Risk and Return Analysis

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) is merging into Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) via a stock deal. Montage's senior notes are pricing in 85.0% deal closing. I estimate there is a ~21.9% downside if the deal breaks, so size the bet according to your risk limit. A summary is provided in the table below:

Probability of Closing - This is a standard probability of closing in merger arb. See below for a graphical illustration. The idea is that the closer the current price is to the deal price, the higher probability of closing is priced in by the market, which should make intuitive sense.

Deal Break Price - MR's senior notes experienced a wild ride from high $90s to $50s before settling between $80 and $85. I think $80 (which translates into a Yield-to-Worst of 18%) is a reasonable level absence of the merger.

Source: TRACE

Strategic Rationale

Both MR and SWN are Appalachia-focused E&P companies with meaningful acreage overlap between the two. This merger makes the combined entity the third largest producer in Appalachia. In addition to the $30 million in identified annual G&A savings, consolidating land holdings also means greater economies of scale on the production field.

Source: Company Presentation

Although this is an all-stock transaction at no premium to MR's closing price prior to the announcement, I see this as a mutually beneficial transaction. MR shareholders are able to maintain the upside by holding equity in a bigger and financially stronger entity, while SWN increases production by ~25% using only ~11% of its stock.

Financing

SWN was able to complete an equity issuance on the news, bringing in $137.5 million cash. A few days later, SWN priced a $350 million senior notes offering at par with a coupon of 8.375%. The net proceeds, together with borrowings under its credit facilities, will be used to fund a redemption of MR's $510 million senior notes upon the closing of the merger. SWN has a $2.0 billion revolver that's ~$340 million drawn. Effectively there is very limited financing risk to this deal.

Remaining Milestones

Both boards approved the merger. Since SWN is issuing less than 20% of existing shares outstanding, SWN shareholders don't get to vote on the deal. In addition to the customary conditions, the remaining milestone is the target shareholder vote.

EnCap, Montage's ~39% shareholder, has agreed to vote in favor of the merger, and the next largest shareholder holding only ~6.42% of the stock, making a shareholder block virtually impossible.

Material Adverse Effect language reads customary and COVID is a specific carve-out. I did not find any leverage-based covenants in the merger agreement.

Overall, I think absent any material misrepresentation, the deal risk is very limited.

Conclusion

I think this merger will successfully close and buying the senior notes of MR is the best way to play. SWN raised enough capital to fully redeem the senior notes upon completing the merger and has explicitly stated that it will do so, which de-risk this trade significantly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long MR senior notes.