredible success, increasing the customer average basket size. Walgreens.com also saw an impressive 23% year-over-year growth, with a 5X increased home delivery sales from stores compared to a non-COVID environment.

The positive focal point of the quarter should be in the underlying numbers for the entire company, however, specifically, FCF growth, how the company has acted during COVID-19 to ensure financial flexibility, suspending all share repurchases, and increasing the dividend once again for the 45th year, giving it a five-year target to reach the enviable status of "Dividend King".

I don't personally view Walgreens as having done as bad a job as the market seems to suggest it has. Why?

US stores remained open and sales were decent.

The UK trends were, as a whole, unavoidable given factors completely outside the company's control.

The positive and massive growth in FCF shows the company's quality.

The company fundamentals, while dented in growth aspects, continue to provide one of the best balance sheets in the business.

Yes, the company lowered FY20 guidance. Of course, it did. With UK operations at a near-standstill, until things open back up, the company can indeed expect a heavy impact, and the per-share cost is expected to be around $1.03-1.14 for all of COVID - or just north of $1B in earnings, based on the last 12-month average of outstanding shares.

(Source: Walgreens 3Q20 Presentation)

In addition, cost management is going as planned, and I see shareholders being able to expect greater value going forward, as well as more optimization.

Walgreens is sort of the odd man out when compared to CVS Health. CVS decided to vertically integrate large parts of its business by purchasing Aetna. The company's foray into the clinics has also proven to be a potential positive catalyst for growth.

Walgreens has made no such major moves and remains reliant on prescriptions and retail sales. Combine this with unfavorable trends and competition, and you have the margin erosion and lower numbers that we've now seen for years. Even the FCF, which I point to as a positive, has actually declined on a net income basis over the past few years. This is a company that needs change. That change is ongoing.

Like CVS, Walgreens refuses to believe that brick and mortar is dead - its fairly recent foray into the VillageMD program confirms this. This also marks the first positive difference with points to Walgreens - unlike CVS, WBA will offer full-service doctor offices located at 500-700 stores with the concept of "Village Medical at Walgreens". The concept here involves including the pharmacists at Walgreens into the value chain delivering the very best healthcare to patients. Most insurances will be accepted, and the offerings will include comprehensive primary care services, and this also includes teleservices and at-home visits.

This concept has already been tested in Houston, TX, and offered very strong results with a 90+ satisfaction score (Source: VillageMD).

All in all, an investor could look at the company's 3Q20 as a failure given sales trends in certain markets, as well as a continuing margin erosion only made worse by COVID-19 - but that would be ignoring all the upside that's currently building under the surface.

Let's look at valuation

What is the valuation?

Valuation is Walgreens' positive point at this time. Take a look at how things have declined even farther since COVID-19 entered the world.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In a world where growth companies are trading at multiples higher above anything resembling sanity, it's a joy to see a conservative business trading at only 8.8X of weighted earnings.

Of course, there are unfortunate reasons for this trend which need be observed.

However, at this time, WBA is trading as though the UK operations will essentially not reopen or don't even exist, and as if the company's ambitions into different care strategies will universally fail. I don't see this as being the case.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even if the company were to trade at these levels and earnings came in more or less as expected - and remember, FactSet shows WBA meeting estimates 91% of the time on a one-year basis with a 10% margin of error - the potential annual return for the coming three years would still be 10% per annum.

If we start expecting the company to move back to anything above 8-9X earnings as a result of earnings moving back into more normal ranges and some of its ambitions paying off, then we're looking at returns approaching 15-28% per year. Remember, it's not that long ago that WBA traded at 13-15X earnings multiples, and the company hasn't exactly fallen down a well since then, even if trends have been negative.

One of the keys to delivering positive annual returns is buying good-quality companies. Another is buying them at the right valuation - undervaluation. I view Walgreens as ticking both of these boxes.

Viewed on a strict valuation basis, and even giving the company a 2-4X lower earnings multiple given the challenges it does face, I still end up with a target value far higher than the current share price. I base my target on expecting the coming years to bring a far lower EPS than we're used to - essentially using the 2020 full-year EPS as a baseline for future years and moderating EPS growth expectations well below FactSet analyst expectations. Based on a 12x earnings multiple for COVID-EPS, which is expected to be around $4.7, a 12X multiple would equate to a share price of ~$56, with this expanding to around $59-60 in 2021 once results normalize.

Even going by this extremely conservative expectation, WBA is still undervalued 33% by this estimation - and this is where I see the company at this time.

Bulls & Bears

(Source: Marketwatch)

The bull thesis is based on the company's conservative fundamentals and reliable profitability over decades of operation. The payout is low and the company still has plenty of time to turn things around - which it has also begun doing, and with ambitions already partially showing results. The company's market share and market penetration both in home markets and international markets will serve in driving things home in the long run, even if long-term operating margins will be affected by new entrants such as other online alternatives.

