Photo-Me (OTC:POMOF) is a UK-based company that specializes in photo booths and vending machines. Just three years ago, the stock was trading above 190p. Today, it has collapsed to 49p, which is about one-fourth of its previous value.

Image Source: Photo-Me's website.

It is about a month since Noah Riley did a nice job presenting the company and the problems that it faces, coming to a bearish conclusion. I suggest you read that article because, in my article, I will avoid repeating a presentation of the company. What I will do is take the bullish side, since I strongly believe that Photo-Me is an investment opportunity.

While I acknowledge the problem of Photo-Me's Identification business, I will focus on the turnaround prospects, the strengths of the company, and the valuation side. A "good" company can be a terrible investment when investors overpay, and a "mediocre" company can be an astonishing investment at a bargain price. The low valuation can offset the risks and promise some great upside potential. Add that Photo-Me is not a mediocre company; it is a good and promising company despite facing some difficulties, at a bargain price, which sounds even better.

Photo-Me's Net Income, FCF, Paid Dividends from FY 2010 to FY 2019. (Source: Gurufocus)

Just to give you a quick idea: the company has produced an average of £23 million net income per year for the past 10 years, with shareholders enjoying cumulative free cash flow generation of £197 million, turned into dividends of £205 million in their pockets. The company is offered on the LSE for less than this amount, having a market capitalization of £185 million at 49p per share.

The main problem

UK government guidelines allow people to take photos at home for use on official documents. It is not a surprise that the UK Identification revenue collapsed 44.4% for the 12 months ending April 2020. That sounds very serious when 60% of Photo-Me's revenue comes from the identification business (£128 million out of £215 million).

Photo-Me's vending estate. (Source: Company's Presentation)

The pandemic intensified the problem described and also affected Identification outside the UK, as well as other business areas, like Laundry, which is the second-most important for the group.

Total revenue declined 5.6% year-on-year, from £228 million to £215 million. Since UK Identification was the main problem, we see -13.1% decline in total Identification revenue (from £148 million to £128 million), and -18.5% decline in total UK & Republic of Ireland revenue (from £53 million to £43 million).

The effect was massive on EBITDA, which declined -41.4%, and on profit before tax, which collapsed -90.4% to just £4.1 million. Photo-Me has announced plans to remove unprofitable machines and restructure its operations in the UK, which includes reducing the number of vending units by at least 2,500 (22% of the total UK machines).

The board decided to cancel the interim dividend of 3.71p that would be paid in May. In the previous fiscal year, the interim and final dividend sum was 8.44p, which is 17% of the current stock price.

Why the situation is not a disaster

The results were affected by £23.7 million of exceptional items, provisions, and impairment, primarily as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, the underlying profit is much higher at £28.7 million, which is in line with pre-tax FCF of £26.5 million.

Then, the severity of the problem that Identification faces is mostly limited in the UK. I believe it will take a few years to see this trend coming to other markets. In some countries, people still go to traditional photo booths instead of using automated machines. They are two stages behind what the UK does.

Unfortunately, Photo-Me does not provide each business's revenue figures per geographic segment. Making conclusions on some numbers was like solving a puzzle. I started with the fact that Asia's vending estate is 96% Identification. By subtracting 96% of Asia's revenue, I came to a quite precise FY 2019 estimation for the remaining Identification revenue coming from the UK & Ireland and Continental Europe segments combined, translating to about £5,650 per photo booth.

If the above areas enjoy similar performance, the above per unit figure may be used for the UK. That would give a rough guess that, out of the UK & Ireland's total £53 million revenue, Identification contributed about £32 million. Since the company says that UK Identification revenue declined 44.4% (presumably around 40% for UK & Ireland), the figure must have come down from the assumed £32 million in FY 2019 to around £20 million for the last 12-month period. UK Identification presumably accounts for less than 10% of the group's revenue.

Hoping that I am right, UK Identification must be responsible for about a £13 million negative impact in the group's revenue, explaining 67% of the total Identification lost revenue of £19 million.

I expect that with the shrinking of this problematic stream of revenue, the impact will be felt less and less in total revenue. The only way to see an acceleration or continuation of the decline is to have other countries pursue what the UK government did. This will take some time and will not happen simultaneously in every country that Photo-Me operates. Thus, I believe that the Identification business will have a tough decade ahead, but with the process being gradual.

An interesting fact for the UK & Ireland segment is that despite the presumed decline of about £13 million in Identification, the total revenue decreased by only £10 million. That means that the Laundry business was able to offset some part of the decline, although it has a small size yet. Τhe company says the following for the UK & Ireland segment:

The Group now operates 641 Laundry units, an increase of around 100 units compared with the prior 12-month period. In the first 10 months, these units performed extremely well with an average revenue of £14,705 per unit. The expansion and strong performance of Laundry in the region was not sufficient to compensate for the significant impact of the virus and the decline in photobooth usage on the segment's overall revenues.

It is really promising that the Laundry business is growing. Especially, the unattended Revolution laundry services revenue is growing by 20.7%, now delivering £33.3 million for the group. Just think, this business by itself might deserve a high multiple of sales (price-to-sales) with this impressive growth.

