The company has been given plenty of funds, but it is using those funds to run trials on its vaccine.

MRNA has experienced quite the run up, but is now off the highs. Did prices in the $90s in early July represent the top?

As of August 13, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) draft landscape of COVID-19 candidate vaccines notes 29 candidates in clinical evaluation. Are we going to need that many vaccines? The market might end up being split among several players. A lot of success for Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, appears to be built in already.

Issue 1: Lasting immunity and some won't vaccinate

It looks like the body's immune system produces a lasting immune response following even mild COVID infections. If the pandemic dies out because people can't be reinfected, of course we will still vaccinate healthcare workers, teachers, those in hospitality, tourism, etc. Good luck getting all 328 million Americans to vaccinate though. Some can't take a vaccine (only a few), and others just won't bother. Some are anti-vax, and with the anti-vax movement stronger than ever, there are those who might not be anti-vax normally, but are sceptical of COVID vaccines given the rate at which they are being developed. The anti-vax community will lap that up.

... a recent YouGov survey found that one in six UK respondents indicated that they “definitely” or “probably would not” get vaccinated if a coronavirus vaccine became available. - July 9 Article at The Conversation

If you thought the one in six number out of the UK was concerning, have a look at the US numbers. Thirty-five percent of Americans wouldn't get a vaccine even if it were free.

Figure 1: Screenshot of results of Gallup polling. Source: Gallup website.

We might be looking at vaccinating about 250 million Americans, which would require 500 million doses of a two-dose vaccine. Those are the numbers we are looking at for MRNA's government contracts. A contract for 100 million doses of MRNA's vaccine has been secured by the government with the option of 400 million more. The award is for up to $1.525B for 100 million doses and another 400 million doses would bring the total to $8.125B. MRNA's market cap is about $26.5B at the time of writing. Yes, the company has a few billion in cash and up to $955M from BARDA to develop mRNA-1273 with, but unless we look for repeat vaccination (something it isn't clear will be needed) or ex-US sales, the numbers don't add up.

Table 1: MRNA capital structure. Source: Seeking Alpha value tab.

MRNA also has a CMV vaccine that looks like it has some impressive market potential, but there is no guarantee that succeeds, the same way there is no guarantee mRNA-1273 will succeed. If MRNA vaccinates the US with 250 million people and the goes on to vaccinate 500 million in Europe and so on, then the numbers might make sense...

Issue 2: Plenty of competition

...but too bad there are so many competitors out there, many of whom also have contracts.

Figure 2: Outside of MRNA, Sanofi (SNY) & GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pfizer (PFE) & BioNTech SE (BNTX), Novavax (NVAX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AstraZeneca (AZN) also have contracts with the US government for COVID-19 vaccines. Source: Andy Biotech on Twitter.

The same situation we see in the US is also playing out in Europe and elsewhere in the world. The European Union recently agreed to purchase 300 million doses of AZN's COVID-19 vaccine (AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, developed at Oxford University). While AZN's vaccine is expected to provide protection for about 12 months, redosing would be inexpensive with a price of $4 being talked about. AZN is not planning on making a profit. That is the sort of competition that is going to be very tough for MRNA to go up against.

Issue 3: Chart looks toppy

MRNA is well off the recent highs, with profit taking being seen throughout the coronavirus vaccine space.

Data by YCharts

Figure 3: MRNA trading since late 2018. Source: YCharts.

I also notice another thing I see when bubbles deflate or when stocks begin a downtrend from a period of over-exuberance. On August 11, MRNA announced its new supply agreement with the US mentioned above. A 10% plus rally pre-market the next day sold off within the hour of the market opening.

Figure 4: The August 12 rally didn't last at all. Source: CNN Money.

For those who were able to call the recent top in July and jump in short, congratulations. I prefer to look for short biased trades (usually using puts) when stocks that seem to be part of a bubble are now clearly deflating.

Risks: Watch out for catalysts

We have to consider the catalysts with MRNA because the name could soon rally if strong data from any of MRNA's pipeline members is seen. We also have to consider what strong or weak data from other vaccine candidates would mean. It is also time to look beyond data showing antibody or even T-cell response. It is starting to look like many of these vaccines are going to produce those responses. What we want to see is a larger confirmation of safety, but more importantly actual efficacy - a reduction in infection rates among those vaccinated.

In Q3'20, MRNA expects some interim results from its phase 2 trial of its CMV vaccine (mRNA-1647). It is the phase 3 study (currently planned, <8,000 participants expected) that will actually look at prevention of CMV. The current phase 2 study looks at dose confirmation; I don't think that data will hit quite hard enough in the context of a focus on COVID-19 and a $26.5B market cap.

On the mRNA-1273 front, the company announced it had begun its phase 3 study of the vaccine on July 27. The study is planning to enroll 30,000 volunteers, 8,374 of which were already recruited three weeks in. Trouble getting a higher percentage of minorities into the trial could slow enrollment, unfortunately. An interim analysis for efficacy cannot be discounted however. MRNA's phase 2 study is fully enrolled in both cohorts (n=300 of 18-55 years of age; n=300 of adults 55 and above). MRNA hasn't given much of a timeline on the phase 2 study, but the pace of development has generally been very impressive for the company. I wouldn't want to be holding MRNA short if phase 2 results are strong and include data on prevention.

Summing up

There is a potential short trade in MRNA right about now, but there is the obvious risk that readouts from the company's clinical studies could cause the stock to run, as could additional supply agreements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MRNA, NVAX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a short position using puts in MRNA, NVAX or other vaccine names not mentioned.