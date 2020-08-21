At this point, you don't need much confidence in newspaper assets for the idea to work. I find 55% upside, attributing zero value to UK and Australian newspapers.

Catalysts may come from some/all of: (1) recognition of the value of Dow Jones assets; (2) restructuring to unlock value; (3) favorable currency movements.

Now the discount to an estimated value of $23/share may be sufficiently large to interest investors.

Seven years ago, in 2013, Rupert Murdoch split his media empire in two. Since then, shares in News Corp. (NWS, NWSA), the smaller of the two entities, have languished, with very little progress since the split for shareholders. This can largely be attributed to structural weakness in newspapers and currency headwinds. The company is now cheap, but more likely to benefit from headwinds than tailwinds in the coming years. This is a cheap stock on a sum-of-the-parts basis, and catalysts may be emerging.

Over recent years. News Corp. has suffered from the structural deterioration of the economics of newspapers and currency headwinds. Both are largely played out at this point, and negatives may turn to positives over the coming years.

Lack Of Payment For News

As the internet has eliminated most barriers to news distribution, news is now broadly free, and there is more of a winner-takes-all dynamic with digital distribution. Around 1 in 8 people pay for news in the U.S. - that transition has weighed on News Corp. revenues. Furthermore, if you are paying for news, most only pay for a single newspaper, and it doesn't have to be your local paper anymore. That has hurt anything but the best sources of content. For example, The New York Times (NYT, NYTB) has seen its share price quadruple over the past 4 years, as it has expanded its content and strategy to reign supreme in a winner-takes-all market well beyond New York, while other news outlets, such as the New York Post, which News Corp. owns among other second-tier publications, have clearly faded.

"The New York Times has more digital subscribers in Dallas–Fort Worth than the Dallas Morning News, more digital subscribers in Seattle than the Seattle Times, more digital subscribers in California than the LA Times or the San Francisco Chronicle."



Source: Columbia Journalism Review

Currency Weakness

News Corp. has material overseas assets, chiefly in Australia and the U.K. Currency weakness has weighed on returns in U.S. dollars for investors. Both currencies now appear inexpensive relative to the dollar on purchase power parity measures, such as The Economist's Big Mac index. Currencies can take even longer to mean-revert than stocks do, but it's probably fair to say that the headwind from currency may be largely played out, and a tailwind over the next several years appears more probable. Of course, currencies are tricky to call over the short term, but over the medium term, the currency setup is likely now more favorable for News Corp. than not.

Cultural Issues and Minority Discounts

It is also important to flag that News Corp. still has risks. If you're Rupert Murdoch, you still have substantial clout at News Corp. It's useful to you to own certain newspapers for political influence, even if circulation is waning. However, shareholders don't benefit from that political influence and still shoulder the costs of these legacy businesses.

Second, there are potential ethical issues. Over a decade ago, allegations of phone hacking led to the closure of the News of the World newspaper in the UK. That is not the kind of ethical behavior that inspires trust, and certain executives who were in senior roles at the time, though cleared of wrongdoing by the British courts, remain in senior positions at News Corp.

Four Potential Catalysts

1. Australian Dollar And Sterling Appreciate

Strengthen of the Australian dollar and British pound would improve the U.S. earnings of News Corp. As discussed above, purchasing power parity - PPP - suggests both currencies are inexpensive, whereas the U.S. dollar, in contrast, appears expensive on PPP metrics.

2. Dow Jones Assets Attracts Premium Valuation

The Wall Street Journal has almost 3 million subscribers. Now, The New York Times has more than double those subscriber numbers. Still, the playbooks may be similar. The Wall Street Journal may dominate in corporate news as The New York Times does for consumer news.

(Source: News Corp. 10-K)

What makes this comparison interesting is that the market is willing to award premium multiples to long-lived content assets. The Dow Jones portion of News Corp. may deserve similar treatment.

3. Reunification Of Murdoch's Empire

In 2017, Murdoch said a reunification of News Corp. would be years away. That's hardly a denial, given that statement was 3 years ago. Also, 7 years post split, both Fox (FOX, FOXA) and News Corp. still occupy the same building - 1221 6th Ave in New York. Murdoch, now 89, may have another deal left in him. Especially since there are efficiencies between television and written news, more so now that video is increasingly incorporated into print journalism and the points above concerning media as more of a winner-takes-all market. Deals aren't always good for shareholders, of course, but as the smaller and cheaper of the former Murdoch empire, a deal may come in the form of a bid for News Corp. from Fox.

4. Spin-Off Of REA (Or Similar)

Aside from Empire building, Australian real estate advertising company REA is now three-quarters of News Corp.'s market cap. If that asset were to be fully spun out, then the disconnect inherent in News Corp.'s assets as discussed below, would likely become more apparent.

Valuation Disconnect

At the time of writing, News Corp. has a market capitalization of $9 billion. Yet, its 61.1% stake in REA is worth $6.9 billion, three quarters of that. Also, the company has $0.3 billion net cash, per the most recent 10-Q. Thus, everything in News Corp. that isn't REA and cash is worth $1.8 billion. This may prove to be a steal.

Foxtel wrote down its book value to $0.8 billion (for News Corp.'s 65% stake) earlier this year - that may be extremely conservative based on private market transactions. That would leave Dow Jones (owner of the Wall Street Journal) and other assets, which also includes the book published Harper Collins, a marketing business and UK and Australian newspaper assets to be valued at $1 billion. In contrast, The New York Times, which is somewhat similar to Dow Jones in its market position, is valued at $7 billion today.

Here's an alternate picture of what News Corp. may be worth

Asset (value method) Value (USD, billions) REA (market) 6.9 Foxtel (private market est.) 2.0 Harper Collins (8x $200M est. EBITDA) 1.5 Dow Jones (10x $250M est. EBITDA) 2.5 Other newspaper assets 0 News America marketing (4 x $100M est. normalized EBITDA) 0.4 Net cash 0.3 Total 13.6 (= $23.6/share)

It's clear that News Corp. is cheap. That's been true for some time. Only now, there may be multiple catalysts over the coming years for that value to be unlocked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author's stock positions may be updated without notice. No warranty is given on the accuracy of the information in this write-up or that it will be updated. Investing involves risk of permanent capital loss.