Antero Midstream (AM) had just opened the latest quarterly conference call to questions when the inevitable capital allocation question surfaced yet again. For some reason yet another analyst had a problem with the distribution that currently yields approximately 20%. Even though management pointed out that the debt did not increase during the second quarter, questions remain about the dividend as long as the yield remains sky high.

It is almost as though the market is telling management to cut the dividend and Mr. Market will not accept any other answer.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 20, 2020.

Management clearly has other ideas about that dividend.

"Repurchased 3.2 million shares at an average price of $2.77 per share for approximately $8.9 million"

Source: Antero Midstream Second Quarter Earnings Press Release July 2020.

Evidently the coverage continues to get better as more shares are retired. The "profit" on retiring shares at the prices shown above instead of paying the dividend on those shares is absurdly high. The key was that management retired shares and paid the dividend while missing one joint venture payment without increasing debt. Admittedly, the receipt of a tax refund did help this situation somewhat. It should also demonstrate a management living within its means. So many times it is easy to increase debt. Yet here is a company concentrating on avoiding that event.

Every single quarter analysts pepper this management about questions regarding the dividend. Yet the fact is that the leverage ratio in the second quarter earnings press release was again listed as 3.7. That leverage ratio is lower than many companies I follow.

Energy Transfer (ET) which has preferred stock and far more debt for a leverage ratio of 5 (just taking into account the debt) is assured of paying its distribution "because the debt is investment grade". Also the distribution coverage ratio that is non-GAAP shows a great coverage ratio. Therefore the distribution is "safe".

On the other hand, Antero Midstream has no preferred stock and a debt leverage ratio that is comparable with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has a distribution that analysts fret over every quarter. Frankly, a company with a leverage ratio that is less than 4 can outspend its cash flow for dividends and capital expenditures for quite some time. Call me when the leverage hits 4.5 and then we will talk about what needs to be done.

There has been a further argument that cash flow from operating activities less the capital budget does not leave enough cash for the dividend. But not a single midstream I follow pays cash for the whole capital budget. A far more typical allocation is 50% cash from operating activities and 50% debt (very roughly). Those numbers can vary a lot based upon the profitability of the project and desired midstream debt ratio. Many, but definitely not all, midstream companies borrow even if growth pauses for a year or two.

Volumes grew as Antero Resources (AR) reported volume production growth for the second quarter when compared to last year. The next argument was that Antero Resources would not be growing production therefore the capital budget should only be financed from cash flow from operating activities. First of all, the commodity industry is a fast moving industry with generally low visibility past six months. The last year or so has even been impossible visibility for even six months. There is no need to worry about any financing of anything when the debt ratio is 3.7.

So we are back at Antero Resources reported production growth this year when the second quarter was compared to the previous year's second quarter. Therefore Antero Antero Resources is growing. That means Antero Midstream will likely grow the business this year as well.

Antero Resources has guided to not grow production next year. But that depends upon market conditions. Either strong natural gas pricing or strong ethane pricing could dictate a different production strategy by the time 2021 arrives. Far more importantly, if a company whose management had the foresight wants to finance the whole capital budget when the debt leverage ratio is 3.7, then by all means let it go!

No one said a peep when Energy Transfer issued billions more debt and preferred stock earlier this year at considerably higher levels of debt and preferred stock. Logic would appear to dictate that Antero Midstream therefore has plenty of room for more debt should management decide to increase the leverage. But then management stated the leverage did not increase this quarter. That meant that Mr. Market spent time worrying about a non-existent problem. That problem is likely to remain non-existent for quite a while into the future.

Growth

In the meantime the business of Antero Midstream continues to grow.

Source: Antero Midstream Second Quarter Earnings Press Release July 2020.

Both volumes processed are up as well as profits. Not many in the industry are currently reporting positive comparisons of any sort. That is the kind of thing that should have the market doing back-flips.

Cash flow from operating activities increased from roughly $250 million to $360 million in the six month period. This midstream is continuing its historic growth at "break-neck" speed.

