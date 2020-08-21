Year over year average price increased by 9.8% and the revenue by 9.2%, while volume decreased by 0.6%, demonstrating the importance of increasing its sales of processed foods.

BRFS has nearly 50% of the processed foods market share in Brazil, and the rest is divided up between several other brands.

I remain very bullish on BRF S.A. as its focus on increasing the sale of value-added products should increase shareholder value in the long term.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) top line was slightly below market analysts' estimates, but the bottom line met their expectations. This quarter was a challenging quarter for all businesses due to the pandemic and analysts anticipated for this in their forecasts. In this article, I will highlight some operational and financial accomplishments that occurred during this quarter and go into more detail on why I am bullish on BRFS.

Risks factors associated with investing in BRFS include but are not limited to the following factors. Investors are exposed to foreign exchange risks as the company is a Brazilian company (Brazilian Real) that has operations in several other emerging markets (like Turkey) that suffer from civil unrest and political scandals. BRFS was directly involved in several political scandals in Brazil, which had both financial and P.R. impacts on the company. The company has implemented systems to mitigate this risk.

Q2 2020 Highlights

From January to April of this year, Perdigão and Sadia (BRFS's key brands) were in the Top 10 brands that gained market penetration. These brands were also the most preferred food brands by Brazilian consumers in 2019. The company's margarine brand (Qualy) was also one of the most preferred brands in Brazil in 2019.

During the quarter, the total company launched over 70 SKUs. A majority (57) of those new SKUs were in the international market. This demonstrates the company's commitment to growing its market share of value-added products.

Figure 1 - Brazilian Market Share Statistics

Source: Q2 2020 Quarterly Results

Note: the data in figure 1 does not include some categories and channels that are important for BRFS.

A conclusion that I drew from figure 1 is that the company has a dominant market share in all four categories that it operates in. In these categories, national and regional brands are competing for their share of the market. The Brazilian operation's consolidated market share is nearly 50%.

Internationally the company's brands are not as strong as they are in its domestic market. That being said, even with the production problems caused by COVID-19, the company ended the quarter with 37.1% of the consolidated market share in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council). According to the last Nielsen report, the company's market share of Griller (whole chicken) is 50.7%, chicken cuts is 56.4%, and processed food is 14%. In Turkey, the company achieved a 500 bps growth in market share (from 19.3% to 24.3%), y-o-y.

The company recently acquired Joody Al Sharqiya Food Production Factory in Saudi Arabia. This plant can produce several different value-added products like seared cuts and hamburgers. After the planned expansion, this plant will be able to produce 18,000 tons of value-added products a year.

Figure 2 - Same Size Analysis Source: Company Financials

The company's first-semester gross margin decreased by 70 basis points compared to 2019. The principal reason behind this decrease was due to COVID-19. In the second quarter, the company put 8,200 high-risk employees on leave and contracted 7,000 part-time employees. This plus the additional measures to protect employees from the coronavirus increased 1S20's expenses by about R$247 million. The company believes that its net income would have been R$477 million (R$307 million) if it was not for the COVID-19 related expenses. The company's profit margin for the semester could have been 5.2% but instead was 1.5%.

Over the past six years, the average yearly profit margin has been 1.5%. The profit margin for the second quarter was 3.4% and in the first quarter was -0.4%. It is important to remember that the first quarter's loss was due to the settlement of a class-action lawsuit and the exchange rate variation of assets and liabilities. I believe that the company is still on the right track to increase profitability. The company is implementing several strategies that will be eventually outlined in its 2030 vision.

Investment Thesis

My investment thesis for BRF S.A. is as follows. The company should be able to create shareholder value by increasing its sales of value-added products domestically and internationally (in untapped markets). In short to mid term, competition in this arena is limited, allowing BRFS to maintain attractive margins and increase the number of SKUs in its portfolio. As these markets mature (long term), increased competition should adversely impact margins. Still, by the time this occurs, the company should already have a dominant market share allowing it to have a better margin than its competitors.

Raw material price volatility (mainly grains and poultry) and the entrance of experienced outside competition (U.S., U.K., and Australian Food companies) are the two main risk factors for my investment thesis. Change in consumer habits due to health concerns associated with processed food is also a risk, but I believe the company is attempting to mitigate this risk through its Veg&Tal line.

Our consolidated net revenue totaled R$9.1 billion, 9% higher than in 2Q19, mainly fueled by high margins and volumes in processed food. Source: Q2 2020 Management Report

Even with operational issues associated with COVID-19, the company's revenue still managed to increase by 9.2%. The company credits this growth with an increase in margins and volumes of processed food, as seen in the above quote.

Figure 3 - Importance Of Process Foods

2Q20 2Q19 Tons Weight Tons Weight Poultry 458 42.3% 525 48.5% Pork 81 7.5% 68 6.3% Processed 478 44.1% 432 39.9% Other 66 6.1% 64 5.9% TOTAL VOLUME 1,083 1,089 -0.6% Revenue R$ 9,104 R$ 8,338 9.2% Ave Price R$ 8.41 R$ 7.66 9.8%

Source: Q2 2020 Management Report

Processed food became the company's most sold product in Q2 2020 and accounted for 44.1% of the total volume sold. Poultry accounted for 42.3% of the total volume. Sales of processed foods increased by 10.6%, while poultry decreased by 12.8% (y-o-y). Year over year average price increased by 9.8% and the revenue by 9.2%, while volume decreased by 0.6%, demonstrating the importance of increasing its sales of processed foods.

Conclusion

The company believes that an increase in processed food sales will increase both the company's revenue and its gross margin. I fully agree with their strategy and its business model, which is why I remain very bullish on BRFS. I am updating my valuation model with some new market forecasts that I recently found and hope to present this information in three weeks.

If you like what you read, please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha. I typically only cover the Brazilian markets, the Robotics Industry, and the Food Industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.