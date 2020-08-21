German dialysis firm Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) is the biggest dialysis provider in the U.S., and at present is an excellent choice for value investors and income investors alike.

Fresenius Medical Care can trace its roots back to 1462, when the Hirsch Pharmacy of Frankfurt was founded. This business was bought out by the Fresenius family in the 1700s, and since then Fresenius Medical Care has grown to become the largest dialysis provider in the world, and the largest by number of U.S. patients - only DaVita, Inc. (DVA) comes a close second.

Dialysis Provider Number of U.S. patients in 2019 Fresenius Medical Care 208,007 DaVita, Inc. 204,000 U.S. Renal Care 25,327 American Renal Associates 17,018 Dialysis Clinic, Inc. 14,969 Satellite Healthcare 8,209 Atlantic Dialysis Management 2,309 Northwest Kidney Centers 1,822 Rogosin Institute 1,675 Centers for Dialysis Care 1,526

The U.S. market is the firm's biggest market, accounting for 69.9% of revenue in 2019. However, it is not all that Fresenius has, though. With a global network of over 4,000 dialysis clinics, 45 productions sites across every continent, and a workforce of more than 120,000 employees in 50 countries, Fresenius has the size and scale to ensure that its 347,000 patients are treated with the high-quality dialysis products the company makes.

Image provided by Fresenius Medical Care.

The profitability of Fresenius Medical Care is clear from the 12.86% operating margin, the reported free cash flow of €2.1 billion ($2.50 billion) and the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2015 15.46 billion 18.40 billion 954.95 million 1.14 billion 2016 16.57 billion 19.72 billion 1.14 billion 1.36 billion 2017 17.78 billion 21.16 billion 1.28 billion 1.52 billion 2018 16.55 billion 19.69 billion 1.98 billion 2.36 billion 2019 17.48 billion 20.80 billion 1.2 billion 1.43 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available from Fresenius Medical Care's investor relations page and on Seeking Alpha.

Fresenius is alive to the risk that COVID-19 poses, and acknowledge that it presents them with several challenges, among which are: ensuring that their at-risk patients receive adequate care that does not compromise them; working with the measures that governments and private actors are taking to contain the pandemic; and getting access to the raw materials needed to make their products. Fresenius noted in its Q2 2020 report (linked in the table below) that "the financial impact of these actions on us has not been material to date" and the quarterly results for the current financial year bear that conclusion out.

2020 Quarter Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) Q1 4.49 billion 5.34 billion 282.72 million 336.43 million Q2 4.56 billion 5.43 billion 350.97 million 417.67 million Total 9.05 billion 10.77 billion 633.69 million 754.07 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available from Fresenius Medical Care's investor relations page.

I believe, however, that while the impact of COVID-19 is not to be understated - nor its after-effects - the pandemic itself will be a short-term event. At time of writing, there are more than 230 vaccine candidates in development, though none of them have yet completed the required clinical trials to prove how safe and effective they are. Still, progress is being made towards a viable vaccine, and the pandemic will be quelled sooner rather than later.

Fresenius Medical Care's profitability may take a hit due to COVID-19, but it will not be permanently impaired. The U.S. dialysis market alone is poised to register more than 4% CAGR between 2019 and 2025 due to an aging population, and Fresenius - as the dominant player in the market - can only benefit going forward.

Fresenius is in enviable shape to weather any impact COVID-19 may have on its operations, as long-term debt of €10.44 billion ($12.42 billion) is offset by a net worth of €13.32 billion ($15.85 billion) and total current liabilities of €8.06 billion ($9.59 billion) are offset by total current assets of €8.18 billion ($9.73 billion), cash-on-hand worth €1.89 billion ($2.25 billion), and total accounts receivable of €3.58 billion ($4.26 billion). Overall, the firm's short-term finances and long-term finances are robust.

This is encouraging news for income investors who may be worried about the dividend, which has been consecutively raised for at least 23 years, and which is likely to continue being raised in light of the low payout ratio of 27.16%. Growth investors may not be as thrilled with the projected earnings-per-share growth (3-5 year CAGR) of 7.67%, though this is far from paltry. What of value investors? It is to the question of valuation that we now must turn.

At close of market on 08/19/2020, Fresenius Medical Care traded at $43.38 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 08/19/2020, Fresenius Medical Care traded at a share price of $43.38 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 based on earnings-per-share of $3.69, and a forward P/E of 11.12 based on projected earnings-per-share of $3.90. Both metrics are lower than the five-year average P/E of 19.13, and the current dividend yield of 1.82% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.29%.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.78 (11.75 / 15 = 0.78) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $55.62 (43.38 / 0.78 = 55.62). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.61 (11.75 / 19.13 = 0.61) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $71.12 (43.38 / 0.61 = 71.12).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.74 (11.12 / 15 = 0.74) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $58.62 (43.38 / 0.74 = 58.62). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.58 (11.12 / 19.13 = 0.58) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $74.79 (43.38 / 0.58 = 74.79).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield which gives a valuation ratio of 0.71 (1.29 / 1.82 = 0.71). As per the recommendation of David Van Knapp, I will use a cut-off ratio of 0.80 and divide the current share price by this cut-off ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $54.23 (43.38 / 0.80 = 54.23). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $62.88 (55.62 + 71.12 + 58.62 + 74.79 + 54.23 / 5 = 62.88). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 31% at this time.

In summary, Fresenius Medical Care is the dominant player in dialysis provision in the U.S. and worldwide, has a strong balance sheet and excellent profitability that is unlikely to be impaired long-term by COVID-19. The firm's growth prospects are respectable in the years ahead, and its dividend streak looks set to continue going forward. For investors looking to get a value investment in the healthcare sector, Fresenius merits serious consideration at a 31% discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.