WBA doesn't even carry that large a debt anymore, with net debt/EBITDA down to 3.8X from 4.7X on an NTM basis, and while operating margins are currently abysmal, these will pick back up once things turn around as COVID-19 dissipates.

Add to this VillageMD. Walgreens didn't really have an answer for CVS until then, but with this new foray into on-location primary care (as well as telecare/at-home visits), it is back in the competition with CVS. There are some distinct advantages to Walgreens' approach here, even over that of its peers.

The bulls also focus on the fact that investors view brick and mortar as dead - it's not, and the increasing prescriptions and sales during times like these are a good partial evidence of this fact. The notion that human beings as a whole would accept a strict online-based model for healthcare and medical needs is, on its face, ridiculous. On-location primary care and healthcare services are an intrinsic part of any society where six of ten elderly people require daily medication (as it is in the USA). Any comparison to a different sector which has seen similar trends and where companies have failed is moot, as Walgreens services a very different target need than the sales of towels, bedding, or furniture/electronics.

While the company's current situation isn't good, Walgreens will be able to prove in the long term that it still has a say in its field. Once a new CEO is recruited and has his/her hands on the tiller, we can expect the current baseline, minimum positive trends in the company to expand to historical highs - and go from there.

Investors in Walgreens will, therefore, enjoy untold, positive rates of return if investing today. My own opposition to the complete negativity of brick and mortar should be evident by my article, and the bull stance is what I represent here, while targeting extremely low-ball valuations to provide a conservative upside.

(Source: BBC)

Bears say "no".

There are a whole host of reasons as to why you shouldn't invest in Walgreens at this time if you start looking at this side of things. Forget the fact that the whole retail model and brick and mortar side can essentially be considered "dead" in the long term, Walgreens margins, revenues, and cash flow multiples have been declining for many quarters now.

The reasons why fundamentals show the stock as cheap is due to a secular decline in the very model Walgreens represents, and the margin deterioration shows this. There are a number of examples of failed companies with previously excellent cash flows and strong balance sheet. All of these companies watched their customer bases disappear, and none of them either could or did anything to confront, address, and solve this problem with suitable solutions on a business level.

Some of these companies even kept raising the dividend as the ship was sinking, essentially giving the party guests a last "hurrah" as the ship was sinking, while margins and certain fundamentals continued to disappear.

Bears also point to the fact the current margin issues are indicative of a larger, long-term problem unrelated to COVID-19, which is that the company doesn't really know where to go from where. The VillageMD project is essentially fumbling in the dark for things that other peers have tried, and the small positives initially experienced won't hold up in the longer term, or provide the company with actual profit.

Fundamentals are only so much, and in this case, they all but hide a company suffering serious secular decline and fundamental deterioration. The fact that the ship is currently leaderless is further proof of this.

Walgreens should, according to the most extreme bears, be considered dead money, and at best it won't fall further. At worst, it'll take the same blood-red road as companies before it which also faced secular declines.

Thesis

Walgreens is one of the companies I invest in which some investors consider "dead", as they will have a brutal time against the combined onslaught of politics, lower pricing pressure, and new entrant pressure from online markets.

My answer to these arguments is several, but they focus on the fact that as of yet, online entrants haven't been able to really make a dent in these companies' fundamentals. Even now, Walgreens isn't suffering this quarter because of "new entrants"; it is suffering primarily due to COVID-19. Also additionally, I see problems in the future for these online players as political pressure will have a backlash against companies like Amazon (AMZN), with nations and institutions taking stronger stances against the company's business - as is already happening both domestically and internationally. Walgreens is the tested business; Amazon is the untested entrant, and it's not particularly liked by everyone.

Insofar as political pressure for healthcare goes. Politics come and politics go, but politics cannot make or demand of company operations to be or become unprofitable as a result of policy, and companies will find ways to make their profits regardless of where pressure is applied along the chain of healthcare/pharmacy.

Companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Cardinal Health (CAH), CVS Health (CVS), AbbVie (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and many others (these are only a few of my choices in the sector) will continue to operate profitably as long as there is a need for healthcare, medications and related services. The bottom line remains the same.

When I see a company that's fundamentally appealing, but fundamentally undervalued, the question needs to be asked whether it's time to act. Walgreens currently yields 4.5%, which is well above its five-year average and trades at a multiple below 9X earnings, which as far as I can tell has not happened for the last 20 years. The closest was ~10X during 2012.

Even if the company faces continued challenges, one thing I can say is that I view Walgreens as being worth far more than 9x earnings - and at least 10-12, even in its current state.

That, in the end, is what makes the company a "BUY" here.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

At a 33% undervaluation to a conservative 12X P/E based on 2020 results, Walgreens is a "BUY".

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, ABBV, AMGN, AMZN, BMY, CAH, CVS, UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.