On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, dry bulk shipping giant Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. The initial headline numbers may have been surprising since few people expected a shipping company to do well with many of the world's economies shut down but Golden Ocean did manage to beat analysts' expectations on the top-line. Unfortunately though, Golden Ocean Group did suspend its dividend due to the uncertainty of the current environment. There were some bright spots in this report though, which is something that we should all appreciate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golden Ocean Group's second quarter 2020 earnings results:

Golden Ocean Group reported total operating revenues of $116.246 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 0.4% increase over the $115.779 million that it brought in during the prior year quarter.

Golden Ocean Group had a net operating loss of $20.153 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $7.041 million operating loss that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Golden Ocean Group completed the final of the eight scrubber installations to bring it into compliance with the IMO 2020 mandate.

Golden Ocean Group reported an operating cash flow of $16.039 million in the current period. This represents a dramatic 369.94% increase over the $3.413 million that it reported in the equivalent period of last year.

Golden Ocean Group reported a net loss of $41.281 million in the second quarter of 2020. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $33.086 million net loss that it reported in the second quarter of 2019.

There were unlikely to be too many people that expected a shipping company to perform well during the second quarter. After all, with many of the world's economies shut down, there would not be much demand for dry bulk goods. This was certainly true as total seaborne transportation of dry bulk goods was 1,120 mt in the second quarter compared to 1,188 mt in the first quarter. However, China began to open up its economy fairly early in the quarter and its manufacturing industry rebounded fairly quickly. The nation's steel production reached record levels in May, causing iron ore imports into the nation to increase by 8.0% over the first quarter levels. This actually had a positive impact on dry bulk shipping rates because China is the largest importer of dry bulk goods in the world:

Source: Clarksons, Golden Ocean Group

We can certainly see this reflected in Golden Ocean Group's results. Unlike the United States, China was primarily shut down in the first quarter and not the second. As we can see, the average charter dayrates for all kinds of dry bulk ships were quite a bit higher than they were in the first quarter, although they are still quite a bit lower than a year ago:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

Unfortunately though, Golden Ocean Group did see its operating revenues decline by $21.2 million quarter-over-quarter despite the increase in average dayrates during the quarter. This was mostly a matter of timing. The majority of the chartered voyages that were completed in the second quarter were contracted in the first quarter or the early part of the second quarter before China restarted its economy. Dayrates were still extremely weak at this time. We should see an improvement come in the third quarter as more voyages will be completed at the higher dayrates that we saw in the second half of the second quarter.

We can see the impact of this shipment timing by looking at a measure called the time charter equivalent. This is a measure of performance for shipping companies that allows them to compare the performance of their fleet across different time periods despite the fact that they may have a different mix of charter types. In the second quarter, Golden Ocean Group had a time charter equivalent of $8,782 per day compared to $11,076 per day in the first quarter. This served as a drag on revenues and certainly shows that Golden Ocean Group received a lower dayrate on average during the second quarter. As already discussed, this should improve somewhat in the second half of the year.

As mentioned in the highlights, Golden Ocean Group completed the installation of eight exhaust gas scrubbers across its fleet during the second quarter. This is a method that Golden Ocean Group is using to bring its fleet into compliance with the IMO 2020 mandate that limits the amount of sulfur that can be found in a vessel's particulate emissions. With the installation of these scrubbers, Golden Ocean Group has now completed all of its planned installations. This is something that should also prove to be beneficial to it over the remainder of the year. This is because Golden Ocean Group no longer has the capital expenses with regards to this program. This should allow it to keep a greater proportion of its operating cash flows to use for other things such as paying down debt or reinstating the dividend.

Golden Ocean Group was able to take advantage of the overall improvements in the dry bulk shipping market during the second quarter. It did this by securing additional charter coverage during the second of the period when dayrates spiked but unfortunately it did not state whether these were short-term charters or the long-term ones that we generally prefer. Regardless though, Golden Ocean Group now has 38% of the remaining days for its Capesize vessels and 56% of the remaining days for its Panamax vessels this year secured by charters. The average time charter equivalent rate of these chartered days is substantially above what Golden Ocean Group had in either the first or the second quarters so this reinforces the earlier conclusion that the worst is likely behind us at this point.

Source: Golden Ocean Group

One concern that many investors have about Golden Ocean Group is its relatively high level of debt. As of June 30, 2020, Golden Ocean Group had a net debt of $1.0174 billion and total common equity of $1.303945 billion. This gives Golden Ocean Group a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The more concerning thing though is its near-term debt maturities. As shown here, Golden Ocean Group has approximately $300 million coming due on March 31, 2021:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

It is difficult to see how Golden Ocean Group will handle this maturity without a refinancing of some sort. Thus, it is certainly nice to see that the worst impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown are likely behind it. This is because Golden Ocean Group's ability to refinance its debt is dependent on the market's willingness to fund this refinance. If the market is strong, then it is unlikely to be a problem but if the market still has an atmosphere of fear with regards to shipping firms, then it will likely be much harder to roll over.

In conclusion, these results were better than what many people expected due to the market beginning to rebound fairly aggressively in the second part of the quarter once China began to restart its economy. This should benefit Golden Ocean Group going forward as it indicates that the worst is likely behind us. The biggest risk here is Golden Ocean Group's ability to refinance its near-term debt maturities. Management is confident that it can accomplish this but that may depend on whether or not the world sees a second economic shutdown this fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.