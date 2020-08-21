Revenue has been impacted by the coronavirus but some timely asset disposal has more than offset shortfalls.

The company faces competition and uncertain conditions but these challenges are not insurmountable.

Current state of COVID-19 vaccine production indicates that GSK is both in vaccine development and manufacturing.

For the last nine months, I have been covering small biotechs ranging from those working on COVID-19 diagnostics and vaccine development to larger bio-pharmas with manufacturing capability.

My experience tells me that we are now at a critical juncture in the value chain from development in the lab to availability on the field.

Some news about governments in the US, Europe, and Australia reaching agreements with pharmaceuticals companies for availability of vaccines also point to a shift of attention towards manufacturers.

In this respect, one of the companies which is capable of doing both development and, more importantly, manufacturing is GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).

However, technical capacity alone is not sufficient as financial capability should also be evaluated as the road to vaccine availability for the masses is not a smooth one.

There is competition and other challenges as well.

I start with providing an overview of the British company's involvement in the COVID-19 vaccine.

Current state of vaccine development

Firstly, GSK is directly involved in vaccine research through a trial using its already available otilimab compound identified after screening through existing portfolio.

There are some reasons to believe that otilimab could potentially alleviate the effect of the coronavirus on the lungs and the fact that the British company has been actively working with the compound since last year for rheumatoid arthritis treatment is helping the research team to proceed faster.

Figure 1: Clinical study with otilimab

Source: Clinicaltrials.org

Second, GSK has been actively involved with partners with its adjuvant technology with Sanofi (SNY) and Clover, a private Chinese bio pharma developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The adjuvant stimulates the immune system and raises an early, long-lasting, and efficient immune response to the vaccine. It must also be mentioned that the Chinese company is also using Dynavax's (DVAX) adjuvant technology.

Figure 2: Candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation

Source: GSK.com

Testing started in June and according to Fiercebiotech, initial safety and carcinogenicity data should be ready by this month with a phase 2b/3 vaccine efficacy test planned by the end of this year.

Finally, according to the Q2-2020 earnings transcripts, a phase 2/3 study is expected to start this quarter with Vir Biotechnology (VIR) using antibodies for high-risk outpatients with COVID-19.

Figure 3: COVID-19 vaccine in development.

Source: TimesofIndia.com

Now, shifting to vaccine manufacturing, GSK has now gained access to the highly-regarded mRNA (Messenger ribonucleic acids) technology by acquiring a stake in CureVac (a German private company).

CureVac utilizes mRNA therapy since the beginning of the year and the vaccines are deemed easier to manufacture than using the traditional biologics technology.

Figure 4: Advantage of mRNA vaccines over traditional (biologics) vaccine

Source: Table built from data from Labiotech.eu

The mRNA technology is still in its infancy but the fact that CureVac was able to enter clinical testing in June, just after Moderna (MRNA) after starting development efforts only four months earlier (February) shows the German's biotech development capacity.

After development and testing using a few thousand samples comes mass-production and to this end, GSK has an extensive network of manufacturing sites and R&D centers located in 36 countries including the UK, USA, Spain, Belgium, and China.

This is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer on a revenue basis and with mRNA technology, manufacturing challenges can be circumvented to make the vaccine available to patients more rapidly.

Figure 5: Yearly revenue from the vaccine segment.

Source: GSK.com

Finally, apart from COVID-19, GSK has been able to rework its oncology (cancer treatment) pipeline.

In this respect, those who still have memories of GSK disposing of its oncology arm in 2014 will note that the company has produced its first homegrown cancer drug which won approval of the FDA earlier this month.

I now shed light on the competition using a draft update I obtained from the WHO's (World Health Organization) website dated August 13. Being a draft update, it does not necessarily have the latest information but has the merit of providing all the contenders involved in the race to producing a vaccine.

Competition and challenges

While GSK is still at phase 2 clinical trials, AstraZeneca (AZN) and the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech SE (BNTX) partnership have already reached phase 3.

Figure 6: Candidate vaccines in trial evaluation.

Source: Who.int

However, this has become less of a problem.

The reason is that gone are the days when the clinical process would take years to proceed to commercialization phase as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has issued new guidelines covering the threshold for approving a vaccine as of June 30.

These are aimed to facilitate the timely development of safe and effective vaccines.

Also, this is a huge market and according to the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the world needs more than one vaccine to tackle the new coronavirus.

In the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking during a BBC radio interview:

I'd love to see more than one vaccine get to the goal line, as it were. The world needs more than one vaccine."

Also, patients who are infected by COVID-19 are afflicted by different conditions that require different vaccine treatments.

Figure 7: Different treatments for COVID-19

Source: Keylogin Biotech analytics

Therefore, it is a question of time before phase 4 (commercial stage) is reached and the vaccines are manufactured for sales or distribution in countries where governmental subsidies are strong.

The most important challenge, in this case, is delay in crossing the phase four finish line and consequently, expected revenues taking a longer time to materialize, especially for the 1 billion doses of adjuvant (figure 2) which GSK has already started to manufacture.