The guidance of Antero Resources to not grow production may still enable Antero Midstream to grow next year. The reason is that the water handling business is relatively new and expanding. Plus Antero Resources has a long term goal of expanding production of the liquids rich portion of the leases. Antero Midstream services the liquids rich portion of the midstream business. Therefore the midstream can grow faster than the parent company despite the guidance.

In fact the midstream business is likely to grow faster than the natural gas E&P business as long as the liquids rich business is more profitable (as it was historically). Right now the dry gas production business appears a little more profitable. But historically, the dry gas business is usually less profitable than the liquids rich production.

Risk and Worries

The market has fretted over the finances of Antero Resources for some time. Since Antero Resources is the only customer of Antero Midstream, that can be a legitimate worry. But management has been resolving any financial issues as they appear.

Source: Antero Resources Second Quarter, July 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Antero Resources is on target to meet the management goal of $1 billion in asset sales to pay down debt. Now this quarter did slow the debt repayment momentum. But management has offset the very rough second quarter by purchasing bonds on the open market at a discount. At this point, despite the worries of Mr. Market, the 2021 bond due are no longer an issue. The amount left outstanding of the 2021 bonds can easily be handled by the bank line.

Interest saved by placing the debt on the bank line now amounts to $24 million a year. The just floated convertible bond issue of Antero Resources may not have the greatest terms. But that move still pushes more money due out further. Management now has more flexibility to repurchase bonds at a discount.

Similarly, the amount of 2022 bonds outstanding has now been reduced to an easily handled amount. The bank-line now exceeds the market value of the remaining 2021 and 2022 bonds outstanding. Any further asset sales should allow for a more comfortable coverage of the amounts outstanding.

Therefore the market appears to be fretting over another non-existent problem. Since debt due is typically handled 2 years ahead of schedule in the finance world, this management is ahead of schedule in dealing with the 2022 bonds.

However Mr. Market continues to insist that the bonds deserve a discount and management continues to report profits from retiring those bonds at a discount. This is one case of an irrational market putting more than $150 million so far into shareholders pockets. Management may persist by continuing to redeem bonds until this market comes to its senses.

As expected management also liquidated some hedging positions in 2021 for another $29 million. That means this management has managed to add nearly $200 million (so far) from hedging liquidations and bond purchases at a discount. Mr. Market may not value these types of profits much. However, these "profits" are part of a process that is solving the debt due issue worrying Mr. Market.

The natural gas market has been a brutal place for Antero Resources and the rest of the competition to operate for some time. Yet management finds ways to gather in and extra hundred million (or nearly two hundred million in this case). That execution provides a little financial cushion that much of the industry does not have.

Antero Resources still has hedges and holdings in Antero Midstream that are worth roughly $1 to $1.5 billion as an additional near-cash cushion should the appropriate crisis present itself. Unlike some other companies I follow, Antero Resources has a history of profitability in its hedging program as well as liquidating those hedges from time to time for cash. Antero Resources has also periodically sold Antero Midstream shares. This management has the experience needed to navigate the current situation as well as "extra" liquidity. Therefore, despite the market fretting, there really is no financial worries for Antero Resources.

Conclusion

Mr. Market can often be irrational longer than an investor can remain solvent. In this case the market has presented a rather unique profit opportunity. The major customer, Antero Resources is currently navigating the covid demand destruction just fine. Antero Resources also appears to have enough financial cushions to deal with any unexpected problems or challenges that may arise in the future.

The finances of Antero Midstream are rock solid Antero Midstream has a leverage ratio similar to Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). It is one of the more conservative debt levels in the midstream industry. Therefore any worries about the distribution are overblown (to say the least). No debt was added this quarter and the business is growing nicely. Management has also retired a fair amount of stock in the current fiscal year.

Even if Antero Resources does not grow in the next fiscal year, the dividend of Antero Midstream is still likely not in any danger. The long term debt levels are too low for there to be any worries about the distribution.

This midstream offers a generous distribution as well as appreciation potential based upon a more rational evaluation by the market of this midstream. It is very seldom that type of return is offered by any midstream.

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Antero Midstream in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long am ar epd. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor (or a lawyer), and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.