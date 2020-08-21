Some oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) companies have done well in recent years to weather the crises that have afflicted the space. Others have just managed to scrape by. Others still have not been so lucky. Chaparral Energy (OTC:CHAP) looked to be in the second camp for a long while, but earlier this month management announced that they were pushing the company into Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in an effort to reduce debt, lower the firm's annual interest expense, and prepare it, operationally, for the long haul. This move, sadly, will have devastating consequences for Chaparral's shareholders, but at this stage in the game there could be some recovery, however modest.

Who gets what

In bankruptcy scenarios, particularly restructuring efforts like this that are guided by an RSA (restructuring support agreement), the ultimate question is who ends up with what assets? As in many cases, the lion's share of the equity in the new business will go to holders of the business' 8.75% Senior Notes that come due in 2023. In exchange for their $300 million in obligations being wiped off the table, they will get complete ownership in the company before factoring in some dilutive aspects of the refinancing.

As of this writing, Chaparral does have some credit facility debt that's technically senior to the Senior Notes. However, as is generally the case, these creditors are not interested in a financial stake in the business. They just want paid back. Management accomplished some of this by terminating (early, mind you) some of their derivatives. In exchange for these, they received $28.2 million, $24 million of which was used to pay down the credit agreement. This leaves the revolving credit facility with just $188.5 million in debt outstanding.

According to the RSA issued by the business (and assuming the court approves it in full), the company will be provided a $300 million revolving credit facility that will become available to it as it exits bankruptcy. This facility will initially have commitments on it totaling the lesser of $175 million or the value of the company's proved developed producing reserves, subject to a PV-15 discount, calculated on a 6-month roll-forward basis and minus the second-out term loans. This credit facility will mature in the lesser of 40 months from their closing date and May of 2024. The facility will bear an annual interest rate of either ABR plus the margin cited in the image below, or the Adjusted LIBOR plus the margin in the same image. The ABR can be determined as the greater of the Prime Rate, the Fed Funds rate plus 0.5%, and the Adjusted LIBOR for 1-month plus 1%. There are other stipulations investors should look at here as well, including a 0.4% upfront fee on the committed amounts offered.

*Taken from Chaparral Energy

Management must use the proceeds from this new exit facility to pay down the existing facility, but there are more features that relate to this as well. For instance, there will also be issued, to recipients of a rights offering, some second lien notes in the amount of $35 million. These proceeds, to the extent needed, must also go toward paying down the credit facility, but they can also be used as new capital for the business to operate with. These notes will carry a hefty 9% annual interest rate. Instead, management may pay out 13% in PIK (paid-in-kind) securities, or they may select some mix of the two. In the event of a default on these notes, an extra 2% in annual interest expense will be added on to them.

What's most exciting for the recipients of these notes, though, is that they are convertible into new shares of the restructured business. The conversion is also significantly overpowered because, as a class, it will allow holders of the notes to receive 50% of the equity in the restructured company. That's a very small price to pay for 50% of the equity in the firm, and what's more is the fact that they are almost completely anti-dilutive. So even as other securities are converted, the notes will be adjusted to still deliver 50% of the restructured business. Only the MIP (management incentive plan), which has not been detailed but will probably involve granting management between 5% and 10% of the business, will dilute these notes upon conversion. In the event that the convertible notes are not fully subscribed to through the rights offering, the firm has found parties to act as a backstop for them. This means those parties in question will be forced to buy up any notes not acquired. In exchange, for this essentially put option, they are receiving compensation in the form of 10% of the shares of the business in what has been labeled a 'put option premium'.

There are countless other fine details regarding the restructuring, such as royalty settlements and the like, but the only other key party to discuss are the firm's existing common shareholders. As might be expected, they are being wiped out in their entirety, but in a rare move, they do have the opportunity to capture some value. According to the terms of the restructuring, they are set to receive their pro rata share of $1.20 million in cash, plus a cash payment of $0.01508 per share. This covers one group of shareholders called the Full Cash-Out Equity Interest investors. Any shareholders not registered in the name of Cede & Co., as well as any who are members of the Royalty Class Action Equity Interest group and any who are part of the 'other' group of equity holders (those who are supposed to receive equity under the bankruptcy plan in certain circumstances) fall under this Full Cash-Out Equity Interest category.

Anybody else not included in this group will receive their pro rata share of the $1.20 million that the other holders are set to receive, but instead of the extra cash payment, they are likely to receive warrants. There are two different sets of warrants being issued as part of this restructuring. The New Warrants - A entitle the holders to receive 5% of the common equity in the business subject to a $300 million equity valuation strike price being achieved within 4 years of issuance, while the New Warrants - B entitle the holders to another 5% equity in the business subject to a $350 million equity valuation strike price if achieved in 5 years.

Takeaway

This bankruptcy proceeding in many ways follows what's common in other bankruptcies. It's largely a sad affair for common shareholders since they are largely being wiped out of their ownership in the business. That said, some value looks set to remain, which could allow investors in the common units to retain something. What this will ultimately be worth is hard to know, but it will surely represent a sizable haircut for the company's current investors compared to what they likely paid for shares in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.