Today, investing in Société BIC (OTCPK:OTCPK:BICEF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BICEY) is investing for a turnaround. Since 2016, the company has been experiencing a steady decline in sales, a situation that has only gotten worse since the coronavirus crisis forced the world to take a break.

School closures are a short term headwind that will involve a big loss for the company since a large part of its profits come from children and adolescents who buy school supplies to attend school. Remote work and study are two longer-term threats that will compromise sales in the stationery segment from now. As a consequence, the management is committed to transforming the business model, expanding its lighters division with acquisitions like Djeep in order to reduce its dependence on office material.

The company is poised to save ~€40M from the suspension of the share repurchase program, plus an extra ~€45M from a dividend cut in 2020 alone. Further, the company expects to save an extra ~€100M from CAPEX and OPEX reduction and improved efficiencies. This gives the company enough resources to turn sales growth positive again, while the company could still get an extra ~€110M a year if decided to temporarily cancel the dividend.

A brief description of the company

Bic was founded in 1945 in Clichy, France. The company was listed on the Paris stock exchange in 1972, and today it is part of the Euronext, a European stock exchange based in Amsterdam. Its philosophy is to provide the population of high-quality products that provide solutions simple to everyday needs. The company specializes in stationery products, lighters, and razors, and has a line of promotional products for other companies.

39% of the company's sales come from the United States, 29% from Europe, and 32% from emerging markets. Thus, the company has a strong global presence and does not especially depend in a specific geography. With 25 factories across the globe, the company currently employs 12,777 workers distributed among all these manufacturing facilities and offices, of which more than half are in emerging countries.

At the current price, the company is at an almost 70% discount. This represents a good opportunity to start a position, but also poses a great degree of risk, so a careful analysis is necessary before acquiring shares. Throughout this article, I will analyze the possibilities that Bic has to resume the growth path that it enjoyed for so many years in the past, to assess whether it is worth buying shares at the current price.

The turnaround plan: BIC 2022 - Invent the Future

As the coronavirus pandemic has staggered the global economy, the company has a plan to drive up sales again. This turnaround plan consists of measures to compensate for the decrease in sales and revenues during the past years. Firstly, the management is committed to optimizing operational expenditures (OPEX), saving the company €15 to €20 million. CAPEX is another area where the management wants to cut costs by about €34M while maintaining lower inventories to make better use of free cash flow. Innovation is another aspect that enters into the company's plans to get the ship afloat. In this sense, new products are scheduled for the upcoming months. By the end of 2022, the company expects to cut ~€50M through an increase in manufacturing efficiency in order to increase margins. As for sales, the company's turnaround plan is to use debt to increase commercial capacity, especially in the e-commerce segment.

With ~€604.1M in liabilities, the company is quite leveraged, which could reduce the ability of the company to invest to grow due to the interests that these carry. Still, this debt is quite manageable thanks to the cuts the company is putting in place this year.

The dividend was reduced, and could see more cuts in the near future

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend €2.60 €2.85 €3.40 €3.45 €3.45 €3.45 €3.45 Change +1.56% +9.62% +19.30% +1.47% +0.00% +0.00% +0.00%

The company has a track record of high dividend increases. Since the company has been experiencing a decline in sales and margins in recent years, it has frozen the dividend from 2016 to 2019 as a consequence of a lower net income. From 2018 to 2019, the company's dividend expense declined 1.65% from €157.8M to €155.2M thanks to a reduction of shares outstanding. Finally, the company decided to cut the dividend in 2020 to €110.2M, allowing the company to save an extra ~€45M to navigate the current crisis and accelerate the BIC 2022 plan. This dividend cut represents a dividend per share of -37.68% in comparison with 2019. Depending on how the second half of this year goes, the company could cut the dividend again to keep feeding its Bic 2022 plan.

Share buybacks took a break

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Shares outstanding 47,637,722 48,051,695 47,942,157 47,552,202 46,629,907 46,010,907 45,532,240 Buyback yield 1.53% -0.87% 0.23% 0.81% 1.94% 1.33% 1.04%

During the last few years, the company has been rewarding shareholders via buyback programs. Share repurchases essentially decrease the number of shares issued by the company, increasing the stake of the company that each share represents. Currently, this is a great advantage for both shareholders and those who are considering adding a position to their portfolio, for two reasons. Firstly, although the company's sales and revenues have declined, part of the fall has been cushioned thanks to the fact that profits are now distributed among fewer shares. On the other hand, the company can cancel the buyback program at any given moment if a headwind shakes the business, as it happened with the current coronavirus pandemic crisis. Due to a sharp decline in sales in 2019, aggravated in 2020 by mandatory lockdowns, Bic has suspended the current share buyback program in April 2020. This will save about €40M a year, which can be used to accelerate the BIC 2022 project.

Sales have been declining since 2016

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Sales €2,241.7M €2,025.8M €2,020.3M €1,949.8M €1,949.4M Change +13.27% -9.63% -0.27% -3.49% -0.02%

Here comes the major problem for BIC. Sales have been on the decline from 2016, with no rest. The current coronavirus pandemic came at the worst time possible for Bic, as it was already experiencing a huge headwind from decreasing sales. As people turned to distance universities, working from home, digital writing, and digital communication, the stationery market has been struggling to keep pace in a busier and busier world. Consequently, the company has been shifting towards the production of disposable lighters and razor blades.

