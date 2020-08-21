We think that the growth in central banks' assets will continue to surge in the coming months as policymakers will constantly intervene in markets to prevent currency appreciation.

Bitcoin: an inflation hedge

In the past few months, the massive liquidity injections from central banks to avoid a deflationary depression have constantly been increasing the uncertainty over long-term inflation expectations as investors are starting to fear that prices may begin to soar sooner than the market anticipates. One popular chart that emerged following Paul Tudor Jones note on 'The Great Monetary Inflation', shows the dynamics of US M2 money growth minus real GDP growth overlaid with CPI inflation, using a 5-year change. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that the massive rise in money supply relative to the real economy is currently pricing in a significantly upward shift in inflation in the medium term. Hence, Jones concluded that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) reminds him of gold in the 1970s and has been investing a significant share of his fund's assets (up to 2 percent) as a hedge against inflation. Figure 1 (right frame) shows a chart of Bitcoin (starting in 2016) overlaid with gold (starting in 1973), with some investors expecting the price of a unit of the cryptocurrency to triple in the coming years as the monetary 'printing press' continues.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Bitcoin will continue to 'bite' gold market share in the long run

While a significant number of practitioners and Nobel laureates are still defining Bitcoin as 'the new Tulip' or a 'bubble that will eventually burst', we are confident that Bitcoin offers an interesting risk rewards for the long run. By purchasing a unit of Bitcoin, an investor could lose a significant amount of money if the price suddenly collapses, but the upside gain is kind of 'unlimited' as nobody really knows how high Bitcoin can go if inflationary pressures start to kick in.

Even though Bitcoin is a non-interest bearing asset and carries no fundamental value (no dividends or coupons), we think that one way of valuing it in the long run is to assume that it will capture 3 to 5 percent of the gold market share (which to us sounds like a fair assumption). Hence, with an ounce of gold trading at $1,930, the total market cap of gold is currently estimated at USD 11.4tr, which set our medium-term target for Bitcoin between $18,500 and $31,000, which is still significantly higher than the current price.

In addition, we also consider Bitcoin as a 'high-beta play' on gold, implying that the target range will continue to increase as gold prices are reaching new highs. Figure 2 shows that Bitcoin and gold have shown strong signs of co-movement in the past few years; if we regress the weekly changes in Bitcoin on the weekly changes in gold since 2017, we find that the coefficient beta is 1.05 and is economically and statistically significant (the coefficient increases to 1.38 when we start the regression in 2018, which confirms that Bitcoin is a 'high beta gold sock').

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

Bitcoin and gold as portfolio diversifiers

We also saw that with interest rates trading close to zero, Bitcoin and gold could gain popularity as new diversifiers and inflation 'hedgers' in the traditional 60/40 equity bond portfolio. Figure 3 shows the performance of different portfolios including gold and bitcoin since July 2014:

An equity-only portfolio The traditional 60/40 equity bond portfolio A 60/35/5 equity bond gold portfolio A 60/35/5 equity bond bitcoin portfolio A 55/35/5/5 equity bond gold bitcoin portfolio

We find that portfolio 5 (55/35/5/5) generates the highest returns and Sharpe ratio of 11% and 1.17, for slightly higher 6M and 12M max drawdowns. We understand that owning 5 percent of gold and 5 percent of bitcoin in a portfolio may sound very aggressive, but what will happen to the traditional 60/40 portfolio when inflation starts to rise? Although some investors may argue that inflation will never be a problem in the future, you cannot assign a zero probability to that scenario. Hence, holding inflation hedges such as gold, bitcoin, real estate or inflation-link bonds will be crucial.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Bitcoin also loves excess liquidity

As we saw recently, the rise in excess liquidity has been mainly beneficial to the mega-cap growth stocks in the past few months, which are now trading nearly 40 percent higher than their February peak. Figure 3 (left frame) shows the performance of the FAAAMN stocks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)) and how strongly these stocks recovered from their March lows with the increase in the major central banks' assets; 'global' QE surged from 0 in February to nearly USD 5tr in July.

Bitcoin could also continue to surge to new highs as central banks' liquidity continues to rise in the coming months, especially if the ECB and the BoJ start to 'print' more in order to offset some of the recent currency strength. We think that the EURUSD and USDJPY exchange rates are approaching important levels at 1.25 and 100, respectively, and policymakers will need to intervene in order to counter the USD weakness as a stronger currency will dramatically impact the economic recovery and weigh on inflation expectations. As a result, we think that Bitcoin could continue to benefit from this ongoing currency war.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Bitcoin main risk: a rise in volatility

Even though we think that Bitcoin remains a good long-term bullish play, there is a major risk in the near term: a surge in price volatility due to the rising uncertainty coming forward. Figure 5 (left frame) shows that the cryptocurrency has significantly co-moved with US equities in the past year, and especially since the COVID-19 crisis. What happens if equities experience another little selloff in the coming weeks?

We have previously seen that over the years, Bitcoin tends to prefer low-volatility regimes as figure 5 (right frame) shows that its daily performance is the highest when the VIX trades below 20 (although the VIX still trades above 20, we switched from an extremely high volatility regime to a lower vol regime, therefore the sharp drop in the VIX was beneficial to risky assets and Bitcoin).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Closing thoughts

After oscillating around $9,300 during the second quarter of 2020, which corresponds to the 38.2% retracement of the 3,080 - 19,460 range, Bitcoin broke through important resistances in recent weeks (11,270 or 50% Fibo) and is currently flirting with the 12,000 psychological level. Even though Bitcoin could be sensitive to a little retracement in equities in the short run, there are numerous reasons to see higher prices in the medium to long run, from rising inflationary pressure to the ongoing currency war from central banks to prevent their currency from appreciating too much.

It is still interesting to go long at current levels considering our medium to long-term target range of $18,500 - $31,000. Any bear retracement could be considered as new buying opportunity for a long-term holding period. Next resistance on the short term stands at $13,200, which is the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 3-year range.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.