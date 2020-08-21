Something the market fails to realize is that through Authentic Brands and SPARC, Simon is getting more and more exposure to e-commerce whether through the individual brand websites or through third party websites (as Simon owns the content i.e. the brand).

Simon's ownership stake in Authentic Brands and SPARC Group could be worth lots of billions one day. Authentic Brands is quite a big company that owns 50 brands with ~$15Bn in annual sales. Other brands include Barneys, Herve Leger, Juicy Couture, Nine West, Prince, Sports Illustrated, Vince Camuto and Volcom.

It is important to highlight that Simon owns 5.4% of Authentic Brands (Simon contributed their interest in the licensing venture of Aéropostale for additional interests in Authentic Brands).

Simon did the same thing with Aéropostale, Nautica and Forever 21. The acquisition spree of iconic brands may continue. I like it as it creates a long-term moat.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is getting a lot of heat these days for acquiring distressed retailers out of bankruptcy. During the latest earnings call, Mr. Simon said:

If we didn't believe in the brand and we didn't think we could make money, we wouldn't do it. And it's…probably the same people that told Amazon to stay just in the book business, OK?

I agree with him.

Let's take a step back. SPG purchased apparel retailer Aéropostale out of bankruptcy in 2016. SPG said it invested $25M at the time and has already received ~$13M in distributions. What's more, Aéropostale earnings have reached ~$80M versus a loss of ~$100M just three years ago. Was the Aéropostale deal a success? The answer is an easy Yes!

Not only is Simon making money from the retail side but there are other benefits too. Rent keeps on flowing in, occupancy is higher and Simon is gradually gaining additional exposure to e-commerce through www.aeropostale.com as well as third party websites selling Aéropostale's merchandise. Some say content is king. Simon now owns the brand (i.e. the content).

Note that Simon is not new to the world of e-commerce. For instance, Simon combined its Shop Premium OutLet's (SPO) marketplace with the highly successful Rue Gilt Groupe, creating a new multi-platform dedicated to digital value shopping. Online value shopping represents a $200Bn+ business opportunity, and this partnership enhances Simon's SPO platform and accelerates growth. The combined online sales from the platforms is poised to surpass $1Bn.

Simon followed the Aéropostale playbook with Nautica and Forever 21 (acquired prior to the coronavirus) as well as Lucky Brand and Brooks (acquired during the coronavirus). These are iconic brands.

What's more, Simon is in advanced talks to acquire J.C. Penney. There are also rumors that Simon is exploring a logistics partnership with Amazon to turn J.C. Penney and vacant stores into fulfilment centers. Let's see what happens.

It is important to emphasize that all of the aforementioned distressed retailer acquisitions have been done via the SPARC Group LLC vehicle, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group LLC and Simon. In some instances, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) has also participated. BPY was part of the $81M Forever 21 deal and is also rumored to be part of a potential deal with J.C. Penney. I wouldn't bet against this world-class consortium which has very deep pockets. For example, as reported by CNBC, Authentic Brands is sitting on about $1Bn in cash and on the hunt to buy more troubled retailers.

It is important to highlight that during 2018, Simon contributed their interest in the licensing venture of Aéropostale for additional interests in Authentic Brands Group LLC. Simon's noncontrolling interest in Authentic Brands is 5.4%, as per the latest 10-K filing. Authentic is quite a big company that owns 50 brands with ~$15Bn in annual retail sales. Authentic's global portfolio spans the entertainment, luxe, fashion, street, and active lifestyle sectors. Other brands in the portfolio include Barneys, Herve Leger, Juicy Couture, Nine West, Prince, Sports Illustrated, Vince Camuto and Volcom. These are world-class brands. Below are some of the brands owned by Authentic Brands Group:

It goes without saying, since Simon owns 5.4% of Authentic Brands, Simon has substantial exposure to the success of these brands. Through SPARC and/or Authentic Brands, Simon has the opportunity to continue pursuing distressed deals, buying retailers' merchandise, brand value and other assets on the cheap. For those who worry about Simon getting involved too much with retail, David Simon reassured investors that it's "a sideline business" noting that the sums Simon was spending equated to a small proportion of its near-$20Bn market capitalization. Personally, I like where this is going.

Simon is different and I would encourage interested parties to read my previous article entitled "Simon Property Group Is Not The Typical Retail Landlord". In short, Simon is not just about US malls.

Simon runs Simon Ventures out of NYC (investing in next generation commerce and retail technology) - portfolio companies include Foursquare, Bird, Dirty Lemon and MeUndies

Simon holds strategic investments in companies like Life Time Fitness, Soho House, Allied Sports, Parm and Pinstripes

Simon owns ~22% of Klepierre, one of Europe's leading mall owners, with 100 quality shopping centers (portfolio value €23.7Bn, 1.1Bn visits each year) spanning 13 countries

Simon has an e-commerce partnership with Rue Gilt Groupe focusing on online value shopping (as mentioned above).

Simon has notable exposure in Germany via HBS Global Properties

Simon owns 14.6% of Value Retail PLC, which owns and operate nine luxury out Let's throughout Europe including the popular Bicester Village in the UK

Simon owns a strategic stake in McArthurGlen, a joint venture with Kaempfer Partners

Simon owns many international Premium Outl ets, with a large presence in Japan

Simon has a partnership with Authentic Brands and Brookfield to invest in distressed retail opportunities (as discussed in this article). It is important to reiterate that besides SPARC, Simon also owns a direct stake (5.4%) in Authentic Brands

Again, Simon is not just about malls. The 2018 annual report states:

Approximately 48% of our net operating income ("NOI") now comes from our malls platform, 42% comes from our value platforms (Premium OutLet's® and The Mills®) and 10% from our international platform.

Back in 2000, SPG owned more than 250 properties, 177 of which were regional malls and the vast majority of NOI came from malls. Today, SPG has much less exposure to malls.

It is also interesting to note that mall occupancy was substantially lower in the 1990s compared to past decade, a period clouded by the so-called "retail apocalypse", during which Simon reported consistent occupancy around the 95% zone. How does one explain this?

Source: SPG 2000 Annual Report

Another interesting statistic is from the 1997 Annual Report. In February 1998, Simon completed a joint venture acquisition with Macerich (MAC) of a portfolio of 12 regional malls in eight states with an average occupancy of 89%!

Retail real estate was out of fashion then. This in an excerpt from SPG's 2000 annual report:

Retail real estate remains generally out of favor with the financial community. The focus on faltering retailers, e-commerce and a weak economy has caused concern regarding our industry's future. The reality is that retailing is, and always has been, an extremely competitive and cyclical business.

Sound familiar? It is as if I am reading today's doom-and-gloom headlines. It's like listening to a broken record. Retail real estate seems to be always out of fashion and the "death of retail real estate" has been with us for decades. I don't buy it. Simon is making some bold moves today which, in my view, will pay off. Lastly, it is important not to lose sight of the basics; SPG's strong balance sheet, prime & irreplaceable assets, international diversification and experienced management team. I see this crisis as an opportunity for Simon to build a better business model that doesn't rely on the old school real estate mentality. The lines are blurry in the retail world, but good real estate will always be required.

