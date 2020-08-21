Disney And AMC: The Past, Present, And Future Of Movies

The movie industry is changing very rapidly, and at the forefront of this change are AMC (NYSE:AMC) and Disney (NYSE:DIS). Their different paths currently help highlight what is the past, present, and future of the movie industry.

The Past: AMC

Movie theatres are closed and suffering, and as a result, AMC Entertainment Holdings, which relies heavily on them, is taking a hit. This year has been tough on AMC, with Q2 revenue down -98.7% YoY to $18.9M and average screens during the quarter being 60 vs. 10,675 in Q2 2019 (-99.4% drop!). The share price is down 53% down. Here's the CEO Adam Aron commenting on this:

With no revenue to speak of coming in the door until June and then for AMC only in some countries in Europe, you are already all aware that the second quarter of 2020 was arguably the most difficult and unsettling quarter that the theatrical exhibition industry and AMC have ever seen

Source: Google Finance

Online seems to be the only way to reach consumers, meaning movie production houses and theatres are having to rethink how they issue movies. There is a feeling that movie studios will reduce the number of movies being released to theatres. To survive, AMC has had to rethink its ways, and one of the moves it has made is a deal they reached with Universal Pictures to shorten the window period to issue movies from 75 to 17 days, a monumental shift. This shift is negative on AMC, even though the CEO tried to paint it in positive terms:

the signing of a historic agreement between AMC and Universal Studios that we believe will expand the market for both Universal and for AMC. It will preserve the most important period of time during an exclusive theatrical window in which most of the movies revenues come in the door while allowing AMC to share a new premium video on demand revenue streams - AMC Entertainment Holdings CEO Adam Aron

We would expect several other movie studios to follow suit, given that Direct-to-SVOD/PVOD is catching on quickly. The ground is shifting rapidly beneath them, and we wonder if they will even be able to get a cut of the streaming revenues going forward. This is not sustainable. Luckily, the number of theatres opening is increasing internationally from 30 in June to 137 as of the end of July. They are due to open 100 new theatres in different US locations on August 20th, signifying a bit of hope. The opening theatres have to adhere to social distancing rules. There will be fewer people allowed in theatres, and the company will feel increasing cleaning costs and may need to pass some of these costs to the consumer. The CEO put it succinctly when he said that they "can't eat all these costs" and that they are "going to have to pass these costs on the consumer." This can only mean that consumers facing a downturn will have to rethink if going to the movies is worth it, given the potentially increased prices.

The hope for the movie theatres lies in the desire of consumers to have the in-person experience:

I don’t think you’ll ever replace face-to-face interactions. Software is very powerful, but I don’t think any amount of software will replace the magic of true face-to-face contact. You can’t replicate what’s happening in the offline world. Spotify reinvented consuming music online, but they didn’t replicate a music store experience – Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave

Bottom line is that things have changed for the movie theatres industry, and they have to embrace change:

We cannot just live in the past, fear change and hope that it will never take root. Sometimes one has to stare change in the face, recognize that it has or soon will arrive and reshape it to one’s own benefit - AMC Entertainment Holdings CEO Adam Aron

The Present: Disney and PVOD

Disney has been forced to rethink the way it does business in this pandemic. They have pivoted to a direct-to-consumer business. The good thing is that this started before the pandemic when they pulled their IP from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and started launching Disney+ last November. Hard to overestimate how timely this genius move is. Owning the IP and the DTC relationship is a winning strategy. The pandemic has clearly accelerated this shift to streaming, and Disney, through Disney+ and the rest, was primed to take advantage. The success has been nothing short of incredible:

When you look across our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer businesses at Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, our combined global reach now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions. This is a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our strategy for growth. In fact, the incredible success we've achieved to date has made us even more confident about the future of our direct-to-consumer business and our ability to be more aggressive in our approach -

Source: Statista

Disney+ has become the launchpad for Frozen 2, Pixar's Onward, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Broadway's Hamilton to immense success. Now, early this month, Disney made a major change in planning to release Mulan straight to video in several markets beginning September 4. This is a pivotal moment, even though they meant this to be a one-off move and want this to be seen as a learning point:

