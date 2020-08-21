Extractive Industries: The Green British Road To Perdition

Miners are now getting in on the greenness over profits approach too, with BHP a prime example.

Historically the U.K. has fared well in sustaining a number of globally competitive extractive industries companies. These include oil names such as Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP (BP), and miners such as BHP (BHP) and Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY).

None of these is actually purely British. Shell is Anglo-Dutch, BP was basically originally Iranian as I recall (The Prize offers a good rendition of its history and that of the oil industry), and both of the mining names were largely overseas operations, South African or Australian, but a U.K. listing and some U.K. governance offered a number of advantages, from access to capital to some political support. But they are all listed in London, as well as elsewhere in many cases, and associated with the U.K.

Historically that was an advantage but it is rapidly turning to a disadvantage because their U.K. organizational footprint lends itself to the companies being sucked into an environmental agenda which increasingly looks destructive to long-term shareholder returns.

Exhibit A: Shell

In my Seeking Alpha piece Shell and the Myth of Oil Major Green Energy, I set out my interpretation of what is going on at Shell. The company has been scrambling to move more of its business out of oil and gas into perceived green energies like wind farms. This remains a small part of its business, but it is a distraction for a company whose management need more urgently to sort out the long-term economics of their oil business.

Exhibit B: BP

With Shell having gone first, BP was less exposed when revealing its own dividend cut. But it went further than Shell when revealing its increased focus on low carbon energy.

Whereas Shell’s non-oil and gas ambitions (which it is already struggling to achieve on time) were a fairly small part of its overall business, BP is planning a more radical approach. From a tenfold increase planned for "low carbon” energy by 2030, to a production decline of 40% planned by the same year, and an exploration moratorium in new countries, BP is fundamentally shifting its business strategy to follow a path perceived to be less environmentally damaging. Bloomberg has a good breakdown of the planned steps.

By the way, that 40% cut doesn’t mean there will be 40% less production, just that it won’t be on BP’s books.

The company describes that as a "new strategy”. Its release is headed "From International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company: BP sets out strategy for decade of delivery towards net zero ambition". It’s not hedging its bets here. Now, old timers may remember that BP previously had a strategy to move from international oil company (British Petroleum) to integrated energy company (beyond petroleum) and the only thing that stuck was its annoying use of lower case letters in a proper noun.

The chairman said, "We are confident that the decisions we have taken and the strategy we are setting out today are right for BP, for our shareholders, and for wider society.” In other words, shareholder interests are explicitly jostling alongside those of "wider society” (as if such a thing existed in a definable way) in company strategy setting.

Exhibit C: BHP Billiton

This, I think, is where it gets interesting. The oil companies seeking to shield their mainstream businesses under a greenwashed façade reflects the fact that for decades, green campaigners have berated them for the environmental damage they do.

But what about miners? A lot of protests against miners have either been from people who don’t want them in their neighborhood (not such a challenge for offshore oil extraction) or those who object to their environmental destruction often in rather exotic locals. Freeport-McMoRan in Indonesia provides a long-running example (Elizabeth Pisani’s Indonesia, Etc. provides a well-written account), while Rio Tinto’s destruction of millennia old aboriginal rock shelters in Australia is a recent example which has attracted press comment.

Generally, though, there isn’t the same sort of sustained critique of miners that there is of oil producers. That seems odd, since oil majors are basically mining for oil. Their end product, however, is highly visible and so takes on symbolic value. Trying to boycott fossil fuels by foregoing airplane travel is one way an environmental campaigner can express herself. Will she turn down an engagement ring because its metal and precious stones have been mined, or a cellphone because key components use mined materials?

Still, the environmental campaigners are coming for mining. On Tuesday, BHP announced that it plans to exit from thermal coal. Comments to analysts didn’t directly refer to environmental concerns as the key justification, although they did say that as global warming concerns increase, "We know though that the need for the world to take stronger action on climate change, decarbonization of power and biosphere stewardship, will influence individual commodity dynamics.”

Consider what the chief executive said:

We’re equally aware of our ‘footprint’ on the world, so on the 10th of September, we will publish BHP’s climate change report, and host a briefing to take you through our plans to support decarbonization. These will include: an updated commitment to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, actions on Scope 3 emissions, analysis of a 1.5 degrees Celsius scenario, and strengthening how we link executive remuneration to our progress on climate change.

It’s not just words, it’s already directly affecting the company’s bottom line, as the earnings announcement reminded shareholders:

In parallel with leading through the challenges faced during the year, we are continuing to take action on helping to address the urgent challenge of climate change. In October 2019, we announced four new renewable power contracts for Escondida and Spence that will replace existing electricity supply contracts. The contracts will deliver lower energy prices and will displace approximately 3 Mt CO2-e per year from BHP’s Chilean operations from the 2022 financial year.

Wind energy may be cheap in Chile but the move was not, with estimates of a $780m charge for the switch to that energy form from existing contracted supplies in the Financial Times. The reference to "lower energy prices" is disingenuously incomplete.

The company is also implementing its US$400 million "Climate Investment Program”, to develop low carbon technologies and invest in nature-based solutions to support reduction in emissions from its operations as well as those generated from the use of its resources.

This is part of its climate shift announced last year and the rubber is now clearly hitting the road. In fairness to BHP, its reason for exiting thermal coal was given as weak returns, not an explicit environmental push. But the overall mood music is very clear: the company is pushing to tidy up its operations to be less environmentally destructive (which I welcome as good news) and there will be a direct cost to shareholders via reduced profitability (which I do not).

Declining Returns from British Extractive Industries

The evidence is starting to mount that British oil companies are happy to put green signaling over maximizing shareholder return. BHP are Australian, with a London listing, but for the purposes of this analysis I see their approach as mirroring that of British companies like Shell and BP.

Other European companies may follow a similar approach, or they may not. But it is fast becoming clear that whereas U.S. companies like Exxon (XOM) are sticking to their guns on what they do, their British counterparts are trying to shake some of their extractive identity and reposition themselves as serious "green energy” players.

So-called green energy may have a big future, but for now I regard it as far less immediately remunerative than oil, for example. Green mining has a bigger challenge: it barely exists and is a concept no one really talks about. Meanwhile, handsomely paid executives spend time focusing on such issues when they could be focusing on how to sustain dividends, like XOM but not RDS.A or RDS.B.

I still have a Shell position I plan to unwind once oil prices pick up. But for optimal future returns in extractive industries, I will be avoiding British companies and favoring American ones. The green agenda of British extractive industry companies, and perhaps their bedfellows down under, is starting to damage their economic prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.