The problems of the Identification business in the UK, combined with the pandemic, hide well a true "revolution" in Photo-Me's revenue. What I like in companies that have a growing part and a shrinking part, with their business about to shift, is the dynamics. We initially see the shrinking part (Identification) massively affecting the total revenue, with the growing part (Laundry) being too small to offset it. But hopefully, the growing part is getting bigger and the shrinking part getting smaller. Provided that growth continues, the growing part (Laundry) will soon be the prominent power in Photo-Me's revenue dynamics, signaling a bottom in the group's revenue decline.

In addition, Photo-Me has a new segment, KIS Food, after the acquisition of Sempa in France. The intention is for Photo-Me to become the global leader in self-service fresh fruit juice machines. KIS Food contributed £6.7 million of revenue in the 12-month period.

In summary, despite the problematic Identification, we have a stream of revenue that has already proved its ability to grow fast (Laundry), a new market (KIS Food), and potential new markets in a future of automation. The company has the know-how and presence to scale these businesses very fast.

Looking 10 years ahead, I feel very positive for vending machines in general. So, I think that the sector and Photo-Me have a great future, even if photo booths die.

The valuation:

The basic scenario - probability 50%:

By looking back, the company has relatively stable revenue over the years, and the cumulative FCF is similar to the net income. We saw some expansion of CAPEX from FY 2017 to FY 2019 that hit the FCF, and then this fiscal year, impairments that hit the net income. So for the last 12 months, contrary to the previous few years, FCF is higher than the net income.

In this scenario, I assume that we have no dramatic changes. Identification is slowly shrinking, but Laundry, and maybe new streams as KIS Food, are growing. The earnings power of the company stays at around £20 million per year, close to the current FCF and underlying net income.

By applying a 12.5x earnings multiple, the fair value comes in at £250 million, or 66p per share.

The good scenario - probability 25%:

Laundry and Revolution units continue their aggressive growth, in a way that they can more than offset the Identification decline. The high CAPEX of the previous periods proves to be successful and turns into increased profits and cash flows. Photo-Me is able to reach net income of £40 million, as it did in FY 2018, and retains it over the following years.

By applying the same 12.5x multiple as before, the fair value comes in at £500 million, or 132p per share.

The bad scenario - probability 25%:

Laundry growth is reaching a peak, and KIS Food can't succeed outside France. These conditions, combined with policies in several countries that kill the Identification business across Asia and Continental Europe, put increasing pressure on the company, which hardly produces any cash.

With its survival in doubt, Photo-Me becomes a questionable "turnaround story" and a reasonable valuation under these conditions is half of the tangible value of the company, calculated at just £33 million or 9p per share.

The EMV including all three scenarios indicates an upside potential of 39% and a fair value of £258 million or 68p per share.

Other Factors

In 2007, Photo-Me's main shareholder and CEO, Serge Crasnianski, faced a shareholder revolt that opposed the sale of the vending division, which briefly succeeded in ousting him. He was reappointed to the board in 2009 and returned as CEO in 2010. Today, Mr. Crasnianski, aged 78, is still the CEO, and holds 23.83% of shares, as its stake has recently increased, according to LSE's regulatory announcements. On July 5, 2019, he owned 22.38%. The story of the shareholder revolt might question the trustworthiness of the key figure in this company. On the other hand, such an experience must have made Mr. Crasnianski and his management aware of the importance of being careful and respectful to shareholders.

Photo-Me's equity is just £116 million, including goodwill of £13 million, among other intangible assets. By using the current FCF of £22 million, representative of the earnings power, the cash return on equity is around 19%, in this adjusted definition. Photo-Me's ability to invest the profits under these rates would bring outstanding growth and create enormous value, which should justify a higher multiple of earnings. I thought to take it into account for the good scenario, but I hesitated because so far Photo-Me has not proved that it can employ much capital and achieve high return on incremental capital at the same time. Anyhow, high efficiency is a good characteristic in general.

The negative side of the capital efficiency is the unavailability of much "fat" to burn when economic distress comes. It is a lesson that I was unfortunate to learn really well with some failures in light capital companies, such as some retailers. Many of them used to be with no debt, and while they were having decent margins and growth, you would not think that they are aggressive or dangerous as businesses. I learned the hard way that they can quickly collapse when they lose their earnings. I have included this factor in valuation, and you see that I have given the bad scenario a sizable (25%) probability, and a value close to zero.

Conclusion

Photo-Me is an interesting investment because the problems in the UK Identification business and the pandemic hide the growing part (Laundry), which could soon be the prominent power in the company's revenue dynamics, while the low valuation can offset the risks.

The reportable earnings before tax have been severely hit, but that was largely due to exceptional items. Even taking into account that there is not a lot of "fat" to burn if there is further distress (included in the bad scenario), the calculated fair value of the stock (68p) exceeds the current price of 49p, offering a 39% upside potential.

I have chosen Photo-Me not to be one of the biggest positions in my portfolio, since I find others to be less aggressive and with larger discount, as BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) is (see my previous article). Provided that I won't see an increasing probability for the bad scenario, I would add to my position if I saw a much lower price for the stock, or if I saw the reality coming closer to the good scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POMOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have bought lower, and I might reduce my position above 50p.