We’re looking at Mulan as a one-off....as opposed to...trying to say that there is some new business...model that we’re looking at. So Mulan is a one-off. That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering, our premier access offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptake of the number of subscribers that we get on the platform, but the actual number of transactions on the Disney+ platform that we get on that PVOD offering.” – Walt Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Chapek

Source: Disney

There is a hint that more movies may be coming after Mulan. Could we see a move to release the movie on other platforms like, say Netflix, for a limited period after the initial release on Disney+? With the paucity of content, given the challenges in production in the pandemic, that is a huge possibility. Make no mistake about this: Disney is ready to learn from this and to execute to perfection by leveraging all their streaming platform, that is Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star. The CEO said in the earnings call earlier this month that they "intend to take full advantage of that [Direct-to-Consumer] opportunity" as they mix "exceptional brands, franchises, and storytelling."

With Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), you have to be willing to take some losses in the near term in order to generate some gains in the longer term. Losses in the Direct-to-Customer (DTC) & International segment ballooned from ($562) million to ($706) million. We think though that DTC is a good longer-term investment that will generate good value for Disney. The competition will be tight, though, but we can bet on Disney as a winner here:

There will be more than 800 streaming services. There will be thousands. But there will be five or six, maybe a little less or more, that will account for the majority of mind share – WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar

The future: A bit of both?

Truth be told, it is difficult for Disney+ to hit sales as high as those they get in the box office. Frozen 2 had about $1.45 billion in gross bookings worldwide. To match that and at a premium price offering of $29.99 (varies across countries of course), Mulan would have to attract ~48.3 million subscribers. For context, Trolls World Tour, which was released online in April, made $100 million in the first 3 weeks of opening online. It's a tall order for Mulan, but of course, renting it out to other platforms and even releasing it in movie theatres later can easily reduce the number of subscribers needed. The feeling we get is that it might be prudent in the future to release in the movie theatres and then later after a shortened window release to PVOD. This will help them maximize on both ends.

The move to PVOD is very scary to such companies like AMC, and they would prefer a win-win situation in which the release is first to movie theatres for, say, 17 days and then to go online later:

Our biggest reaction to the Mulan announcement is how much it reaffirms our wise decisions last week (with the Universal PVOD deal) to take the risk and sign on to PVOD because right now Disney’s choice under the current world order are two choices: Take it to the home or they take it to theaters…I’d like to give them an opportunity to do an ‘and’ and not an ‘or. We’d make far more money on Mulan if it was released to our theaters then to PVOD, especially if we got a cut than if Mulan went to straight to the home and us not benefiting from it. Some of our competitors are anxious about this change. Change is difficult for some to cope with.– AMC Entertainment Holdings CEO Adam Aron

We tend to be of the opinion that an "and" would be the best-case scenario out of this. Movie theatres have been written off before, but they have a way of bouncing back as people still want to meet and go watch a movie outside the home. The home movie experience is not that optimal as there are "certain advantages to watching a film on a 40-foot screen than watching a film on a 40-inch screen." That in-person experience is not going away soon. Here is WarnerMedia's new CEO driving home this point:

I might be in the minority when I say this, but I happen to, as a consumer, really enjoy going to a theater with my wife and watching a great two-hour story. I love it. I don’t do it exclusively; I watch a lot of movies at home. There’s a rush to mutually exclusive outcomes — there will either be a vibrant and huge theatrical business or no theatrical business. I don’t see that. You’ll see changes in theatrical, specifically different windows. Historically you could see windows of 130 days and longer; that was just the way the world was for decades. I don’t think that will be the way of the future - WarnerMedia’s New CEO

Conclusion

The movie industry is changing, and movie theatre companies like AMC will continue to be hit hard, but do not count them out. Disney and its PVOD offering represent the current trend, and we do expect them to be a winner in the family category. The future may have a bit of both, with a more heavy leaning towards direct to PVOD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.