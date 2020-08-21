With zero debt and a healthy cash balance, the company can outdo many of its overly leveraged peers in an environment when the recovery remains uncertain.

The U.S. frac spread count and the completions well count have decreased sharply over the past year, leading to a dramatic deterioration in RES's top line and margin in Q2.

RES Lacks Growth

At the start of Q3, RPC, Inc.'s (NYSE:RES) management has turned slightly more optimistic. As the U.S. onshore activity moves past its worst, the company can now take an expansive view of the market and stabilize its pressure pumping fleet. With indications coming that production is likely to move up in the crucial Basins like the Permian, it may even add one fleet by the end of the year.

The pricing, on the other hand, will stay under pressure as the industry is plagued by several players offering unsustainably low prices for existence. As a result, the operating margin will continue to remain weak. RES will likely produce a negative operating margin in the short term. I think the stock will exhibit a slight downward bias in the short to medium term. However, the company has no debt, a bulging cash balance, and steady free cash flow. Over the medium to long term, I think the stock can sustain the pressure and rebound.

Industry Indicators: Some Positives Emerging

In the past year until July 2020, the completed and drilled wells in the onshore industry maintained the downtrend, while the producers keep DUCs (drilled but uncompleted) steady to bring production back in the medium term. The DUC wells declined (9% down) but were relatively resilient compared to the crash in the completed wells count (80% down) and the drilled wells count (78% down) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources.

The Permian was one of the two key shales which saw a single-digit production decline (7% down) in the past year, although the rig count here decimated (72% down). RES depends heavily on the Permian region. With increasing efficiency following multi-pad drilling and deployment of new equipment, the pressure pumping service requirements waned. Crude oil production in the key unconventional shales fell by 19% on average in the past year.

What's The Outlook?

Because the business of pressure pumping industry remains oversupplied, the pricing and returns have stayed low. RES had revised the pressure pumping fleet count down to 10 in late-2019 from 16 a couple of quarters earlier. Since then, it has reduced to operating with only four horizontal fleets, three of which are in the Permian. In the near term, the company plans to hold on to that count. One thing that has not improved and is unlikely to improve anytime soon is pricing. The pricing discount stems from the oversupply of pressure pumping equipment and lower demand for fracking. Its pressure pumping capacity was ~728,000 hydraulic horsepower in Q2, or unchanged from Q1.

However, RES's management believes that the market hit a trough May-June and will start to recover modestly from here. Unless there is a quantum jump in pricing, I do not think profitability can increase meaningfully. The company remains cautious at this point and does not see this as the beginning of a sustained recovery cycle. So, most of the equipment providers would be conservative about putting fleets back into the field. RES, too, feels more comfortable in increasing the utilization of the existing fleets rather than deploying additional assets. By Q4, it may add one more to its fleet.

Currently, the company sees activities improving in the Permian and the Mid-Continent. Although it has not undertaken pressure pumping in the Northeast in the past five years, the hints of greater activity levels in that region might spur it to look into the possibility. In early-Q2, it implemented several cost-cutting exercises, which are expected to result in $60 million in savings. However, even though the company reduced fleet size aggressively and reduced cost, the margin continued to dwindle because the top line receded even faster than the cost reduction. To know RES's fundamental drivers, you may read this. The company will remain disciplined in terms of pricing to maintain a reasonable level of profitability. From a cost infrastructure standpoint, it will not deploy additional fleets because that would involve additional costs related to supporting functions and direct operational support functions.

What Are The Current Drivers?

In Q2 2020, Technical Services revenues decreased by 65% compared to Q1 2020. Significantly lower activity levels in pressure pumping and the persistent pricing weakness led to the sequential revenue fall in this segment. At the operating margin level, the loss margin deteriorated further in Q2 compared to a quarter ago. The Support Services segment revenue declined by 45% in Q2 versus a quarter ago. Revenues from pressure pumping accounted for 90% of the company's total revenues.

The company's cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues increased substantially, from 75% in Q1 to 89.6% in Q2. On an absolute basis, however, the cost of revenues decreased (56% down) in Q2. The company saved from lower materials and supplies and fuel expenses as well as lower salary expenses following headcount reduction. However, the fall in revenues exceeded the fall in the cost of revenues, leading to margin deterioration. Adjusted loss per share declined to $0.10 in Q2 compared to $0.04 a quarter earlier.

Net Debt Is Negative

The company continued to maintain zero debt as of June 30, with positive cash and cash equivalents balance ($145 million). So, RES will be better equipped to survive compared to many of its OFS industry peers. However, investors should note that the company has $37 million in pension liabilities. Plus, the company is also ascertaining how much cash it will need when the upcycle starts. It may as well reduce the cash balance and use it more productively for other general purposes.

In 1H 2020, the company's cash flow from operations increased by 31% compared to a year ago despite the year-over-year revenue fall. On top of that, a steep capex cut led to a positive and sizable free cash flow ($83 million) in 1H 2020. Also, a 78% lower capex in FY2020 compared to the previous year will lead to improved free cash flow in FY2020.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the U.S. rig count, the U.S. frac spread count, and RES's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease sharply in the next twelve months (or NTM). They can improve in 2023 and 2014 and will steady at that level afterward.

Based on the regression model and using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in the next two years. In 2023, the model suggests a further dip in EBITDA, while in 2024, it can partially recover.

I have calculated the EV using RES's past EV/EBITDA multiple (because the forward multiple is not available.) Returns potential using the past average multiple (10.7x since FY2017) is similar (14% downside) to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (15.5% downside) from the stock. I think the stock has a negative bias in the short term.

What's The Take On RES?

The issue of excess supply in the pressure pumping equipment business has not abated yet, neither has the drop in the upstream capex helped equipment providers like RES so far. However, over the past few months, the industry indicators, including the crude oil price and frac spread count, have been resilient. The recovery remains unwarranted at this moment, but the company's management believes the worst may be over as energy production activity looks set to move up in the Permian. So, it will look to maintain the pressure pumping fleet for the rest of the year, or may even add one by the end of the year.

The operating margin, however, remains a cause of worry because the cost of operations has not matched the steep fall in revenues. I do not think the bottom line will see the bleeding stop in the short term. However, with a smaller pressure pumping fleet base, the company is better prepared to survive a sustained downturn. Also, its operational and cost-restructuring initiatives can mitigate some of the losses at the operating level in 2H 2020. RES has been carrying a clean balance sheet with no debt. Plus, a much lower capex has enhanced its free cash flow generation in FY2020. These factors can help the stock see trading multiples expand relative to many of its peers in the industry.

