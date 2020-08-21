We believe the stock is one of the best ways to gain exposure to the basic materials sector while enjoying a well-covered 6.1% yield.

Around six months ago, we covered Rio Tinto (RIO), explaining why shares make for a great source of income while diversifying one's portfolio towards a less-conventional sector. A couple of weeks after this article, we initiated a position and have been quite happy ever since.

While the stock has appreciated by around 20% since, we believe that Rio Tinto still remains highly investable, yielding a well-covered 6.1% and enjoying relatively stable profitability. When it comes to generating income, we have covered several REITs and utility stocks which are ideal picks for their stable cash flows. Diversification, though, is key. The basic materials sector tends to be more volatile because profitability is subject to commodity prices fluctuating. Therefore, retirees and income-oriented investors tend to show little to no interest in the sector.

Rio Tinto, however, can deliver relatively consistent profitability while offering a substantial dividend at a low payout ratio. As a result, we view the stock as an excellent retirement pick that gives investors exposure to basic materials and an overall great total return potential.

In this article, we will:

Go over Rio Tinto's financials.

Assess the stock's total return potential.

Highlights some risks.

Conclude why Rio Tinto is a compelling buy, and thus, we are loading up on some additional shares.

Financials

Despite the turbulent times of the past few months, the company was able to deliver robust earnings. Some segments saw steep declines, but Rio Tinto's core iron ore price levels and operational results remained robust. On the weak side of results, aluminum and copper prices kept on falling further over this period, resulting in the company's six-month profits declining by 39% and 80% in each segment.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

However, Rio Tinto derives most of its underlying earnings from mining and processing iron ore, so profitability has been well-sustained over the past six months, despite other minerals facing major challenges. More specifically, iron ore accounted for around 83% of total profits and saw a 1% increase on a YoY basis.

(Source: Earnings Release)

As we mentioned, we believe that Rio Tinto is one of the most reliable stocks to hold in the basic materials sector. Despite the challenges in the overall economy, which caused revenues to decline by 7%, the company's thoughtful cost management resulted in only a 3% EPS decline. Further, it increased its ordinary dividend by 3%, while still maintaining a payout ratio just under 53%.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Further, Rio Tinto's debt position declined by 1% YoY, following the company's long-term goal to deleverage. We believe that the company's financial profile is ever-improving, as long-term debt has been reduced by more than half over the past seven years. Despite rapidly paying down debt, increasing CAPEX, and staying committed to shareholder returns, Rio Tinto's cash position remains robust at nearly $9 billion. Finally, while management has been delivering on its long-term obligations, with a quick ratio of around 1.23%, we believe that Rio Tinto should be able to comfortably cover its short-term ones as well.

Overall, we see the company's resilient financial management as one of the primary reasons why the stock is highly investable in an otherwise volatile sector.

Shareholder returns

Over the past five years, Rio Tinto's $67 billion use of cash has been well-balanced, with a focus on debt reduction and significant focus on CAPEX, as we mentioned. However, what's more impressive is the commitment to shareholder returns, which take more than half of the cash allocation over this period.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

While we believe that Rio Tinto makes for an excellent stock for an income-oriented portfolio, featuring a substantial yield and a low payout ratio, its policy may not suit everyone. The company will usually distribute around half of its underlying earnings through the first ordinary dividend and an additional amount based on recent performance as a second dividend. Then, it distributes the previous years' surplus in the form of a special dividend, based on management's discretion.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

One the one hand, this is a great way to return capital in a prudent manner, with the ordinary dividend guaranteeing a somewhat consistent dividend (assuming stable earnings). On the other hand, the lack of a consistent dividend growth policy may not suit those investors who don't find inconsistent special distributions to their liking.

However, coupled with the company's consistent share buybacks, we believe that investors are getting a fair amount of tangible returns. Despite management's more prudent expenditure on buybacks over the past six months, Rio Tinto has, on average, repurchased around 2% of its shares annually.

Generally, we believe that in addition to the returns investors may be achieving as Rio Tinto is growing as a business, its tangible returns have always offered quite a high total yield. The trailing twelve months' total remains at 7.14%, despite significantly fewer buybacks than the past years.

(Source: Morningstar)

Risks

Rio Tinto is a great business offering substantial shareholder returns. However, as with every investment, there are some risks to consider.

The most significant one is the company's sector of operations, whose profitability is massively based on commodity prices. As shown earlier, while Rio Tinto's iron ore remained robust, holding profitability stable, its other segments saw considerable bottom line headwinds.

If COVID-19 reignites in the foreseeable future, limiting worldwide economic expansions, infrastructure spending, and industrial operations in general that demand steel, then iron ore prices are likely to take a hit. In that case, the company's profitability would be significantly impacted. Further, while Rio Tinto's overwhelming reliance on iron ore makes for relatively stable profitability, we can't ignore that its cash flows are not greatly diversified.

This isn't only mineral-wise, but geographically speaking as well. In our last article, we highlighted that the majority of the company's sales are coming from China. Since then, China's sales have taken an even larger chunk of the total sales, which worries us in terms of future demand fluctuations, FX risks, and Rio Tinto's pricing power.

(Source: Earnings Report)

Conclusion

Rio Tinto is our favorite company in the basic materials sector, offering substantial shareholder returns and relatively consistent profitability. The company has been paying substantial dividends and repurchasing shares, while significantly driving down its long-term debts. With a $9 billion cash position and a slightly raised dividend, we are confident that Rio Tinto is on the right track.

However, much of the company's future success is subject to iron ore prices, macroeconomic cyclicalities, and the progression of COVID-19. While some risks remain, including geographical diversification, we believe that the stock is one of the more reliable plays to hold in the sector. At the same time, its substantial distributions make for a great stream of income, despite the modest inconsistencies.

In efforts to diversify our portfolio and increase exposure towards basic materials, we are loading up further on Rio Tinto, based on the reasons mentioned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.