According to a press release on GSK's website:

Given the unprecedented need to develop COVID-19 vaccines, GSK has started manufacture of the adjuvant at risk. The company is in discussions with Governments and global institutions about funding for production and supply of the adjuvant."

However, this same communique also mentions that GSK is in discussions with governments concerning funding and there have already been two agreements covering 160 million doses with a third for 300 million in advanced discussion.

Figure 8: Agreements to supply doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Source: GSK.com

Secondly, clinical trials cost an average of $20 million but here, the fact that the British company is only involved in one COVID-19 clinical trial as the main sponsor means fewer expenses. In other cases, it is working in partnership.

Therefore, in terms of challenges, I see the additional expenses GSK has to incur especially in a period where it is facing disruption in its more conventional revenue streams as possibly impacting the financial position.

Hence, I now shift my attention to revenues.

Revenues

Revenues were down compared to Q2-2019 due to COVID-19 induced disruptions, particularly in the vaccines business, as visits to healthcare professionals faced limitations due to lock-down measures.

Figure 9: Quarterly revenues with all figures in millions of dollars.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, visits to physician's practices and medical clinics are starting to see some normality under new CDC guidelines as lock-down measures are gradually stream-lined.

Also, SG&A for the quarter was down 5% on a pro forma basis due mainly to integration savings. According to the executives, going forward right through 2022, there should be further cost savings of $659 million as a result of synergies from consumer integration.

Moreover, free cash flow was $3.25 billion as of June 30. This increase, despite a reduction in trade receivables was due to exceptional items like beneficial timings of payments for returns and taxes, a lower seasonal increase of inventory and disposals of intangible assets.

There was a reduction in trade receivables after panic-led higher volume of sales in the first quarter. This means that the third quarter should see better sales as consumers have to purchase drugs to replenish the depleted home pharmacy.

Additionally, despite lock-down impacting vaccination rates, the demand for shingles and meningitis vaccines remains strong with the executives having seen signs of recovery in some geographies in the third quarter, even with possibility of scaling back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

As of 30 June 2020, net debt was $29 billion, compared with $32.7 billion six months earlier. This decrease was largely due to divestment of consumer health assets, including $3.82 billion in net proceeds from the sale of Indian nutrition assets.

Total debt stood at $39.2 billion and there is $4.0 billion in the revolver.

GSK pays dividends at a yield of 4.9%.

The latest quarter has seen a reduction in both financial leverage and dividend cash payout ratios.

Figure 10: Evolution of stock price, leverage and payout ratio

Data by YCharts

Therefore, for risk-averse investors (like myself), the acquisition of CureVac together with additional COVID-19 expenses has been effected during a favorable deleveraging process and is unlikely to have any major impact on the debt position.

Hence the valuations should be reviewed accordingly.

Valuations

First, in terms of percentage increase, it is mostly the stocks of biotechs actually developing the vaccines which have appreciated considerably compared to the big pharmas. Hence, on August 12, iBIO (IBIO) appreciated by 6% while GSK increased only by 1%.

Figure 11: Effect of COVID-19 vaccine news on stock prices of pharmaceutical companies.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Therefore, the market has not yet priced in the revenue potential the big pharmas stand to benefit from the surge in vaccine production.

Exploring this further, when considering that GSK has already started to manufacture adjuvants and plans to manufacture more than 1 billion doses through 2021, the revenue potential is significant.

Now, making an estimate that one dose can be sold at $1, we have $1 billion revenues just out of the production of adjuvants alone.

I assumed the value of $1 based on cost-effectiveness of the adjuvanted influenza vaccine in a study published by the National Institute of Health and moreover, considered an efficacy of 50% taking into consideration the recent update by the FDA concerning COVID-19 vaccine development.

However, looking from the strategic perspective, this figure of $1 per dose could be on the lower side. Besides, the company is also currently negotiating other deals.

Second, if we take into consideration that GSK is paying $163.67 million for CureVac, the returns when considering the five vaccines which will be developed is considerable. A rough estimate of $50 per dose comes to $5 billion for a hundred million doses.

Figure 12: Main features of the CureVac 10% acquisition

Source: Table built from data from Reuters.com

At a trailing price to sales ratio of 2.33 compared to Sanofi's 3.08, GSK is undervalued. However, I moderate my target price taking into consideration that the company has no candidate in phase 3 clinical trials yet.

Hence I target a stock price of $47-48 for the short term but I foresee that there can be much higher upsides as the British company obtains more governmental orders with its French partner for adjuvants then later uses the acquired mRNA technology to mass-produce vaccines.

The potential revenues, investors should bear in mind, is in addition to those derived from the existing pipeline.

Key takeaways

With COVID-19 responsible for so much desolation and the virus launching waves after waves of attack, large vaccine manufacturers with development capabilities like GSK are the new front in this biological war engulfing the whole of humanity.

Moreover, with social distancing not being a sustainable defense solution, the only way out of this mess is to attack the virus. It is so complex that just one vaccine will not be sufficient.

Hence, GSK, a financially stable and diversified bio-pharmaceutical is a buy at $40.

Finally, there are also indications that demand for the company's major vaccines is on its way back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK, SNY, NVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.