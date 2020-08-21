Investment Thesis

I have written many articles about Sprott (SII) here on Seeking Alpha and the market has this year better started to appreciate the value of Sprott.

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

This is partly due to higher metal prices, but Sprott has seen a better performance than many other precious metals equities this year. The outperformance is likely due to the acquisition of Tocqueville Gold Strategies and a very high demand for precious metals ETFs. The NYSE listing and reverse split likely played a part as well.

In this article, I will take a quick look at assets under management, earnings, the valuation, and also what to expect in the coming year.

AUM & Earnings

Sprott has seen very good AUM growth during the last year. At the end of Q2-2020, we were looking at $13.9B in AUM, up 71% from the same time last year. The company also provided an update as of the 4th of August, which is included in the chart below, with AUM at $17B, up 110% from Q2-2019.

Figure 2 - Source: Financial Reports

Average AUM in Q2-2020 was only 13.2B, which means the full effect of the end of quarter or August AUM numbers have not yet trickled down into revenues and earnings.

The exchange-listed products segment has been the largest contributor to the growth over the last year, up 101% since Q2-2019.

Figure 3 - Source: Financial Reports

Part of this is performance related, but a rather substantial portion comes from inflows during 2020.

Figure 4 - Source: Sprott.com

Note that the ELP segment now has an impressive 77% operating margin. We should not expect it to go much higher based on communication on the most recent conference call. The ELP segment is not only profitable but earnings also have a clear link to assets under management.

Figure 5 - Source: Financial Reports

The biggest disappointment during 2020 has been the lending segment, which continues to see lower adjusted base EBITDA despite AUM being at an all-time high. This is primarily because historical figures include finance income from the balance sheet lending and also other one-off effects.

Figure 6 - Source: Financial Reports

Another thing that is easily overlooked due to great performance is rather substantial outflows from the managed equities segment. Some outflows are expected after an acquisition, but $562M in the quarter is well above what I would have liked to see.

Figure 7 - Source: Q2-2020 Financial Report

Growth Beyond Q2-2020

Assets under management is today relatively close to the 4th of August figure, the ELP segment is up marginally and the managed equities segment is likely down somewhat based on the performance in some of the larger funds of that segment.

We are consequently looking at a 29% AUM growth just based on where we are today, around the $17B compared to the average AUM of $13.2B in Q2-2020.

Gold mining stocks usually have a 2-3x multiple over gold, but as the below chart illustrates, we have not been anywhere close to that over the last 3 years. I expect further upside from the managed equities segment if we see flat metal prices over the coming year.

Figure 8 - Source: YCharts

Another potential positive factor is the $61.6M in co-investments Sprott has on the balance sheet. If we start to see the managed equities and lending segments perform simultaneously, the co-investments will be a nice bonus to the bottom line.

Figure 9 - Source: Q2-2020 Financial Report

The second lending fund has also started to be deployed, but at least I will have very low expectations for the contribution to earnings going forward based on recent performance in the lending segment.

Figure 10 - Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

Valuation

The below numbers are from Seeking Alpha, where I have used the H1-2020 EBITDA and used the most recent dividend. These numbers have then been annualized. I have relied on adjusted base EBITDA for Sprott but added back non-cash stock-based compensation.

Figure 11 - Source: Seeking Alpha

While Sprott might look relatively expensive in comparison to the peers, I still find it more attractive due to the combination of a low level of operational risk and good growth potential. The dividend yield for Sprott is also more attractive.

While the royalty and streaming companies likely have a lower risk than miners, it is debatable if the risk is lower than Sprott. All companies in the above chart apart from Sprott and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) had a lower EBITDA in Q2 compared to Q1 for example.

Conclusion

Sprott which is a lower risk investment has had fantastic growth over the last year. I expect that growth to continue and AUM to reach $19-20B in the coming year without higher metal prices, which would lead to continued strong stock price performance.

If we see the precious metals bull market continuing for several years, I think AUM can go a lot higher than $20B, but I will be focused on the next year for now.