To the fact that the company produces disposable products, allowing its operations to provide repeated sales, we must add the fact that it enjoys a gross profit margin of ~50%. This means that after subtracting the cost of goods sold to a product, the company still has a margin to turn 50% of its price into profits, which is quite good in my opinion. Still, the company's net income has declined along with sales:

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Income €262.1M €325.1M €249.7M €288.3M €173.4M €176.1M Change +8.53% +24.04% -23.19% +15.46% -39.85% +1.56%

Net income has decreased by 45.83% since 2015, which explains, in part, why the stock is currently trading at ~-70% from all-time highs. Although 2019 gave us some signs of stabilization, the current coronavirus crisis will give Bic negative results again in 2020. This has caused the management to feel the urgency, more than ever, to change the direction of the company, reducing shareholder returns in the short-to-medium term in order to secure the future of the company.

Recent acquisitions are not enough

At the end of 2019, the company acquired Lucky Stationery Nigeria Ltd, a stationery company based in Nigeria. With a very respectable 30% market share, the company reported €5 million in net sales at the moment of the purchase, which would increase Bic's net sales by 0.10%. Considering the country's population grows at a rate of approximately 2.50% a year and the company's market share is that high, Lucky Stationery's sales should follow over time. Another factor to take into account is the increasing school enrollment rates and economic growth that the country has shown in recent years. The same applies to the countries around it: Benin, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, neighboring countries where the company could create a large distribution network to increase exports from Nigeria. Double-digit annual growth thus is feasible during the next five years, as the management stated.

On July 1, 2020, the company announced the completion of Djeep's acquisition for €40M, roughly the amount the company is going to save from the share buyback program pause in a period of a year. Djeep is a French lighter manufacturer that achieved €14M in net sales in 2019 across Europe, the U.S., South America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. This addition to the Bic's portfolio of brands and products will provide a 0.71% increase in the overall Société Bic net sales in case Djeep's sales remain stable, although the company expects to see a steady increase.

Given the expected growth, these companies are expected to bring in the short-to-medium term a ~1% increase in sales from 2019. An insufficient increase and that makes the company still dependent on new acquisitions and innovation to continue its turnaround plan. Given the cash they will save from increased efficiencies, paused buybacks, and lower dividends, I believe we should expect a major acquisition as soon as later this year or the beginning of 2021.

H1 2020 results

As a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, the company's first-half year sales declined by 19.20% from €960.2M to €775.8€. This represents a serious blow to the company's balance sheet since sales have already been declining since 2016. Latin America, India, and Africa showed the worst results. Net income declined from €89.6M to €22.10M year over year during the first half-year. The two positive aspects that the company has experienced throughout the semester are e-commerce sales, which have increased by 14%, and an increase in utility lighters as a consequence of families cooking more at home during lockdowns. However, this increase is far from offsetting sales in the other segments.

As the management already stated in the H1 press release, the expectations for the second half of the year are low, although most likely they will improve in relation to the first. Cash on hands stood at €41.5M (-71.02% from Q1 to Q2) as the company spent €110.2M in dividend payments, an expense that they will not have again until next year since BIC pays dividends once a year.

Risks worth mentioning

The stationery market, although very resilient, could lose momentum as a consequence of economy digitalization. More and more, we study and work remotely and write down our things on digital media. To remedy this headwind, it seems the management is expanding its borders in developing countries and other market segments via acquisitions.

In order to increase the chances of a successful turnaround plan, the company may temporarily suspend the dividend. This would give the company up to an extra ~€110M a year to reduce debt and/or make acquisitions in growth segments of the disposable items market. At this point, you should not invest in Bic for its current dividend, but for the potential ~7% dividend yield once things turn around and the dividend returns to the past year's level. Another dividend cut would accelerate this process and should not be seen as a catastrophe.

A second coronavirus wave would most likely hit the company's sales again, just as we have seen during the first one. This is a macro event outside of our control that represents a danger (or opportunity, depending on the case) regardless of the stock we buy today. However, the company's balance sheet is currently quite weak, so new mandatory lockdowns would hit this company especially hard.

Conclusions

The company is going to save ~€85M a year from a dividend cut and share buyback pause. This amount is far from enough for the company to significantly accelerate the turnaround plan, so it has decided to reduce costs by an extra ~€100M a year from CAPEX and OPEX reduction, and increased efficiencies. The total ~€185M savings are enough to cover the ~€67.5M decline in net income for the first semester, during the current coronavirus crisis, if numbers get better during the second semester, or even if they just don't get worse, while giving the company extra room to invest in growth. Nevertheless, there is still a rope to tie. The remaining resources, which are quite limited, should be used to make acquisitions into new market segments or geographies without increasing debt too much. Another dividend cut would make it possible much more easily but at a cost of shareholder's pain. I think the second half-year will most likely be better than the first one if there is no second wave of coronavirus since the world economy is starting to get active again, and this will turn cost-cutting efforts into cash on hands to be spent on a large acquisition during the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, or some smaller ones.

I believe the company has the means to make the turnaround plan work, but the recovery will be slow and painful, and that's why the stock is trading at a ~-70% today. If the company experiences a steady increase in sales from cash reinvested, this will be a successful turnaround history and the future yield on cost will be as high as 7% once the dividend recovers its track, while buybacks could give an extra 1% to 1.5% a year on average. Therefore, I believe that today is a good opportunity to acquire shares in this company with excellent profit margins and essential products for day-to-day life.

